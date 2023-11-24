Software-update: PHP 8.3.0

PHP logo (60 pix)Versie 8.3.0 van PHP is uitgebracht. PHP is een recursief acroniem en staat voor PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor. Het wordt voornamelijk gebruikt om op webservers dynamische webpagina's te creëren, vaak in combinatie met databaseprogramma's. De complete lijst met veranderingen is op deze pagina in te zien, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste:

PHP 8.3.0 Released!

The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.3.0. This release marks the latest minor release of the PHP language. PHP 8.3 comes with numerous improvements and new features such as:

For source downloads of PHP 8.3.0 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can be found here. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog. The migration guide is available in the PHP Manual. Please consult it for the detailed list of new features and backward incompatible changes.

code

Versienummer 8.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal, Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website PHP
Download https://www.php.net/downloads.php
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-11-2023 07:29
2 • submitter: Erulezz

24-11-2023 • 07:29

2

Submitter: Erulezz

Bron: PHP

Update-historie

21-11 PHP 8.4.1 43
11-'23 PHP 8.3.0 2
07-'23 PHP 8.2.8 / 8.1.21 1
06-'23 PHP 8.2.7 / 8.1.20 / 8.0.29 5
12-'22 PHP 8.2.0 3
12-'22 PHP 8.1.13 / 8.0.26 3
11-'21 PHP 8.1.0 38
07-'21 PHP 8.0.9 2
07-'21 PHP 8.0.8 / 7.4.21 / 7.3.29 0
05-'21 PHP 8.0.6 / 7.4.19 13
Meer historie

Lees meer

PHP

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Systeem- en netwerkutility's

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
2
2
2
1
0
0
Wijzig sortering
CasEbb 24 november 2023 09:00
Een overzichtelijke lijst van de wijzigingen: https://stitcher.io/blog/new-in-php-83
exepti0n @CasEbb24 november 2023 19:59
Of deze: https://php.watch/versions/8.3

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq