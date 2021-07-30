Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Plex Media Server 1.23.6.4881

Plex logo (57 pix) Versie 1.23.6.4881 van Media Server is verschenen. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. Sinds versie 1.23.4.4805 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.23.5.4801 (Plex Pass users/ bèta channel)

New:
  • (Web) Updated to 4.59.2
Fixes:
  • (Agent) The Plex movie agent was ignoring IMDb ids inside NFO files during matching.
  • (Analysis) Music file bitrates contained bitrate for more than just the audio track (#10068)
  • (Collections) Respect limit when creating collections from the advanced filters screens (#12622)
  • (Collections) Shared smart tv collections could appear empty (#12642)
  • (Extras) The TV show extras hub would disappear after playing one of the extras (#12799)
  • (Hubs) Disabling the top pinned Recently Added hub would prevent the Merged Recently Added hub appearing (if preference was set) (#12625)
  • (Hubs) Hubs relying on ratings would not work as expected when not using Rotten Tomato ratings (#12588)
  • (Hubs) Merged Recently Added would not appear for both movies and home videos (if both were pinned, and the preference was set) (#12632)
  • (Library) Searches including original titles weren’t working.
  • (Metadata) Genres from embedded movie tags could contain unwanted whitespace.
  • (Music) Aural fixations were broken for TIDAL subscribers w/o a full Plex Pass (#12812)
  • (Music) If genre preference is “Plex Music” don’t read genre from tags (#12812)
  • “(Music) Scanning multi-disc albums could\xC2_result in split discs.”
  • (Network) DNS lookups could fail on some Linux systems that rely solely on systemd-resolved (#12791)
  • (Statistics) Bandwidth usage by device could be logged under a global value instead of individually for each device (#12805)
  • (Utilities) The Plex SQLite utility failed to launch on FreeBSD systems (#12796)

Plex Media Server 1.23.6.4810 (Plex Pass users/ bèta channel)

NOTE: This release changes how DVR identifies channels internally. You should not notice a change after you upgrade to this release; however, if you then downgrade to an older version of PMS, you will need to refresh your EPG before tuning and recording work as expected.

New:
  • (Downloads) Download access now enforced on the server via shared user settings (#12859)
Fixes:
  • (Hubs) Stop showing opted out items in Merged Recently Added hubs (#12820)
  • (Music) Discovery radio only loaded the first few tracks.
  • (Scanner) Improved matching for TV episodes with names including both vertical and horizontal resolutions (#12830)
  • (Scanner) Improved matching for TV episodes with version-number suffixes (#12830)
  • (Scanner) Some episode files would get skipped if it was a low confidence match (#12861)

  • Issues starting up (database locked)

Plex Media Server 1.23.6.4881 is now available to everyone

Plex Media Server

Versienummer 1.23.6.4881
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Plex
Download https://plex.tv/downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

30-07-2021 • 10:31

30-07-2021 • 10:31

Bron: Plex

Reacties (69)

-Moderatie-faq
-169068+119+23+30Ongemodereerd40
Wijzig sortering
+2Terrestrial
30 juli 2021 10:51
Het grootste nadeel van Plex vind ik toch wel dat je een plex account nodig hebt om het te kunnen draaien en niet gewoon interne user accounts kan gebruiken. Bovendien wil ik juist niet dat derden toegang hebben tot mijn media/server dus beheer vanuit de cloud zie ik niet zitten. En verder is het veel trager dan kodi bij veel media.
+2dycell
@Terrestrial30 juli 2021 11:06
Je kunt Jellyfin draaien (fork van Emby die dezelfde richting op gaat) maar die heeft nog maar beperkte functionaliteit. Het is wel opensource en gratis dus niets anders dan tijd kan je weerhouden ;)
+1Hydranet
@dycell30 juli 2021 11:41
Ik heb Plex, Emby en Jellyfin naast elkaar gedraaid en heb Jellyfin een kans proberen te geven omdat ik zoveel mogelijk opensource software probeer te gebruiken. Maar zoals jij al zegt qua functionaliteit en interface vind ik het nog niet een werkbare vervanger voor Plex of Emby. Ik heb nu nog Plex en Emby naast elkaar draaien en voor beiden een lifetime subscription aangeschaft. Ik weet nog niet welke ik fijner vind werken, tot nu toe gebruik ik meestal wel Plex. Ik denk dat ik ze beide een maand achter elkaar moet gaan gebruiken dan krijg ik denk ik wel een beter idee welke mij nou beter bevalt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 30 juli 2021 13:40]

