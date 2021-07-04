Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PHP 8.0.8 / 7.4.21 / 7.3.29

PHP noemt zichzelf een 'hypertext pre-processor' en wordt voornamelijk toegepast om dynamische content op webpagina's te genereren. Vaak gebeurt dit dan in combinatie met een databaseprogramma, zoals MySQL, Firebird, MongoDB, PostgreSQL of SQLite. Maar je kunt PHP ook voor andere zaken inzetten, zoals scripten op de commandline. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 8.0.8, 7.4.21 en 7.3.29 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondigingen:

PHP 8.0.8 Released!

The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.0.8. This is a security release.

All PHP 8.0 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

For source downloads of PHP 8.0.8 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can be found on windows.php.net/download/. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

PHP 7.4.21 Released!

The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 7.4.21. This is a security release.

All PHP 7.4 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

For source downloads of PHP 7.4.21 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can be found on windows.php.net/download/. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

PHP 7.3.29 Released!

The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 7.3.29. This is a security release.

All PHP 7.3 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

For source downloads of PHP 7.3.29 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can be found on windows.php.net/download/. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.
Versienummer 8.0.8 / 7.4.21 / 7.3.29
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website PHP
Download http://www.php.net/downloads.php
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 04-07-2021 23:18
0 • submitter: TJVB

04-07-2021 • 23:18

Submitter: TJVB

Bron: PHP

