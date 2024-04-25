Software-update: Proxmox VE 8.2

Proxmox VE logo (79 pix)Proxmox VE is een opensourceplatform voor virtualisatie gebaseerd op kvm en lxc-containers. Het kan via een webinterface worden beheerd, en daarnaast zijn een commandline en een rest-api beschikbaar. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en verschillende videotutorials kunnen op deze pagina worden bekeken. Het geheel wordt onder de agpl uitgegeven. Versie 8.2 is uitgebracht en de belangrijkste verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Proxmox VE 8.2 released!

We are excited to announce that our latest software version 8.2 for Proxmox Virtual Environment is now available for download. This release is based on Debian 12.5 "Bookworm" but uses a newer Linux kernel 6.8, QEMU 8.1, LXC 6.0, Ceph 18.2 and ZFS 2.2. We have an import wizard to migrate VMware ESXi guests to Proxmox VE. The integrated VM importer is presented as storage plugin for native integration into the API and web-based user interface. You can use this to import the VM as a whole, with most of the original configuration settings mapped to Proxmox VE's configuration model. With the new ‘proxmox-auto-install-assistant’ tool you can fully automate the setup process on bare-metal, rapidly deploying Proxmox VE hosts without the need for manual access to the systems.

Proxmox VE 8.2 comes full of new features and highlights

  • Debian 12.5 (“Bookworm”), but uses a newer Linux kernel 6.8 as stable default
  • Latest versions of QEMU 8.1, LXC 6.0, Ceph 18.2
  • Import wizard to migrate VMware ESXi guests to Proxmox VE
  • A new tool for automated installation from the ISO to bare-metal servers
  • Backup fleecing feature implementation: decouple slower backup storage from the VM performance
  • Firewall modernization with nftables (tech preview)
  • Countless GUI and API improvements.

As always, we have included countless bugfixes and improvements on many places; see the release notes for all details.

Proxmox VE

Versienummer 8.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Proxmox
Download https://www.proxmox.com/en/downloads/proxmox-virtual-environment/iso/proxmox-ve-8-2-iso-installer
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Reacties (47)

Sando 25 april 2024 09:01
Waar is dit handig voor? De veiligheid en compartmentalisatie? Kan je een beetje makkelijk een docker-compose stack die op Debian draait overzetten naar Proxmox voor een thuisserver? Of is dat onhandig?
mobrockers @Sando25 april 2024 10:57
Proxmox gebruik je om virtual machines te draaien. Je kan een VM draaien met daarin weer Debian met Docker. Echter als je genoeg hebt aan één Debian host met daarop Docker dan is er niet gek veel reden om daar proxmox nog tussen te zetten. Wil je echter wel vaker even spelen met wat andere operating systems dan kan iets als proxmox handig zijn, omdat je dan in feite meerdere machines (virtual machines dus) tegelijk op één machine kan draaien. Je zou dan bijvoorbeeld een update van Debian kunnen uitproberen zonder je hoofdssyteem onderuit te halen door simpelweg een nieuwe VM aan te maken. Of je zou een clone kunnen maken van je hoofdsysteem en daarop de upgrade kunnen uitproberen. Maar ook bijvoorbeeld uitproberen of je Ubuntu fijner vind of even tijdelijk een windows machine opspinnen.

Maar uiteindelijk kan je ook gewoon KVM (de software waarin virtual machines draaien, proxmox gebruikt dit zelf ook) op Debian installeren en heb je niet direct proxmox nodig. Proxmox is namelijk ook onder water Debian maar dan met een aantal stukken software erbij die het beheer van virtual machines makkelijker maken, zoals bijvoorbeeld een webui.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mobrockers op 22 juli 2024 18:16]

Sando @mobrockers25 april 2024 15:59
Thanks @mobrockers @orvintax. Op zich draait mijn setup goed, maar ik heb gehoord dat het hosten van verschillende docker stacks in verschillende LXC containers "veel veiliger" is. Ik heb er echter niet genoeg verstand van om te beoordelen of dat inderdaad de moeite loont, of dat de onveiligheid van alle docker containers op een native host vooral theoretisch is.
Je zou het ook in een LXC kunnen draaien maar daar zitten net wat meer haken en ogen aan.
Met andere woorden: Dat gaat zomaar niet? ;) Wat is de grootste haak of oog waar ik rekening mee moet houden?
Wil je echter wel vaker even spelen met wat andere operating systems dan kan iets als proxmox handig zijn, omdat je dan in feite meerdere machines (virtual machines dus) tegelijk op één machine kan draaien. Je [kan] bijvoorbeeld uitproberen of je Ubuntu fijner vind of even tijdelijk een windows machine opspinnen.
Misschien heb ik dan toch een verkeerd beeld. Proxmox zie ik voor me als headless, iets wat draait op een NUC in de meterkast. Dan kan je geen Desktop Ubuntu of Windows uitproberen. Of zit er een soort remote desktop ingebouwd dat je op de bank vanaf je laptop bij de Windows desktop van de VM in Proxmox op de server kunt komen?
HakanX @Sando25 april 2024 21:39
Of zit er een soort remote desktop ingebouwd dat je op de bank vanaf je laptop bij de Windows desktop van de VM in Proxmox op de server kunt komen?
De WebUI heeft idd een soort remote desktop. Je ziet gewoon "het beeldscherm" van je VM vanaf het bios scherm al. Idealiter gebruik je dit enkel om je echte remote desktop software te installeren en daarmee te verbinden voor de beste ervaring.
Zwelgje @Sando26 april 2024 06:25
zeker wel, met nieuwe versies (gnome 46) kan je gewoon instellen dat je met een RDP client kan connectoren naar je linux werkstation op een NUC in de meterkast

zo doe ik het ook, werkt als de brandweer
orvintax
@Sando26 april 2024 10:10
Met andere woorden: Dat gaat zomaar niet? ;) Wat is de grootste haak of oog waar ik rekening mee moet houden?
Ik weet niet of het ondertussen anders is, maar in het verleden heeft het Proxmox team aangegeven dat het niet officieel ondersteund is en dat je het beter in een VM kan draaien. En als ik het me goed herinner moest je vroeger ook een privileged (root) LXC container hiervoor gebruiken. Maar tegenwoordig kan het blijkbaar zonder met "fuse-overlayfs".
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @mobrockers26 april 2024 10:29
Waarom zou je in godsnaam een VM met docker draaien gezien Proxmox gewoon native containers ondersteund.
mobrockers @Bor26 april 2024 11:12
Omdat dat LXC containers zijn en geen Docker, en je misschien met Docker wilt werken? Het is een homelab, dat is naar ieders smaak. Ik draai zelf thuis Kubernetes in proxmox hosts. Waarom in godsnaam? 8)7
orvintax
@Sando25 april 2024 09:28
Proxmox is een echt hypervisor OS (type 1) zoals ESXI. Je zou de Docker compose stack in een Debian VM kunnen draaien op Proxmox, maar je moet je afvragen wat de waarde daarvan is. Waarmee ik overigens niet wil impliceren dat het niet waardevol kan zijn. Je zou het ook in een LXC kunnen draaien maar daar zitten net wat meer haken en ogen aan.
JeroenED @orvintax25 april 2024 23:18
Een van de redenen waarom je containers met een docker omgeving wil draaien zou kunnen zijn om poort of ip conflicten op te lossen. Ik draai al mijn applicaties in een aparte lxc container die dan een compose file heeft met vb. Webui, database etc. Alle applicaties op 1 host draaien zorgde voor poort conflicten en ander ongein dat ik liever niet had.
orvintax
@JeroenED26 april 2024 10:05
Als je al je applicaties in een aparte LXC container draait dan hebben die toch allemaal een ander IP?
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @orvintax26 april 2024 10:30
Ja natuurlijk. Met aparte LXC containers heb je geen IP of poortconflicten met meerdere containers.
JeroenED @orvintax26 april 2024 11:27
Jep, en net dat vereenvoudigt het beheer. Want je kan 2 applicaties hebben hardcoded poort 8080 opeisen en door die in eerst in een lxc container te plaatsen verklein je het risico op een poort conflict. In docker kun je indien het echt moet met een macvlan werken maar ik denk niet dat je dat echt wilt. Een ander voordeel is dat je makkelijker kan werken volgens het docker mantra "do 1 thing and do it well". Ik denk niet of ik je database op poort 3307 draaien onder "do it well" zou zetten?
orvintax
@JeroenED26 april 2024 18:54
Maar dan snap ik je originele comment niet over waarom je dan Docker in de plaats zou gebruiken. Want er zijn dus geen IP/poort conflicten.
JeroenED @orvintax26 april 2024 19:10
Bij mij gebruik ik dockers in lxc gewoon voor het eenvoudige beheer ervan. Nu heb ik alle data van mijn applicatie in 1 map zitten. Als ik alle packages apart installeer moet ik al helemaal gaan zoeken waar alles opgeslagen staan of, godbeterd vertrouwen op halfgare backup functie van mijn de applicatie. Nu kan ik (tenzij ik natuurlijk de docker compose verkeerd instel) gewoon de map /home/jeroen/docker backuppen of overzetten het is gebeurt.

Dus LXC voor de poort conflicten, docker voor het eenvoudig beheer. Uiteraard is docker echt niet verplicht in mijn setup, maar het is wel practisch. Daarnaast betwijfel ik of dit zelfs haalbaar is om pakweg 10 verschillende applicaties op 1 baremetal systeem te draaien. Als je een EC2 instantie huurt ga je dat toch ook niet doen?
Ruuddie 25 april 2024 07:17
Ik heb best een hoop VM's die detecteren of ze op VMware draaien. Zou deze wizard ook meteen de KVM VM aanpassen zodat de guest OS nog steeds denkt/ziet dat ie in VMware draait?
Luchtbakker @Ruuddie25 april 2024 07:31
Het Guest OS kijkt naar de emulatie vorm. En dat veranderd. Het is weliswaar een KVM, maar de hardware type veranderd. Ik heb de migratie tijdens de beta geprobeerd en gaat eigenlijk feilloos. Alleen als je firewalls heb draaien is extra configuratie nodig. Maar heb je gewoon een default kvm host dan gaat dat zonder problemen.
Mraedis @Ruuddie25 april 2024 10:45
Waarom moet die dat detecteren? Is er software dat daar aan vast hangt?
thanx 25 april 2024 07:32
Zijn er veel verschillen in beheer VM’s tussen VMware? Denk aan storage vmotion of vergroten disk bij actieve VM. Beperkte gebruiker van ESX en vCenter maar dit is misschien vergelijkbaar alternatief?
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @thanx25 april 2024 08:21
Als je een enkele ESXi installatie gebruikt is het redelijk vergelijkbaar. Heb je een cluster met DRS etc dan zijn de verschillen groter. Proxmox biedt meerdere opties niet. Nu is proxmox redelijk simpel om te installeren dus je kan het eenvoudig uitproberen wanneer je spare hardware hebt of je gaat voor een proxmox test setup onder Vmware (expose Hardware-Assisted Virtualization).
ISaFeeliN @thanx25 april 2024 08:18
Heel erg vergelijkbaar vind ik.
S-1-5-7 25 april 2024 07:27
Gisteravond toevallig geïnstalleerd zonder problemen. Herstart werd aangeraden/was nodig.
Ik kreeg ook de melding dat er oude packages konden worden verwijderd. Geen idee of dat specifiek met deze update te maken had of dat ze al eerder verwijderd konden worden, maar het viel me nu pas op.
"apt autoremove" heeft ze in ieder geval netjes opgeruimd :)
Tr1pke 25 april 2024 07:49
De optie die ik nog steeds mis is: export/import proxmox settings.
bdu 25 april 2024 08:42
Met video: YouTube: What's new in Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.2

Jammer van de nieuwe stem.. 8-)

USB passthrough voor containers via de UI, ook wel fijn!
RobbyTown @bdu25 april 2024 09:52
Backup ook aangepakt. Deze kun je dus nu vanaf UI instellen. Voorheen had ik in /etc/vzdump.conf in limiet draaien.