0downcom
@dycell30 juli 2021 13:16
Yellyfin is een fork van Emby dat onstaan is doordat 3 developers van Emby met iedereen en alles ruzie zaten te maken. De ontwikkeling binnen Yellyfin gaat daardoor trager en is loopt gigantisch achter op de ontwikkeling van Emby. Yellyfin boven Emby (ook gratis) stellen is een beetje onhandig.
+1dycell
@downcom30 juli 2021 13:46
Emby is helaas niet gratis anders had ik die wel geprobeerd:
https://emby.media/premiere.html

Het grootste probleem bij zowel Plex als Emby is het gebrek aan hardwarematig encoden. Dat zijn bij beide oplossingen betaalde opties. Bij Jellyfin is dit gewoon gratis.

Zoals ik al aangeef is jellyfin beperkt in functionaliteit (vooral door het gebrek aan TV apps). Ik wil absoluut niet stellen dat Jellyfin beter is dan betaalde opties als plex en emby. Maar ik ga persoonlijk niet betalen om mijn eigen media te bekijken en het voldoet voor mij prima. Ik ben altijd nieuwsgierig wat de 'concurrentie' doet maar het gebrek aan HW encoding weerhoudt mij.
+1Hydranet
@dycell30 juli 2021 22:41
Als je slim bent zorgt je ervoor dat al je bestanden "Direct Play" kunnen gebruiken op die manier heb je nooit hardware transcoding nodig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 31 juli 2021 07:27]

+1deej1977
@Hydranet31 juli 2021 10:57
Inderdaad een goede tip. Ik heb me zo dagen zitten afvragen waarom hij begint te transcoden naar SDR als je 4K HDR content met ondertitels wil kijken op een LG C1 TV. Bleek uiteindelijk dat WebOS voor 4K MKVs enkel audio met AC3, EAC3 of AAC native ondersteunt waardoor Plex altijd aan het transcoden slaat voor audio. Gooi je er dan een .srt bestand bij begon hij zomaar de video ook te transcoden.

Dus toch maar even ouwe getrouwen eac3to en mkvtoolnix bovengehaald om MKVs met bv DTS-MA tracks een extra EAC3 track te geven. Kleine moeite, veel kijkplezier.

[Reactie gewijzigd door deej1977 op 31 juli 2021 11:00]

+1ZeroMinded
@Terrestrial30 juli 2021 11:05
Klinkt inderdaad niet als het product dat geschikt is voor jou situatie.

Ik ben zelf erg tevreden met plex. De hele familie heeft er profijt van.

Ik ben vaak van huis en wil niet afhankelijk zijn van het lokale aanbod per land van andere streaming diensten. Om te zorgen dat het in hotels ook werkt heb ik een reverse proxy toegevoegd om alles gewoon over 443 te laten lopen.

Al mijn dvd/blue rays zijn inmiddels digitaal!

Ik deel je mening over de plex accounts wel
Maar volgens mij is een volledig lokale installatie met lokale accounts wel gewoon mogelijk.

