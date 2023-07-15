Er zijn updates voor versies 8.1 en 8.2 van PHP verschenen. PHP is een recursief acroniem en staat voor PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor. Het wordt voornamelijk gebruikt om op webservers dynamische webpagina's te creëren, vaak in combinatie met databaseprogramma's. De uitgaven worden aangemerkt als een bugfix-release en bevatten voornamelijk bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen.

The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.1.21 and PHP 8.2.8. This is a bug fix release. All PHP 8.1 en PHP 8.2 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.