#bwlimit: KBPS
bwlimit: 50000

Zo die kan er ook worden uitgesloopt :).

Enkele versies terug hadden ze notificatie mailing goed aangepakt.

Ze blijven goed bezig bij Proxmox.
pdxnet96 25 april 2024 08:06
Ik heb nooit kunnen vinden waar proxmox de images default neerzet...
ISaFeeliN @pdxnet9625 april 2024 08:17
In mijn geval gewoon op 'local', dus ook daar waar proxmox en het OS zelf op staat.
nelizmastr @pdxnet9625 april 2024 08:49
Als je lvm gebruikt worden ze in block storage gezet, je kunt de bestanden dan niet los vinden.
Wil je altijd de bestanden zien, zet ze dan op een ander type opslag, zoals zfs of op een shared storage met bijv. EXT, Glusterfs, ZFS etc.
svennd @pdxnet9625 april 2024 13:55
Staat nogthans in een uitgebreide wiki ...
spokje 25 april 2024 10:54
Maar eens uitzoeken hoe je Proxmox kunt updaten. Heb het al maanden draaien non stop, maar nog nooit de update een slinger gegeven. Hopelijk loopt dat een beetje los want ik ben echt doodsbang voor de Linux terminal :P
zeroday @spokje25 april 2024 11:12
je kan dat gewoon vanuit de UI doen als je de juiste repository maar hebt ;)
spokje @zeroday25 april 2024 11:15
Ah top. Ga ik even induiken.
RuddyMysterious @spokje25 april 2024 11:39
Als je geen betalende subscription hebt, dan moet je eerst de enterprise update repo uitschakelen door in de web UI op jouw node te klikken, dan Updates, Repositories, daar moet je dan alle entries met enterprise.proxmox.com uitvinken.

Dan in de Web UI teruggaan naar Updates en daar eerst op Refresh en daarna Upgrade klikken.
spokje @RuddyMysterious25 april 2024 11:49
Ah super, dank!!
tvtech @spokje25 april 2024 12:38
heb ze hier vanochtend toevaliig geupdate, kan gewoon vanuit de UI en als je je vm's en containers op auto start hebt staan gaat alles automatisch. Ik heb ze nog wel handmatig afgesloten (zal niet nodig zijn denk ik maar dat durfde ik nog niet aan) en na de update een herstart gegeven. Binnen een paar min draaide alles weer. Helemaal top en voor mij, komende vanaf ESXi een verademing met het update proces. Een VMware standalone host updaten is een ellende met lange commando's die het vaak niet doen. Dit ging snel en simpel, zoals het hoort
spokje @tvtech25 april 2024 12:40
Nice man, ik ga het direct even proberen. Gelukt. Dank allen voor de replies :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door spokje op 22 juli 2024 18:16]

man_rot @zeroday26 april 2024 12:01
jammer dat je op die manier (AFAIK) nog niet een upgrade van de versie kan doen (7->8)
zeroday @man_rot26 april 2024 12:04
mja.. upgrade van een big release kleven wat meer haken en ogen aan ..
oa. aanpassing van debian versie etc..
spokje @Tr1pke25 april 2024 12:20
Goedemorgen :Y)

Je hebt nooit alles gezien, gratis tip voor de rest van je leven :)

Maar als je wil weten waarom: Heb zoveel pogingen gedaan om Linux te draaien, maar komt altijd weer uit bij Windows. Terminal interesseert me gewoon geen reet. Proxmox heb ik geen zak voor hoeven doen. USB stick erin rammen, vanaf booten en ding doet al het werk. Alle settings die ik nodig heb zijn beschikbaar via de GUI. Ook updaten dus. Perfect.