Provisioning van accounts zou wel fijn zijn. Mn oma raakt nog weleens de weg kwijt ;-)
0Stadiz
@ZeroMinded30 juli 2021 12:01
Ik heb het juist zonder een account gedaan.
Gewoon PLEX sharen met een email adres.
De gebruiker logt dan automatisch in en hoeft niet te selecteren met welke gebruiker je wilt inloggen op PLEX.
Al hoewel het is en blijft je oma he.
0mhnl1979
@ZeroMinded30 juli 2021 13:12
Ik heb het draaiend op een QNap met 8gb ram. Maar regelmatig last van bufferen van full HD terwijl ik op hetzelfde bedrade netwerk zit. Iemand een oplossing?
0lenwar
@mhnl197930 juli 2021 13:18
Dat heeft in mijn ervaring veelal te maken als de video getranscribeerd moet worden. Het ligt er dus aan hoe het bestand ingedeeld en of je speler dat ik kan spelen.
0Rudedadude
@mhnl197930 juli 2021 13:21
Gebruik je ondertitels? Mijn Qnap trekt het realtime erin mixen van srt's niet. De qnap draait dan op 99 procent processorvermogen, maar is er niet krachtig genoeg voor.
0RobbyTown
@mhnl197930 juli 2021 13:24
Miss even posten bij Plex ervaring topic. Je info is erg mager. Kun je dan je dan meteen aanvullen ;). Welke Qnap? Wat stream je 4K, 1080p? Wel of geen subs, zo ja wat voor subs? Waar spel je het op af? Chromecast, smarttv is je Qnap zowel server als player?
0mhnl1979
@RobbyTown30 juli 2021 14:02
Top ga ik doen. Dank voor de reacties
0Silence
@mhnl197930 juli 2021 15:23
Ik merk vaak dat chromecasts het moeilijk hebben met x265, cpu gaat dan naar 100% dus probeer iedereen gewoon zijn TV app te laten gebruiken
0mhnl1979
@Silence30 juli 2021 15:49
Ik gebruik de app op de Xbox Series X. Daar werkt het ook niet hoed op. Wellicht als ik het transcoderen uitzet
0Gadget Freak
@mhnl197930 juli 2021 15:33
Dat is een terugkerend probleem met Plex, het transcoderen. Gebruik capabele clients, dan is de kans dat het optreedt kleiner.
0okkies
@mhnl197931 juli 2021 13:18
Ik ben nu mijn gamepc aan het ombouwen tot een unraid nas. Maar ik behoud mijn gamepc functie door mijn gamepc als vm te draaien in unraid. (Gpu. Ssd + usb controller forwarden).

Hierdoor homepijk geen buffering issues meer
+1Kayl
@Terrestrial30 juli 2021 12:15
Je kan lokale accounts aanmaken. En als je het van buiten je netwerk beschikbaar wilt maken dan kan je dat via een reverse proxy doen op 443 en niet de forwarding van Plex zelf gebruiken.
0EN-IS
@Kayl3 augustus 2021 12:05
Zou je kunnen toelichten hoe je lokale accounts kunt delen? Ik heb nu een lokaal account aangemaakt alleen is het mij niet duidelijk hoe ik binnen hetzelfde netwerk dit account kan gebruiken. Ik wil graag dit nieuwe lokale account gebruiken met een android mobiel binnen hetzelfde netwerk :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door EN-IS op 3 augustus 2021 12:06]

0Kayl
@EN-IS3 augustus 2021 12:30
Hopelijk snap ik wat je bedoelt. Of dit soepel werkt ligt even aan de inrichting van je Plex server/netwerk. Ben zelf even aan het testen geweest voor je en in mijn eigen netwerk heb ik het nog niet werkend gekregen gek genoeg.

Maar in principe kan je de Plex android app starten als gast. Vervolgens ga je naar geavanceerd en heb je handmatige verbindingen. Hier kan je je Plex server IP invullen met de juiste poort. Wanneer je Plex server en je android device op hetzelfde LAN subnet zitten heb je grote kans dat je server al ontdekt wordt. Je zou dan nog wel even je LAN subnetten toe moeten voegen op je Plex server > menu "Netwerk".

