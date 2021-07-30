Versie 1.23.6.4881 van Media Server is verschenen. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. Sinds versie 1.23.4.4805 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.23.5.4801 (Plex Pass users/ bèta channel)

(Web) Updated to 4.59.2

(Agent) The Plex movie agent was ignoring IMDb ids inside NFO files during matching.

(Analysis) Music file bitrates contained bitrate for more than just the audio track (#10068)

(Collections) Respect limit when creating collections from the advanced filters screens (#12622)

(Collections) Shared smart tv collections could appear empty (#12642)

(Extras) The TV show extras hub would disappear after playing one of the extras (#12799)

(Hubs) Disabling the top pinned Recently Added hub would prevent the Merged Recently Added hub appearing (if preference was set) (#12625)

(Hubs) Hubs relying on ratings would not work as expected when not using Rotten Tomato ratings (#12588)

(Hubs) Merged Recently Added would not appear for both movies and home videos (if both were pinned, and the preference was set) (#12632)

(Library) Searches including original titles weren’t working.

(Metadata) Genres from embedded movie tags could contain unwanted whitespace.

(Music) Aural fixations were broken for TIDAL subscribers w/o a full Plex Pass (#12812)

(Music) If genre preference is “Plex Music” don’t read genre from tags (#12812)

“(Music) Scanning multi-disc albums could\xC2_result in split discs.”

(Network) DNS lookups could fail on some Linux systems that rely solely on systemd-resolved (#12791)

(Statistics) Bandwidth usage by device could be logged under a global value instead of individually for each device (#12805)

(Utilities) The Plex SQLite utility failed to launch on FreeBSD systems (#12796)

Plex Media Server 1.23.5.4841 (Plex Pass users/ bèta channel)

Plex Media Server 1.23.6.4810 (Plex Pass users/ bèta channel)

NOTE: This release changes how DVR identifies channels internally. You should not notice a change after you upgrade to this release; however, if you then downgrade to an older version of PMS, you will need to refresh your EPG before tuning and recording work as expected.

(Downloads) Download access now enforced on the server via shared user settings (#12859)

(Hubs) Stop showing opted out items in Merged Recently Added hubs (#12820)

(Music) Discovery radio only loaded the first few tracks.

(Scanner) Improved matching for TV episodes with names including both vertical and horizontal resolutions (#12830)

(Scanner) Improved matching for TV episodes with version-number suffixes (#12830)

(Scanner) Some episode files would get skipped if it was a low confidence match (#12861)

Plex Media Server 1.23.6.4881 (Plex Pass users/ bèta channel)

Issues starting up (database locked)

Plex Media Server 1.23.6.4881 is now available to everyone