Een terminal zegt mij niets. Ik weet niet wat ik doe, dus zolang ik opdrachten copy/paste in de terminal en het werkt; prima. Maar zodra er iets mis gaat of je krijgt errors dan ben ik er direct klaar mee. In Windows is dat allemaal wat logischer. Tuurlijk, er gebeurt ook van alles op de achtergrond, maar blij dat ze daar een ENIGZINS fatsoenlijke GUI omheen hebben kunnen bouwen. Dat lukt bij de vele duizenden linux distro's bijna niemand. En bij Windows heb je tenminste een enorme userbase zodat je voor jouw specifieke probleem allerlei oplossingen kunt vinden. Bij Linux heb je miljoen verschillende soorten distro's. Dat maakt het al zo'n teringzooi om precies dat te vinden voor jouw issue. Het is natuurlijk top dat als supernerd je je eigen distro zo kunt inrichten, met precies de smaak die jij wilt. Maar voor de iets minder supernerds, die daar geen zin in hebben, is het drama die versplintering. Mocht je je afvragen waarom Linux slechts 3% van de desktops draait ^^ dit is de reden.

Onlangs een half jaar Kubuntu gedraaid. Toch weer terug naar Windows. Waarom? Omdat out of de box een aantal dingen gewoon niet goed werken (bluetooth muis, Logi MX master 3, twee uur mee bezig geweest om te fixen, uiteindelijk gelukt). Maar bijvoorbeeld simpel met je muis helemaal naar rechtsboven in scherm klikken, klik je net naast de sluitbutton. Tja, dat soort dingen. Sorry hoor. Basisfunctionaliteit. En na een paar uur internet afspeuren voor wat bassale functionaliteit ben ik, en de gemiddelde gebruiker, er echt wel klaar mee.

Maar ieder z'n ding he. Wat ze met Proxmox goed hebben gedaan is de basisfunctionaliteit via de GUI beschikbaar maken, en het werkt ook nog top. Waarom zou je dan kennis van de terminal moeten hebben?

Maar nu heb je wat meer gezien. Ik hoop dat mijn ervaring je ergste schrik heeft weggenomen.

Fijne dag.

[Reactie gewijzigd door spokje op 22 juli 2024 18:16]

The Zep Man @spokje25 april 2024 13:41
Al wil je ooit van je angst voor de terminal afkomen, dan kan je eens kijken naar het installeren van Arch Linux in een VM. Arch Linux is user-centric, niet user-friendly. De ArchWiki wordt vaak gerefereerd als goede documentatie (bondig, krachtig, en toepassingsgericht), ook voor andere distributies. De installatiehandleiding is een goede eerste stap. Zeker als je wel weet wat bijvoorbeeld partities zijn, wat een bootloader doet, hoe een IP-netwerkconfiguratie eruit ziet, etc., dan heb je al een goed startpunt om hiermee Linux beter te leren begrijpen. Je hoeft later dan ook geen Arch Linux te gebruiken, maar je leert zo wel wegwijs in het systeem.

En zelfs als je de terminal alsnog niets vindt, dan kent de installatiehandleiding nog een vervolg dat je onder Arch Linux een GUI kan installeren met alle toeters en bellen. Als je zo ver bent, dan heb je voldoende kennis om bijvoorbeeld met Linux oude systemen nieuw leven in te blazen en kleine problemen daarmee op te lossen. Opnieuw, dat hoeft niet per se met Arch Linux gedaan te worden. Er zijn gebruiksvriendelijkere alternatieven, maar je hebt dan wel meer zelfhulpkennis. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 22 juli 2024 18:16]

spokje @The Zep Man25 april 2024 14:58
Goeie :) ja het is niet zozeer 'angst', maar meer dat ik gewoon niet weet wat er allemaal 'gebeurt' als ik een commando geef zeg maar. Ik mis soms de informatie 'dit stel je in zodat..' en 'dit is dezelfde instelling als instelling X in Windows' zeg maar.