In mijn geval draai ik de Plex server in een docker en op een ander subnet en lijkt hij de server niet te vinden. Dus dat ga ik nog even uitzoeken of ik dat werkend krijg.

Ben benieuwd of het bij jou wel lukt.
0EN-IS
@Kayl3 augustus 2021 12:35
Dank je wel voor je snelle reactie! _/-\o_

Na het lezen van de support articles van Plesk heb ik een lokaal account aangemaakt, USER1 vernoemd, de Android app Plex gedownload en inderdaad onder de instellingen het IP adres van de Plex server (shield tv pro) kunnen invullen. Heel gek wellicht maar de server wordt niet ontdekt.

Het subnetten van de LAN was mij niet bekend, mogelijk is dat de oplossing :) Ik ga ermee aan de slag en mocht het werken laat ik je dat weten.
0Kayl
@EN-IS3 augustus 2021 13:26
Ok ik heb het werkend wanneer ik mijn docker in mijn Android device's LAN zet. Bij Plex > Netwerk zowel LAN netwerk specificeren (bijv 192.168.1.0/24) en ook bij "Lijst van IP-adressen en netwerken die zijn toegestaan zonder autorisatie".
Vervolgens als ik op "Meer" klikte bij de app zag ik de Plex server met libraries.

Heb het alleen nog niet werkend wanneer de subnetten verschillen, maar dat is in ieder geval een manier om het werkend te krijgen.
0Kayl
@EN-IS3 augustus 2021 13:40
Daar ben ik weer. Door wat ik eerder beschreef kan je gewoon als Gast op je systeem maar gebruik je geen lokaal account.

Wordt hier nog een keer bevestigd:
https://support.plex.tv/articles/203948776-managed-users/

Dus als je meerdere profiles wilt hebben dan moet je eerst ingelogd zijn op het account. Net als bij Netflix eigenlijk.

Wat ik zelf gedaan heb is gewoon een aantal accounts aanmaken bij Plex. Met een eigen domein is dat helemaal makkelijk natuurlijk. En anders kan je wellicht met een gmail of iets de mail+1@gmail.com functie gebruiken (weet niet of dit lukt).
0EN-IS
@Kayl3 augustus 2021 15:09
Nogmaals bedankt.

Idd, dat is wat mij ook opviel:
- met de werkwijze van subnet toevoegen aan het netwerk komt het android toestel als gast in het 'hoofdaccount', er is dus geen keuze om een lokale gebruiker te selecteren (wel wanneer je de server via de lokale ip via de web/browser benaderd). Zo'n gast kan dus zien welke media als is bekeken en wat niet. :)

Ik ga het nog eens proberen met een nieuwe Plex account :9
0EN-IS
@Kayl3 augustus 2021 15:35
Het is gelukt via een nieuwe Plex account en vervolgens de plex server te delen met deze nieuwe plex gebruiker :)

Top en thanks! _/-\o_
0Kayl
@EN-IS3 augustus 2021 15:35
Top, fijn dat het zo gelukt is!
0r03n_d
@Terrestrial30 juli 2021 11:26
Zelf juist uiterst tevreden. Het instellen is even werk, maar daarna kan wel iedereen uit het gezin Plex gebruiken alsof het Netflix is.
0downcom
@Terrestrial30 juli 2021 13:21
Ik heb inmiddels een behoorlijke server in de cloud (42tb, E5 en 2x 10gb/s) draaien met daarop Emby daarmee heb ik dus geen limieten voor mijn upload en download. Uiteraard wil ik ook niet beperkt zijn aan de functionaliteit van Plex. Plex heeft rare nukken zoals het inperken van plugins waaronder IPTV. Hierdoor hebben ze een grote groep weggejaagd.

