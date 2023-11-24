Software-update: Proxmox VE 8.1

Proxmox VE logo (79 pix)Proxmox VE is een opensourceplatform voor virtualisatie gebaseerd op kvm en lxc-containers. Het kan via een webinterface worden beheerd, en daarnaast zijn een commandline en een rest-api beschikbaar. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en verschillende videotutorials kunnen op deze pagina worden bekeken. Het geheel wordt onder de agpl uitgegeven. Versie 8.1 is uitgebracht en de belangrijkste verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Proxmox VE 8.1 released!

We're very excited to announce the release 8.1 of Proxmox Virtual Environment! It's based on Debian 12.2 "Bookworm" but uses a newer Linux kernel 6.5, QEMU 8.1.2, and OpenZFS 2.2.0 (with stable fixes backported)

Here is a selection of the highlights of Proxmox VE 8.1
  • Debian 12.2 (“Bookworm”), but uses a newer Linux kernel 6.5 as stable default
  • latest versions of QEMU 8.1.2 and ZFS 2.2.0 including the most important bugfixes from 2.2.1 already
  • Software-defined Networking (SDN)
  • Secure Boot
  • New flexible notification system with matcher-based approach
  • Ceph Server: Ceph Reef 18.2.0 is default, and Ceph Quincy 17.2.7 comes with continued support.
  • Countless GUI and API improvements.
As always, we have included countless bugfixes and improvements on many places; see the release notes for all details.

Proxmox VE

Versienummer 8.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Proxmox
Download https://www.proxmox.com/en/downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-11-2023 06:02
22 • submitter: DriesA

24-11-2023 • 06:02

22

Submitter: DriesA

Bron: Proxmox

Update-historie

09-04 Proxmox VE 8.4 35
22-11 Proxmox VE 8.3 20
04-'24 Proxmox VE 8.2 47
11-'23 Proxmox VE 8.1 22
06-'23 Proxmox VE 8.0 31
03-'23 Proxmox VE 7.4 15
11-'22 Proxmox VE 7.3 19
05-'22 Proxmox VE 7.2 59
11-'21 Proxmox VE 7.1 55
07-'21 Proxmox VE 7.0 90
Meer historie

Lees meer

Proxmox VE

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (22)

-Moderatie-faq
22
22
11
0
0
8
Wijzig sortering
GeroldM 24 november 2023 06:43
Darn it!! Vandaag nog een een nieuwe ProxMox node opgezet met PVE 8.02. kan dus weer aan het updaten slaan. :+
Cybertinus994 @GeroldM24 november 2023 08:01
Haha, ja. Ik ook! Maar die draait nog geen productie. Vanavond maar dd updaten dan!
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @GeroldM24 november 2023 09:35
Gelukkig is upgraden vaak vrij snel gedaan. Ik zit in dezelfde situatie :P

Mooie ontwikkelingen weer deze keer :)
justinkb 24 november 2023 09:01
Prachtige software, eigenlijk overkill voor mijn homelab, maar het werkt gewoon zo fijn dat ik het toch prefereer
pacod @justinkb24 november 2023 10:03
Ach ja wat is overkill :)
Ik heb het ook draaien voor mijn homelab. Draai een Home Assistant, PiHole,Plex, Windows 11 en Ubuntu (waarop ik weer docker op draai) op.. En dat op een 12th gen i5 met 64GB en Samsung SSD Pro 990 :)

Ben plannetjes aan het maken om een 2e node en een Proxmox Cluster op te zetten.

Zonder problemen deze update uit kunnen voeren vanaf 8.04 naar 8.1.3

[Reactie gewijzigd door pacod op 22 juli 2024 16:06]

Mieske666 @pacod24 november 2023 11:30
Een proxmox cluster zou je eigenlijk met 3 nodes en niet met 2 nodes moeten maken. Dit omdat er altijd een beslissende stem moet zijn over wie down is. Je kunt wel een RPI met corosync in het cluster plaatsen en daar corosync op installeren. Die kan dan dienst doen als derde node voor het stemmen. Dus die krijgt geen VM's maar stemt wel mee in het cluster.
carlpls @Mieske66624 november 2023 13:08
Dat geldt alleen als je HA wil toch? Je kan natuurlijk prima een 2de node toevoegen en ze beide beheren via dezelfde interface. Iets minder enterprisey zonder HA, maar werkt prima. :)
ZatarraNL @carlpls24 november 2023 15:29
Technisch mogelijk, maar niet zo bedoeld.
Ik heb een drie node cluster draaien voor klein kantoorgebruik. Vanwege het elektriciteitsverbruik toch maar twee nodes uitgeschakeld. Node 1 heeft alle zeggenschap (meeste stemmen). De andere nodes komen elke dag kort online voor updates.

