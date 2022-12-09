Software-update: PHP 8.2.0

PHP logo (60 pix)Versie 8.2.0 van PHP is uitgebracht. PHP is een recursief acroniem en staat voor PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor. Het wordt voornamelijk gebruikt om op webservers dynamische webpagina's te creëren, vaak in combinatie met databaseprogramma's. De complete lijst met veranderingen is op deze pagina in te zien, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste:

PHP 8.2.0 Released!

The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.2.0. This release marks the latest minor release of the PHP language. PHP 8.2 comes with numerous improvements and new features such as:

The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

code

Versienummer 8.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal, Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website PHP
Download https://www.php.net/downloads.php
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-12-2022 07:13 3

09-12-2022 • 07:13

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Bron: PHP

Update-historie

21-11 PHP 8.5.0 3
11-'24 PHP 8.4.1 43
11-'23 PHP 8.3.0 2
07-'23 PHP 8.2.8 / 8.1.21 1
06-'23 PHP 8.2.7 / 8.1.20 / 8.0.29 5
12-'22 PHP 8.2.0 3
12-'22 PHP 8.1.13 / 8.0.26 3
11-'21 PHP 8.1.0 38
07-'21 PHP 8.0.9 2
07-'21 PHP 8.0.8 / 7.4.21 / 7.3.29 0
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kuurtjes 9 december 2022 16:09
Meer informatie over de grote veranderingen: https://php.watch/versions/8.2
divvid @kuurtjes9 december 2022 19:16
Ik heb al jaren geen PHP meer aangeraakt ( niet uit principe ofzo, maar echt bijna alles wat ik wil/moet doen kan ik in Python, R, Julia en wat javascript voor de front-ends. Sporadisch nog wat java, maar dat wordt ook steeds minder.
Als ik het zo lees dan komt PHP steeds dichter bij de andere talen te staan.
Waarin blinkt het nou nog echt uit?

[Reactie gewijzigd door divvid op 22 juli 2024 23:48]

Smoetje @divvid9 december 2022 23:56
Maturiteit, adoptie, toegankelijkheid en (tegenwoordig ook) snelheid. En met geavanceerde open-source frameworks als o.a. Laravel is het héérlijk om ermee te blijven werken (en razendsnel iets bruikbaars in elkaar te steken...)

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