Wij zijn zelf bezig met het maken van een "watch together" dashboard voor Emby en misschien later ook voor Jellyfin. Een extern dashboard waar je deel kan nemen aan rooms waar men films, serie, tv of andere content kijkt en tevens kan syncen. Aangezien we voorlopig nog niet van de lockdowns af zijn werd dit hoogtijd voor Emby.

Preview: https://emby.media/commun...watch-together-dashboard/
0Ruvetuve
@downcom30 juli 2021 14:33
Nice, waar is dat een beetje betaalbaar zoveel storage? Of eigen hardware?

Die watch together playlist klinkt cool! Ook is naar kijken
0downcom
@Ruvetuve30 juli 2021 14:44
Het watchtogether project is eigenlijk in een Discord groep ontstaan met de API van Emby dachten wij van dit moet niet zo extreem lastig zijn.

Wat betreft qua server (alleen er is nooit zoveel voorraad dus in de gaten houden).

[Reactie gewijzigd door downcom op 30 juli 2021 15:03]

0Terrestrial
@downcom30 juli 2021 15:40
Tja klinkt leuk alleen 200 euro per maand aan een cloud server uitgeven is wel erg prijzig, maar waarschijnlijk zijn jullie met een aardige groep en dan wordt het een ander verhaal.
0downcom
@Terrestrial30 juli 2021 15:45
ik betaal nog geen 65 euro. Server hangt gewoon in Amsterdam en is in beheer van Leaseweb. (zie mijn vorige bericht met link).
0Terrestrial
@downcom30 juli 2021 16:36
hmm.. zie die combi er niet bij staan op dit moment., allemaal een heel stuk duurder. Maar dan nog moet je met een groep zijn want wordt het onbetaalbaar. Ik heb zelf thuis storage icm kodi. Emby heb ik ooit 1x geprobeerd maar die plugin icm kodi kon niet eens video hervatten op dat moment, wellicht binnenkort nog is naar kijken.
0downcom
@Terrestrial30 juli 2021 16:40
1230*, 16G, 4x12T, 1G, 100T (in+out) (is 48TB) voor €69,95 EUR/mo
komt toch aardig in de buurt. 8 vrienden samen 12,50 euro lappen en je pakt er ook nog een iptv abbo bij (5 actieve connecties) en iedereen is blij. Kan iedereen het veel te dure Ziggo pakket de deur uit gooien dus je verdient het nog terug ook.

[Reactie gewijzigd door downcom op 30 juli 2021 16:40]

0Terrestrial
@downcom30 juli 2021 21:53
Ja ok maar dan heb je nog geen redundante storage, ik zit wel op het punt dat ik zelf een keer extra schijven wil gaan kopen (100-120 TB) maar dan ben ik ook +-3500 euro verder. Op dit moment gebruik ik kodi met netwerkshare en heb ik linux boxen voor TV (kabel, sat, dvb-t2) en ik heb ook nog iptv boxje. Ik was laatst aan het testen met de linux box als backend tuner gebruiken en kodi als frontend en dat werkt op zich wel maar het zappen duurt lang en het is gewoon niet zo gebruikersvriendelijk als direct een box aan je TV. Live TV in emby/plex heb ik nog niet uitgeprobeerd.
0FreshMaker
@Terrestrial30 juli 2021 23:34
Kijk anders eens bij Contabo
5€/m voor alleen de VPS
Storage zelf inregelen ( google drive unl. of wat je wenst )
0Terrestrial
@FreshMaker31 juli 2021 00:09
Werkt dat echt goed ? Plex/emby heeft sowieso resources nodig voor de transcode en gaat google drive serieus werken om bijv 30 TB aan films/series op te slaan. ? Zoals ik altijd heb begrepen scannen de meeste storage aanbieders op auteursrechtelijk materiaal of ze beperken de bestandsgrootte, dat soort onzin.
0FreshMaker
@Terrestrial31 juli 2021 02:32
mwoah ..
https://ibb.co/Hr4g6HK
Staat er al 3 jaar op, en wordt dagelijks wat bijgezet.