Zoals bijvoorbeeld het instellen van file permissions in Linux, daar moet ik dan helemaal weer induiken enzo :P Windows doet dat half automatisch voor je zeg maar (niet altijd beter), maar dat is meer het issue. Maar dank, wel interessant :)
The Zep Man @spokje25 april 2024 15:55
Goeie :) ja het is niet zozeer 'angst', maar meer dat ik gewoon niet weet wat er allemaal 'gebeurt' als ik een commando geef zeg maar. Ik mis soms de informatie 'dit stel je in zodat..' en 'dit is dezelfde instelling als instelling X in Windows' zeg maar.
Van de opdrachten gebruikt op ArchWiki is het vaak duidelijk wat die doen omdat ze simpel zijn (te plaatsen in de context waarin ze gegeven worden). Bij complexe opdrachten wordt vaak extra uitleg gegeven.
Zoals bijvoorbeeld het instellen van file permissions in Linux, daar moet ik dan helemaal weer induiken enzo
File permissions zijn inderdaad wat anders in Linux, en je hebt verschillende niveaus daarin. Je zal waarschijnlijk het meeste in aanraking komen met eigenaarschap en basispermissies, maar die kennis heb je als beginner voor de installatie van Arch Linux niet nodig. Qua dat is Arch Linux vergelijkbaar met Windows, als in dat veel van de opdrachten (installatie van het systeem, aanmaken van een nieuwe gebruiker, ...) de correcte permissies voor je instellen.

ArchWiki heeft een aardige pagina die de basis uitlegt, inclusief uitgebreide omschrijvingen van de opdrachten. Een stap geavanceerder zijn access control lists (ook goed uitgelegd, uiteraard wel een stapje dieper), maar ik denk niet dat je daar snel mee te maken krijgt.

Dergelijke pagina's zijn ook nuttig voor andere Linuxdistributies (net als veel andere informatie op die wiki). Als je het kan in Arch Linux, dan kan je die "basiskennis" ook weer gebruiken in andere distributies.

Als je het in een VM probeert dan kan je altijd tussendoor snapshots maken om later een stap terug te gaan als je denkt dat je iets fout doet. En wees niet bang om iets te slopen met een test-VM. Bewust slopen en herstellen (bijvoorbeeld via recovery media, wat ook gewoon Arch Linux is) in een veilige omgeving zijn de beste manieren om het te leren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 22 juli 2024 18:16]

spokje @Tr1pke25 april 2024 18:15
Wat een simpele aanname. Zijn een paar mensen heel snel triggered hier lol
Xion 25 april 2024 13:47
Vandaag de upgrade gedaan van 8.1.x naar 8.2.2. Alles lijkt goed te gaan behalve twee LXC Alpine containers waar ik Docker met een MSSQL Server 2017 in draai. Het geheugen en disk gebruik schiet spontaan omhoog en vervolgens loopt de MSSQL server vast.

Zie issue: https://imgur.com/a/EC6wpF2

Ik heb deze opzet al meer dan een jaar draaien en altijd zonder problemen. Ik kom er niet achter wat er aan de hand is. Diverse keren backups terug gezet van de container, disk space vergroot, maar loopt steeds spontaan vol. Dus ook na het optuigen en laten gaan zonder al te veel applicatie activiteit.

In ieder geval een waarschuwing voor als je deze configuratie ook draait en hopelijk kan iemand mij de juiste richting op sturen.

UPDATE:
Na het upgraden naar SQL Server 2022 (ik dacht dat ik die al draaide) en in de docker compose file "user: root" in te stellen is het probleem opgelost. Dat wil zeggen het draait al langer stabiel zonder issues dan de 2017 versie. Hopelijk is iemand anders hier ook mee geholpen. :Y)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Xion op 22 juli 2024 18:16]

Willempie27 25 april 2024 14:08
Ik ervaar met vm dat er een korte freeze en is dan uitlog. In het log staat niet veel. Vroeger nooit geen last van. Het is met zowel Ubuntu, mint, Lubuntu met diverse verschillende desktops.
Het lijkt wel dat het via VNC stukken minder is als met Spice.
Heb 2 proxmox servers en beide hebben die probleem.
Hopelijk lost deze versie het op.

