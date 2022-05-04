Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Proxmox VE 7.2

Proxmox VE logo (79 pix)Proxmox VE is een opensourceplatform voor virtualisatie gebaseerd op kvm en lxc-containers. Het kan via een webinterface worden beheerd, en daarnaast zijn een commandline en een rest-api beschikbaar. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en verschillende videotutorials kunnen op deze pagina worden bekeken. Het geheel wordt onder de agpl uitgegeven. Versie 7.2 is uitgebracht en de belangrijkste verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Proxmox VE 7.2 released!

We're excited to announce the release of Proxmox Virtual Environment 7.2. It's based on Debian 11.3 "Bullseye" but using a newer Linux kernel 5.15.30, QEMU 6.2, LXC 4, Ceph 16.2.7, and OpenZFS 2.1.4 and countless enhancements and bugfixes.

Here is a selection of the highlights

  • Support for the accelerated virtio-gl (VirGL) display driver
  • Notes templates for backup jobs (e.g. add the name of your VMs and CTs to the backup notes)
  • Ceph erasure code support
  • Updated existing and new LXC container templates (New: Ubuntu 22.04, Devuan 4.0, Alpine 3.15)
  • ISO: Updated memtest86+ to the completely rewritten 6.0b version, adding support for UEFI and modern memory like DDR5
  • and many more GUI enhancements

As always, we have included countless bugfixes and improvements on many places; see the release notes for all details.

Proxmox VE

Versienummer 7.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Proxmox
Download https://www.proxmox.com/en/downloads/item/proxmox-ve-7-2-iso-installer
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Update-historie

16:51 Proxmox VE 7.2 5
18-11 Proxmox VE 7.1 55
07-'21 Proxmox VE 7.0 90
04-'21 Proxmox VE 6.4 2
11-'20 Proxmox VE 6.3 46
05-'20 Proxmox VE 6.2 8
07-'19 Proxmox VE 6.0 17
05-'19 Proxmox VE 5.4 7
06-'18 Proxmox VE 5.2 9
07-'17 Proxmox VE 5.0 13
Meer historie

Reacties (5)

+1Polderviking
4 mei 2022 16:56
but using a newer Linux kernel 5.15.30
Fijne adoptie dit wel, want in 5.13.x kroop op een goed moment een bug waardoor je node niet meer bootte op sommige AMD APU's, waaronder die in mijn Gen 10 Microserver.

Je kon 5.15 al enige tijd gewoon gebruiken, maar dat moest je alleen wel ff weten voordat je je headless servertje ging rebooten na wat onschuldige updates. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Polderviking op 4 mei 2022 16:57]

Reageer
0Yzord
4 mei 2022 16:57
Fijn stukje software die ook gratis is te gebruiken. Wel moet je dan voorzichtig zijn met updaten want dat gaat soms wel eens mis.

Maar ik gebruik het nu al jaren en ben er zeer content mee.
Reageer
0Xm0ur3r
@Yzord4 mei 2022 17:05
Bij mij is het gelukkig naar mijn weten (vriend beheerd ook mee) nog nooit mis gegaan met updaten.
Ook al jaren in gebruik en inderdaad erg fijne software, licht in gebruik en simpel. Ik zou echt niet anders meer willen; op werk heb ik soms te maken met Vmware of Hyper-V maar Proxmox werkt zoveel fijner en simpeler. Al begrijp ik van anderen dat Proxmox beperkter is, al loop ik daar zelf niet tegen aan.
Reageer
0RobbyTown
4 mei 2022 17:05
Perfecte timing :). Gisteren 7.1.x gedownload en geïnstalleerd en de nodige vms aangemaakt. Kan ik meteen testen als de upgrade goed gaat :p
Reageer
0bvo2411
4 mei 2022 17:27
Fijne software. Zojuist maar eens als early adopter, de software geupdated (van 7.1) naar deze versie op een van mijn servers.
Kernel Version: Linux 5.13.19-6-pve #1 SMP PVE 5.13.19-14 (Thu, 10 Mar 2022 16:24:52 +0100)
PVE Manager Version: pve-manager/7.2-3/c743d6c1
Geen issues geconstateerd. Moet nog wel een reboot geven.

[Reactie gewijzigd door bvo2411 op 4 mei 2022 17:29]

Reageer