Met rclone encrypted opslag is alleen de filegrootte te zien, niet WAT de file is.
Zonder wachtwoord/salt zijn de files niet te herleiden.

Met de juiste client is Plex niet meer dan een elegante database, die één op één files serveert.
Pas als er een transcoding plaatsvindt, zijn er resources nodig ( zoals ik al eerder aangaf, met forse x265 encodes wil het nog wel eens tegenzitten, dus die gebruik ik niet )
+1blaatenator
@okkies30 juli 2021 13:58
Ben het wel met m eens: een keer geen internetverbinding en Plex ging gelijk raar doen. Nu bijna een jaartje over op Jellyfin en moet zeggen dat het erg goed bevalt, ook icm AndroidTV of Kodi
+1okkies
@blaatenator30 juli 2021 14:21
Ik kan mij totaal hier niet in vinden. Wanneer mijn plex geen internet heeft. Dan geeft het voor het interne netwerk geen fucks. Komt het internet weer terug , dan pakt plex het netjes op waar het gebleve is
0Hydranet
@blaatenator30 juli 2021 22:55
Je hebt instelling die er voor zorgt dat lokale netwerken geen authenticatie nodig hebben.
List of IP addresses and networks that are allowed without auth
Als je internet er uit valt zou je dus nog gewoon Plex moeten kunnen gebruiker zonder problemen. Ik heb ook jaren Kodi gebruikt maar vind een Mediaserver zoals Plex of Emby of Jellyfin niet te vergelijken met Kodi. Daarbij ben ik van mening dat de Plex/Emby/Jellyfin een modernere interface hebben als Kodi ook al kan je met Kodi zelf de skin aanpassen naar jou wens en smaak.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 30 juli 2021 23:53]

0arbraxas
@Hydranet30 juli 2021 23:27
Mediapc met kodi en Plex plug-in.
Beste van 2 werelden.
+1Simkin
30 juli 2021 12:47
Killer feature van Plex is voor mij Skip Intro, o zo fijn en werkt enorm goed.

Iemand enig idee of dit ook toe te voegen is aan Emby/Jellyfish? Of hoe je e.g. Dumpert kan kijken via Plex/Emby/Jellyfin?
+2CH4OS

@Simkin30 juli 2021 19:51
Killer feature van Plex is voor mij Skip Intro, o zo fijn en werkt enorm goed.
Erg fijne feature inderdaad, ik gebruik het alleen niet (wel een paar keer getest toen het in beta was en toen werkte het al subliem), maar voor degenen die wel de intro's skippen is het natuurlijk alleen maar ontzettend fijn! :)
Iemand enig idee of dit ook toe te voegen is aan Emby/Jellyfish?
Het is afhankelijk in welke code het zit. Sommige code moet Plex onder (L)GPL releasen, als dat voor deze functie ook is, dan kan men best flink afkijken, omdat Emby op Plex gebaseerd is en Jellyfin weer op Emby. Ook worden er delen van Kodi bijvoorbeeld gebruikt (die delen die ook open source zijn), dus al met al is het gewoon een kwestie van tijd, denk ik.
Of hoe je e.g. Dumpert kan kijken via Plex/Emby/Jellyfin?
Hier was vroeger een plugin / kanaal voor, maar die functie hebben ze er uit gesloopt. Ik geloof als je handmatig de bundel installeert, het mogelijkerwijs nog wel aan de praat te krijgen is, maar dit durf ik niet voor de volle 100% te zeggen.
+1Luuk2015
30 juli 2021 10:47
Heeft iemand een idee op welke momenten in het jaar de “lifetime Plexpass” in de aanbieding is?
+1CH4OS

