Changelog PHP 8.1.21:
Version 8.1.21
06 Jul 2023
CLI:
Fixed bug GH-11246 (cli/get_set_process_title fails on MacOS).
Core:
Fixed build for the riscv64 architecture/GCC 12.
Curl:
Fixed bug GH-11433 (Unable to set CURLOPT_ACCEPT_ENCODING to NULL).
DOM:
Fixed bugs GH-11288 and GH-11289 and GH-11290 and GH-9142 (DOMExceptions and segfaults with replaceWith).
Fixed bug GH-10234 (Setting DOMAttr::textContent results in an empty attribute value).
Fix return value in stub file for DOMNodeList::item.
Fix spec compliance error with '*' namespace for DOMDocument::getElementsByTagNameNS.
Fix DOMElement::append() and DOMElement::prepend() hierarchy checks.
Fixed bug GH-11347 (Memory leak when calling a static method inside an xpath query).
Fixed bug #67440 (append_node of a DOMDocumentFragment does not reconcile namespaces).
Fixed bug #81642 (DOMChildNode::replaceWith() bug when replacing a node with itself).
Fixed bug #77686 (Removed elements are still returned by getElementById).
Fixed bug #70359 (print_r() on DOMAttr causes Segfault in php_libxml_node_free_list()).
Fixed bug #78577 (Crash in DOMNameSpace debug info handlers).
Fix lifetime issue with getAttributeNodeNS().
Fix "invalid state error" with cloned namespace declarations.
Fixed bug #55294 and #47530 and #47847 (various namespace reconciliation issues).
Fixed bug #80332 (Completely broken array access functionality with DOMNamedNodeMap).
Opcache:
Fix allocation loop in zend_shared_alloc_startup().
Access violation on smm_shared_globals with ALLOC_FALLBACK.
Fixed bug GH-11336 (php still tries to unlock the shared memory ZendSem with opcache.file_cache_only=1 but it was never locked).
OpenSSL:
Fixed bug GH-9356 Incomplete validation of IPv6 Address fields in subjectAltNames (James Lucas, Jakub Zelenka).
PGSQL:
Fixed intermittent segfault with pg_trace.
Phar:
Fix cross-compilation check in phar generation for FreeBSD.
SPL:
Fixed bug GH-11338 (SplFileInfo empty getBasename with more than one slash).
Standard:
Fix access on NULL pointer in array_merge_recursive().
Fix exception handling in array_multisort().
Changelog PHP 8.2.8:
06 Jul 2023
CLI:
Fixed bug GH-11246 (cli/get_set_process_title fails on MacOS).
Core:
Fixed build for the riscv64 architecture/GCC 12.
Curl:
Fixed bug GH-11433 (Unable to set CURLOPT_ACCEPT_ENCODING to NULL).
Date:
Fixed bug GH-11455 (Segmentation fault with custom object date properties).
DOM:
Fixed bugs GH-11288 and GH-11289 and GH-11290 and GH-9142 (DOMExceptions and segfaults with replaceWith).
Fixed bug GH-10234 (Setting DOMAttr::textContent results in an empty attribute value).
Fix return value in stub file for DOMNodeList::item.
Fix spec compliance error with '*' namespace for DOMDocument::getElementsByTagNameNS.
Fix DOMElement::append() and DOMElement::prepend() hierarchy checks.
Fixed bug GH-11347 (Memory leak when calling a static method inside an xpath query).
Fixed bug #67440 (append_node of a DOMDocumentFragment does not reconcile namespaces).
Fixed bug #81642 (DOMChildNode::replaceWith() bug when replacing a node with itself).
Fixed bug #77686 (Removed elements are still returned by getElementById).
Fixed bug #70359 (print_r() on DOMAttr causes Segfault in php_libxml_node_free_list()).
Fixed bug #78577 (Crash in DOMNameSpace debug info handlers).
Fix lifetime issue with getAttributeNodeNS().
Fix "invalid state error" with cloned namespace declarations.
Fixed bug #55294 and #47530 and #47847 (various namespace reconciliation issues).
Fixed bug #80332 (Completely broken array access functionality with DOMNamedNodeMap).
Opcache:
Fix allocation loop in zend_shared_alloc_startup().
Access violation on smm_shared_globals with ALLOC_FALLBACK.
Fixed bug GH-11336 (php still tries to unlock the shared memory ZendSem with opcache.file_cache_only=1 but it was never locked).
OpenSSL:
Fixed bug GH-9356 Incomplete validation of IPv6 Address fields in subjectAltNames (James Lucas, Jakub Zelenka).
PCRE:
Fix preg_replace_callback_array() pattern validation.
PGSQL:
Fixed intermittent segfault with pg_trace.
Phar:
Fix cross-compilation check in phar generation for FreeBSD.
SPL:
Fixed bug GH-11338 (SplFileInfo empty getBasename with more than one slash).
Standard:
Fix access on NULL pointer in array_merge_recursive().
Fix exception handling in array_multisort().
SQLite3:
Fixed bug GH-11451 (Invalid associative array containing duplicate keys).
