Software-update: Plex Media Server 1.27.0.5897

Plex logo (57 pix) Versie 1.27.0.5897 van Plex Media Server is verschenen. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerdergenoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. Sinds versie 1.26.2.5797 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.27.0.5897 (Plex Pass/Beta channel update)

New:
  • (Database) Improved startup performance by up to 70% when several migrations are run in sequence (#13541)
  • (Music) Modernized the metadata matching and refresh logic (#13539)
Fixes:
  • (Bandwidth) In some cases downloads didn’t respect bandwidth limits (#13545)
  • (Butler) Artists would get refreshed too frequently during the scheduled task window (#13575)
  • (DVR) Fix stream DVR/Live TV to Chromecast (#13205)
  • (EPG) Original air dates could be imported with incorrect time zone offsets for shows (#13533)
  • (Library) Setting items’ originally-available dates to certain values in the distant past could fail (#13544)
  • (Library) The server could crash while searching for lyrics during metadata updates (#13622)
  • (LibraryGarbageCollector) Watched content scheduled for deletion could be removed prematurely (#13617)
  • (Metadata) Don’t pull in ratings from legacy TVDB agent (these no longer exist)
  • (Metadata) Episodes could get incorrect dates set on them with “Prefer local metadata” enabled (#13580)
  • (Music) Artists would not save sort title from embedded tags (#13604)

Plex Media Server 1.27.0.5897 is now available to everyone

Plex Media Server

Versienummer 1.27.0.5897
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Plex
Download https://plex.tv/downloads
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-06-2022 21:095

14-06-2022 • 21:09

5 Linkedin

Bron: Plex

Update-historie

21:09 Plex Media Server 1.27.0.5897 5
26-05 Plex Media Server 1.26.2.5797 21
21-04 Plex Media Server 1.26.0.5715 6
16-03 Plex Media Server 1.25.7.5604 26
23-02 Plex Media Server 1.25.6.5577 26
08-02 Plex Media Server 1.25.5.5492 50
31-01 Plex Media Server 1.25.4.5468 4
13-01 Plex Media Server 1.25.3.5385 13
09-12 Plex Media Server 1.25.1.5286 18
01-12 Plex Media Server 1.25.0.5282 16
Meer historie

Lees meer

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+10+20+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
0Glassertje
14 juni 2022 21:36
Er is alweer een nieuwe plex pass versie uit:
Version 1.27.1.5891
Oplossingen

(Library) When media was deleted it could leave behind its sidecar files (#13479)
(Music) Album year and date fields could differ when preferring local metadata (#13591)
(Transcoder) Audio could drop out partway through playback when remuxing videos with very long keyframe intervals to DASH (#13411)
Reageer
0savagenld
@Glassertje14 juni 2022 21:45
Is het een aanrader om de Plex pass te gaan draaien? Klinkt als een beta-tester programma...
Reageer
0Glassertje
@savagenld14 juni 2022 21:56
Zo kun je het ook zien. Je hebt gewoon eerder toegang tot updates. Of je een Plex Pass wilt, ligt helemaal aan jezelf. Hier kun je zien wat je met Plex Pass extra krijgt. Ik vind de skip intro bij series wel een toegevoegde waarde.
Reageer
0Luuk2015
@savagenld14 juni 2022 22:07
Toegang tot het beta programma is als Plex Pass gebruiker optioneel.
De Plex Pass biedt naar mijn mening behoorlijk wat handige functies, zoals o.a. hardware transcoding en offline downloads.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Luuk2015 op 14 juni 2022 22:17]

Reageer
0CAP-Team
@Luuk201514 juni 2022 22:14
En meerdere gebruikers
Reageer


