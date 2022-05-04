Proxmox VE is een opensourceplatform voor virtualisatie gebaseerd op kvm en lxc-containers. Het kan via een webinterface worden beheerd, en daarnaast zijn een commandline en een rest-api beschikbaar. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en verschillende videotutorials kunnen op deze pagina worden bekeken. Het geheel wordt onder de agpl uitgegeven. Versie 7.2 is uitgebracht en de belangrijkste verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

We're excited to announce the release of Proxmox Virtual Environment 7.2. It's based on Debian 11.3 "Bullseye" but using a newer Linux kernel 5.15.30, QEMU 6.2, LXC 4, Ceph 16.2.7, and OpenZFS 2.1.4 and countless enhancements and bugfixes.



Here is a selection of the highlights

Support for the accelerated virtio-gl (VirGL) display driver

Notes templates for backup jobs (e.g. add the name of your VMs and CTs to the backup notes)

Ceph erasure code support

Updated existing and new LXC container templates (New: Ubuntu 22.04, Devuan 4.0, Alpine 3.15)

ISO: Updated memtest86+ to the completely rewritten 6.0b version, adding support for UEFI and modern memory like DDR5

and many more GUI enhancements

As always, we have included countless bugfixes and improvements on many places; see the release notes for all details.