Versie 8.0.9 van PHP is uitgebracht. PHP is een recursief acroniem en staat voor PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor. Het wordt voornamelijk gebruikt om op webservers dynamische webpagina's te creëren, vaak in combinatie met databaseprogramma's. Naast versie 8.0.9 is ook versie 7.4.22 beschikbaar gekomen. De changelog voor versie 8.0.9 ziet er als volgt uit:

Core: Fixed bug #81145 (copy() and stream_copy_to_stream() fail for +4GB files).

Fixed bug #81163 (incorrect handling of indirect vars in __sleep).

Fixed bug #81159 (Object to int warning when using an object as a string offset).

Fixed bug #80728 (PHP built-in web server resets timeout when it can kill the process).

Fixed bug #73630 (Built-in Weberver - overwrite $_SERVER['request_uri']).

Fixed bug #80173 (Using return value of zend_assign_to_variable() is not safe).

Fixed bug #73226 (--r[fcez] always return zero exit code). Intl: Fixed bug #72809 (Locale::lookup() wrong result with canonicalize option).

Fixed bug #68471 (IntlDateFormatter fails for "GMT+00:00" timezone).

Fixed bug #74264 (grapheme_strrpos() broken for negative offsets). OpenSSL: Fixed bug #52093 (openssl_csr_sign truncates $serial). PCRE: Fixed bug #81101 (PCRE2 10.37 shows unexpected result).

Fixed bug #81243 (Too much memory is allocated for preg_replace()). Reflection: Fixed bug #81208 (Segmentation fault while create newInstance from attribute). Standard: Fixed bug #81223 (flock() only locks first byte of file).