@Luuk201530 juli 2021 10:49
Daar zijn niet echt vaste momenten voor. Je krijgt op den duur een e-mail dat er een aanbieding is, die is overigens niet te delen. Die korting geldt dan echt voor het account waar je de e-mail op ontvangen hebt. Soms zijn er kortingsacties, maar die worden dan op diverse sites (zoals Pepper e.d.) wel gedeeld.
0Realtec
@CH4OS30 juli 2021 11:02
Ik heb al jaren plex pass maar ik heb deze aanbieding nog nooit gehad?
Of geld dit alleen voor non plex pass gebruikers?
+1SMGGM
@Realtec30 juli 2021 13:20
Al zeer lang Plex gratis gebruiker.
Laatste mails over Plex pass in mei (May the forth / force be with you) met -30% en eind vorig jaar was met -20%. De andere mails die ik zie waren in de buurt (soms een -25%). Altijd korting op de lifetime pass.

De beste kortingen waren nadat ze de prijs significant omhoog hadden gedaan. Toen zijn er een paar acties geweest om de lifetime pass te krijgen aan de originele prijs ($74.99) maar om heel eerlijk te zijn, ik heb nog nooit een moment gehad waarop zie "ik moet die plex pass hebben".
Ik gebruik de Plex pass functies nooit en geen behoefte aan.

Hier kan natuurlijk een marketing motor achter zitten. Ik ben al een stuk of 10 jaar Plex gebruiker en dat ze hopen door geregeld eens een aanbieding te geven dat ik ooit eens zal toehappen.
Wat natuurlijk niet zo slim is, is om een reeds betalende gebruiker een korting te geven voor een lifetime abo. Die klant is nu al bereidt de volledige prijs te betalen, dus waarom korting aanbieden. Stop je Plex pass en wacht. Als de marketing motor goed is, zal je volgens mij zeker wel een aanbieding krijgen binnen een tijdspanne van 6 maand. Ze zullen immers vrezen dat ze een betalend klant "kwijt" zijn en je proberen overhalen om terug te keren; Mogelijk wel niet meteen met een korting voor een lifetime pass (dat zou weer dom zijn, je was bereid om per maand / jaar te betalen, dus vanuit marketing standpunt zou ik eerst proberen je te overhalen voor terug per maand / jaar binnen te halen maar dan tegen wat korting). Maar als je hier niet op in zal gaan dan zullen we volgens mij wel afkomen met korting op een lifetime.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SMGGM op 30 juli 2021 13:27]

0FreshMaker
@SMGGM30 juli 2021 13:41
De plex pass is vooral interessant als je een server draait, met GPU decoding ( en dat nodig hebt voor de clients )
Ik heb het anderhalf jaar geleden uiteindelijk aangeschaft, omdat mijn seedbox het ondersteunde.
Het was best prettig om te zien dat een x265 'goed' werd afgespeeld op een TV client, maar als al de clients direct play ondersteunen, is het niet nodig.

Nu zijn mijn ervers een DS120 en een VPS van Contabo, dus beiden geen HW Decoding, maar het netwerkverkeer is 1000x minder intensief ( de seedbox was gedeelde ruimte, de VPS heeft dedicated netwerk/diskspace )

Een x265 afspelen op een oudere Samsung is niet prettig, maar na een minuutje is de buffer wel opgebouwd, en als je niet teveel gaat spoelen, loopt het wel door.
0CH4OS

@SMGGM30 juli 2021 19:46
Zelf heb ik vanaf dag 1 dat Plex Pass er is een lifetime Plex Pass. Redenen hiervoor: het gaf mij als gebruiker wat extra's en ik steun de ontwikkeling van Plex. Zo heb ik ook wel eens Plex Pass subscriptions of de aanschaf van de Plex app als gift gegeven aan vrienden. :)
Ze zullen immers vrezen dat ze een betalend klant "kwijt" zijn en je proberen overhalen om terug te keren...
Dit is wel een kromme redenatie; "Weet u zeker dat u een Plex Pass lifetime wilt afsluiten?" als je (betalende) klanten afschrikt, doe je het daar wel mee.

