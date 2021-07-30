Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PHP 8.0.9

PHP logo (60 pix)Versie 8.0.9 van PHP is uitgebracht. PHP is een recursief acroniem en staat voor PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor. Het wordt voornamelijk gebruikt om op webservers dynamische webpagina's te creëren, vaak in combinatie met databaseprogramma's. Naast versie 8.0.9 is ook versie 7.4.22 beschikbaar gekomen. De changelog voor versie 8.0.9 ziet er als volgt uit:

Core:
  • Fixed bug #81145 (copy() and stream_copy_to_stream() fail for +4GB files).
  • Fixed bug #81163 (incorrect handling of indirect vars in __sleep).
  • Fixed bug #81159 (Object to int warning when using an object as a string offset).
  • Fixed bug #80728 (PHP built-in web server resets timeout when it can kill the process).
  • Fixed bug #73630 (Built-in Weberver - overwrite $_SERVER['request_uri']).
  • Fixed bug #80173 (Using return value of zend_assign_to_variable() is not safe).
  • Fixed bug #73226 (--r[fcez] always return zero exit code).
Intl:
  • Fixed bug #72809 (Locale::lookup() wrong result with canonicalize option).
  • Fixed bug #68471 (IntlDateFormatter fails for "GMT+00:00" timezone).
  • Fixed bug #74264 (grapheme_strrpos() broken for negative offsets).
OpenSSL:
  • Fixed bug #52093 (openssl_csr_sign truncates $serial).
PCRE:
  • Fixed bug #81101 (PCRE2 10.37 shows unexpected result).
  • Fixed bug #81243 (Too much memory is allocated for preg_replace()).
Reflection:
  • Fixed bug #81208 (Segmentation fault while create newInstance from attribute).
Standard:
  • Fixed bug #81223 (flock() only locks first byte of file).

Versienummer 8.0.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website PHP
Download https://www.php.net/downloads.php
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

30-07-2021 10:17
30-07-2021 • 10:17

Bron: PHP

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
0jaenster
30 juli 2021 12:03
Beetje sneu php voorbeeld wel :+

@Eonfge een comment op documentatie is geen documentatie ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door jaenster op 30 juli 2021 13:24]

0Eonfge
@jaenster30 juli 2021 13:00
Komt anders direct uit de documentatie:
https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.hexdec.php

@jaenster Het is PHP... de lat ligt niet zo hoog, en mocht je het graag willen opnemen in de body van het artikel, dan kun je hier een merge-request maken :P

[Reactie gewijzigd door Eonfge op 30 juli 2021 13:30]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

