Versie 1.27.0.5897 van Plex Media Server is verschenen. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerdergenoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. Sinds versie 1.26.2.5797 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.27.0.5849 (Plex Pass/Beta channel update) New: (Database) Improved startup performance by up to 70% when several migrations are run in sequence (#13541)

(Music) Modernized the metadata matching and refresh logic (#13539) Fixes: (Bandwidth) In some cases downloads didn’t respect bandwidth limits (#13545)

(Butler) Artists would get refreshed too frequently during the scheduled task window (#13575)

(DVR) Fix stream DVR/Live TV to Chromecast (#13205)

(EPG) Original air dates could be imported with incorrect time zone offsets for shows (#13533)

(Library) Setting items’ originally-available dates to certain values in the distant past could fail (#13544)

(Metadata) Don’t pull in ratings from legacy TVDB agent (these no longer exist)

(Metadata) Episodes could get incorrect dates set on them with “Prefer local metadata” enabled (#13580)

HW Transcoding failing on NVidia Shield (Android 11) #13192 Plex Media Server 1.27.0.5873 (Plex Pass/Beta channel update) New: (Database) Improved startup performance by up to 70% when several migrations are run in sequence (#13541)

(Music) Modernized the metadata matching and refresh logic (#13539) Fixes: (Bandwidth) In some cases downloads didn’t respect bandwidth limits (#13545)

(Butler) Artists would get refreshed too frequently during the scheduled task window (#13575)

(DVR) Fix stream DVR/Live TV to Chromecast (#13205)

(EPG) Original air dates could be imported with incorrect time zone offsets for shows (#13533)

(Library) Setting items’ originally-available dates to certain values in the distant past could fail (#13544)

(Metadata) Don’t pull in ratings from legacy TVDB agent (these no longer exist)

(Metadata) Episodes could get incorrect dates set on them with “Prefer local metadata” enabled (#13580)

(Music) Artists would not save sort title from embedded tags (#13604)

HW Transcoding failing on NVidia Shield (Android 11) #13192 Plex Media Server 1.27.0.5878 (Plex Pass/Beta channel update) New: (Database) Improved startup performance by up to 70% when several migrations are run in sequence (#13541)

(Music) Modernized the metadata matching and refresh logic (#13539) Fixes: (Bandwidth) In some cases downloads didn’t respect bandwidth limits (#13545)

(Butler) Artists would get refreshed too frequently during the scheduled task window (#13575)

(DVR) Fix stream DVR/Live TV to Chromecast (#13205)

(EPG) Original air dates could be imported with incorrect time zone offsets for shows (#13533)

(Library) Setting items’ originally-available dates to certain values in the distant past could fail (#13544)

(Metadata) Don’t pull in ratings from legacy TVDB agent (these no longer exist)

(Metadata) Episodes could get incorrect dates set on them with “Prefer local metadata” enabled (#13580)

(Music) Artists would not save sort title from embedded tags (#13604)

HW Transcoding failing on NVidia Shield (Android 11) #13192

(macOS) Auto-update could fail to update to 1.27.0.5873 Plex Media Server 1.27.0.5889 (Plex Pass/Beta channel update) New: (Database) Improved startup performance by up to 70% when several migrations are run in sequence (#13541)

(Music) Modernized the metadata matching and refresh logic (#13539) Fixes: (Bandwidth) In some cases downloads didn’t respect bandwidth limits (#13545)

(Butler) Artists would get refreshed too frequently during the scheduled task window (#13575)

(DVR) Fix stream DVR/Live TV to Chromecast (#13205)

(EPG) Original air dates could be imported with incorrect time zone offsets for shows (#13533)

(Library) Setting items’ originally-available dates to certain values in the distant past could fail (#13544)

(Library) The server could crash while searching for lyrics during metadata updates (#13622)

(Metadata) Don’t pull in ratings from legacy TVDB agent (these no longer exist)

(Metadata) Episodes could get incorrect dates set on them with “Prefer local metadata” enabled (#13580)

(Music) Artists would not save sort title from embedded tags (#13604)

HW Transcoding failing on NVidia Shield (Android 11) #13192

(macOS) Auto-update could fail to update to 1.27.0.5873 Plex Media Server 1.27.0.5897 (Plex Pass/Beta channel update) New: (Database) Improved startup performance by up to 70% when several migrations are run in sequence (#13541)

(Music) Modernized the metadata matching and refresh logic (#13539) Fixes: (Bandwidth) In some cases downloads didn’t respect bandwidth limits (#13545)

(Butler) Artists would get refreshed too frequently during the scheduled task window (#13575)

(DVR) Fix stream DVR/Live TV to Chromecast (#13205)

(EPG) Original air dates could be imported with incorrect time zone offsets for shows (#13533)

(Library) Setting items’ originally-available dates to certain values in the distant past could fail (#13544)

(Library) The server could crash while searching for lyrics during metadata updates (#13622)

(LibraryGarbageCollector) Watched content scheduled for deletion could be removed prematurely (#13617)

(Metadata) Don’t pull in ratings from legacy TVDB agent (these no longer exist)

(Metadata) Episodes could get incorrect dates set on them with “Prefer local metadata” enabled (#13580)

(Music) Artists would not save sort title from embedded tags (#13604) Plex Media Server 1.27.0.5897 is now available to everyone