Vlak na de prijsstijging was hetgeen je reeds betaald had aan Plex Pass, de korting die je kreeg op de lifetime, intussen is dat echter ook niet meer.
0gekkemarc
@Realtec30 juli 2021 11:05
Hier hetzelfde. Ze verdienen nu meer aan jou dan wanneer ze je lifetime aanbieding doen.
0CH4OS

@Realtec30 juli 2021 11:08
Ik kreeg ooit eens de e-mail terwijl ik Plex Pass lifetime al had. Ik gaf de code door aan een ander, maar de code werkte niet op zijn account.
0ElectricHead
@Realtec30 juli 2021 12:11
Ik moet echt even graven, maar volgens mij had ik een betaald account. Op een gegeven moment kreeg ik wel de aanbieding voor de lifetime. Geen idee meer hoe lang. Edit: even gezocht en gevonden! 3x een jaar abonnement gehad en toen een aanbieding voor een lifetime gekregen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ElectricHead op 30 juli 2021 17:46]

+1faxityy
@Luuk201530 juli 2021 11:10
Ik heb al vaker de twijfel in de community gezien of die überhaupt nog ooit terug komt.
0LightStar
@Luuk201530 juli 2021 10:49
Black Friday wellicht.
0Settler11
@LightStar30 juli 2021 12:18
Cyber Monday denk ik eerder.
0TigerXtrm
@Luuk201530 juli 2021 11:21
Het was altijd een kwestie van geluk, maar waarschijnlijk komt die deal niet meer voorbij. Plex kan de maandelijkse inkomsten inmiddels goed gebruiken, dus een lifetime pass weggeven voor een prikkie is gewoon niet financieel handig meer te noemen.
0MatthiasL
@Luuk201530 juli 2021 11:31
https://www.plex.tv/nl/si...D86a7a8%26plan%3Dlifetime

En dan via een VPN oid.
0smaw
@MatthiasL30 juli 2021 13:37
Werkt helaas niet vanuit India, daar veranderd het € gewoon in een $ meer niet.
0RobbyTown
@Luuk201530 juli 2021 13:18
Lifetime is al goedkoper geworden. Was in het begin 75, toen 150 toen er concurrentie kwam zijn ze naar 120 gegaan. Afgelopen jaren dacht ik bij Blackday en / of cyberber monday.
+1guidogast
30 juli 2021 13:17
Persoonlijk vind ik Plex echt ideaal. Ik heb een Mi Box S waar de client op draait en dat loopt als een zonnetje. Uitzonderingen daargelaten.
+1Marctraider
30 juli 2021 14:49
Gebruik Plex voornamelijk voor watch together functie icm met raw m2ts / bluray files op een 1000/1000 server.

Helaas is het even niet anders om deze cloud trash te gebruiken (At least voor initial login/negotiation) maar in principe slaat het nergens op sinds je de server zelf host.
+1Gadget Freak
30 juli 2021 16:27
Ik gebruik de simpelste NAS en draai Infuse op de Apple TV en Kodi op de laptops. Werkt perfect, nooit transcoderen en probleemloos afspelen.
0Silence
30 juli 2021 15:26
Op mijn synology nas via docker Plex Tautulli Jackett Sonarr Radarr Bazarr draaien en werkt als een zonnetje.

Ook is Plex gewoon makkelijk voor normale gebruikers ik zeg gewoon download Plex app op je tv maak een account aan en ik nodig ze uit en klaar geen poes pas.
0Joao
@Silence31 juli 2021 10:53
Check even Prowlarr ipv Jackett. Met Prowlarr kan je al je indexers syncen met Radarr, Sonarr etc.
0Silence
@Joao2 augustus 2021 11:47
Nice thanks ga er eens naar kijken, kende hem nog niet.

