Proxmox VE is een opensourceplatform voor virtualisatie gebaseerd op kvm en lxc-containers. Het kan via een webinterface worden beheerd, en daarnaast zijn een commandline en een rest-api beschikbaar. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en verschillende videotutorials kunnen op deze pagina worden bekeken. Het geheel wordt onder de agpl uitgegeven. Versie 8.2 is uitgebracht en de belangrijkste verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

We are excited to announce that our latest software version 8.2 for Proxmox Virtual Environment is now available for download. This release is based on Debian 12.5 "Bookworm" but uses a newer Linux kernel 6.8, QEMU 8.1, LXC 6.0, Ceph 18.2 and ZFS 2.2. We have an import wizard to migrate VMware ESXi guests to Proxmox VE. The integrated VM importer is presented as storage plugin for native integration into the API and web-based user interface. You can use this to import the VM as a whole, with most of the original configuration settings mapped to Proxmox VE's configuration model. With the new ‘proxmox-auto-install-assistant’ tool you can fully automate the setup process on bare-metal, rapidly deploying Proxmox VE hosts without the need for manual access to the systems.



Proxmox VE 8.2 comes full of new features and highlights

Debian 12.5 (“Bookworm”), but uses a newer Linux kernel 6.8 as stable default

Latest versions of QEMU 8.1, LXC 6.0, Ceph 18.2

Import wizard to migrate VMware ESXi guests to Proxmox VE

A new tool for automated installation from the ISO to bare-metal servers

Backup fleecing feature implementation: decouple slower backup storage from the VM performance

Firewall modernization with nftables (tech preview)

Countless GUI and API improvements.

As always, we have included countless bugfixes and improvements on many places; see the release notes for all details.