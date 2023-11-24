Proxmox VE is een opensourceplatform voor virtualisatie gebaseerd op kvm en lxc-containers. Het kan via een webinterface worden beheerd, en daarnaast zijn een commandline en een rest-api beschikbaar. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en verschillende videotutorials kunnen op deze pagina worden bekeken. Het geheel wordt onder de agpl uitgegeven. Versie 8.1 is uitgebracht en de belangrijkste verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:
Proxmox VE 8.1 released!
We're very excited to announce the release 8.1 of Proxmox Virtual Environment! It's based on Debian 12.2 "Bookworm" but uses a newer Linux kernel 6.5, QEMU 8.1.2, and OpenZFS 2.2.0 (with stable fixes backported)Here is a selection of the highlights of Proxmox VE 8.1
As always, we have included countless bugfixes and improvements on many places; see the release notes for all details.
- Debian 12.2 (“Bookworm”), but uses a newer Linux kernel 6.5 as stable default
- latest versions of QEMU 8.1.2 and ZFS 2.2.0 including the most important bugfixes from 2.2.1 already
- Software-defined Networking (SDN)
- Secure Boot
- New flexible notification system with matcher-based approach
- Ceph Server: Ceph Reef 18.2.0 is default, and Ceph Quincy 17.2.7 comes with continued support.
- Countless GUI and API improvements.