Eerder had ik een ceph cluster en HA. Dan heb je ze echt alledrie nodig. Nu dus niet meer. Nu is het eigenlijk maar een enkele node, met twee reserve nodes. Leuk, maar zo is het natuurlijk niet bedoeld, want het migreren van vm's en containers kan ik niet echt migreren.
UTMachine @pacod24 november 2023 13:05
Ik heb ook nog nagedacht over een cluster, maar de 3 votes (dus 3 nodes) ding is gewoon lastig. Zodra het cluster niet genoeg votes hebt, start NIETS meer op. Dus weet waar je aan begint.

Indien je geen live-migratie met CEPH wilt, dan GEEN cluster bouwen.

Ikzelf heb 2 Intel NUC en kopieer data via rsync of scp. Een VM verplaats ik als volg:
1) Stop VM
2) Maak backup
3) Kopieer backup
4) Importeer backup
5) Start VM

Het is niet instant, maar scheelt cluster hell en meerdere NUCs altijd aan te hebben. Ik ben geen bedrijf waar 24h/7d vereist is :+
carlpls @UTMachine24 november 2023 13:32
Ik denk dat je dan wat settings ergens na moet kijken.

Ik heb hier 2 proxmox nodes draaien in een cluster (HA staat niet aan) zonder Ceph en ik kan gewoon VM's tussen de twee nodes live migraten (local storage), werkt super als ik niet wil dat een VM down gaat bij het installeren van updates (net nog gedaan).
Zwelgje @UTMachine24 november 2023 20:13
jawel gewoon "pvecm expected 1" uitvoeren en je kan je VM's weer starten.

hier een cluster van 3 nodes waarvan er 2 altijd om 23:00 uitgaan. (LAB vm's) die andere draaien productie VM's op. ik kan dan prima vm's booten als er maar 1 node in de lucht is
UTMachine @Zwelgje24 november 2023 21:14
Dat werkt, maar kan wel een split brain veroorzaken. Indien je niet met je cluster votes wilt prutsen, dan raad ik het nog steeds af (anders moet je precies weten waarom iets wordt geconfigureerd, anders heb je een hoop ‘lol’).
Zwelgje @UTMachine25 november 2023 03:55
ach ik heb local storage dus er kan geen splitbrain ontstaan. VM's draaien hardcoded op de hosts

node 1 draait de firewall op met enkele containers en 2 en 3 draaien de Windows VM's voor testwerk.
Airw0lf
24 november 2023 08:27
@GeroldM & @Cybertinus994 - het lijkt erop dat jullie last hebben van een virus genaamd updateteritus... :+
rbr320 @Airw0lf24 november 2023 10:28
Hopelijk is het besmettelijk, want meer mensen zouden dat moeten hebben. Het heeft niets te maken met altijd de "latest and greatest" willen hebben, maar meer met gewoon bijlopen met je beveiligingsupdates. Dat je daar met open source software ook de laatste goodies bij krijgt is mooi meegenomen.

Bovendien hebben we het in dit geval wel over Debian, dat nou niet echt voorop loopt met packages maar daardoor wel goed is getest en dus super stabiel.
Airw0lf
@rbr32024 november 2023 11:05
Deels eens - voor een test/ontwikkel server is het prima om snel updates toe te passen.

Voor productiesystemen zou ik er toch altijd een paar dagen (tot een week) tussen laten zitten - zeker bij zoiets als een upgrade van 8.0 naar 8.1.
Hydranet @Airw0lf24 november 2023 17:21
Thuis heb je geen OTAP straat.
Airw0lf
@Hydranet24 november 2023 17:29
Nee - wellicht niet.
Mijn 0,100 Euro: gebruik een desktop met een dual boot om wat testjes te kunnen doen.
rbr320 @Airw0lf24 november 2023 20:40
Aangezien ik mijn thuis server met Proxmox er op zeker wekelijks volledig van de laatste updates voorzie, had ik het merendeel van de updates die versie 8.1 maken al binnen. Dat is hoe het update beleid van Debian werkt.
Rolfie @Airw0lf24 november 2023 09:33
Klinkt als patchtastisch
Cybertinus994 @Airw0lf24 november 2023 21:13
Ow, daar heb ik zeker last van :)
Maar in dit geval: dit is een single node, die naast een 5 node cluster komt te draaien. Dat cluster moet ik nog bouwen. Dat cluster gaat dus meteen 8.1 worden. Dan kan deze single node dat ook worden :)
Anoniem: 113730 24 november 2023 10:23
Shit heb 4 Node Cluster, wil terug naar 3.. in het weekeinde alles maar ff updaten.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq