De gamers die veel tijd hebben besteed aan Sid Meier's Civilization, dat in 1991 door Microprose voor DOS werd uitgebracht, moeten oppassen om niet opnieuw verslaafd te raken. Er is namelijk sinds 1995 een groep ontwikkelaars bezig om onder de naam Freeciv een opensource-versie te maken die gebaseerd is op dit turn-based strategiespel. De spelers van deze game starten in het jaar 4000 voor Christus met een handvol kolonisten en proberen daarmee een succesvolle beschaving neer te zetten. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze en deze pagina's. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 3.0.2 uitgebracht, een zogenaamde bugfix-release. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Server / General
Changes affecting players (supplied rulesets)
- Savegame integrity check improvements osdn#44211
- Improved the way lua variables are included to the savegame osdn#44447
Changes affecting other rulesets / modders
- Also unit's further orders are cancelled, not only the current one, when it turns illegal osdn#44370 osdn#44504 osdn#44519
- Unit upgrade is disallowed when it's in the process of converting osdn#43328
- Activities illegal for the new unit type are cancelled after unit upgrade and conversion osdn#44410
- When a city is disbanded to an unit, and that unit cannot stay at the spot, it now can escape to neighboring tile HRM#692482
- Supplied scenarios have been refreshed to match how 3.0.1 saves them osdn#44152
- Destroyed cities are now removed from the maps of players seeing them through Reveal_Cities' effect, like then one civ1 ruleset Apollo Program gives osdn#444028
- Fixed generated team names like Team 1 to be consistent which team they refer to in all situations osdn#44382
- Corrected the number of "other units killed" when the attacked tile has also unreachable units osdn#44416
- Fixed bookkeeping of number of techs known, when one is about to receive a tech but fails to do so. This affects research cost of later techs osdn#44593
- Prevented startunits setting from creating multiple units of a type that is supposed to be unique osdn#44685
- Fixed the player created by a civil war to have as many future techs as the original player osdn#44737
- experimental
- Upkeep of Engineers is now switched to gold once the player knows The Corporation osdn#43848
- Europe 1900 WWI scenario
- Added missing information for tex AI module osdn#44445
Changes affecting server operators
- Check that resources have "extra" defined now works correctly osdn#44191
- Fixed zombies appearing on the client side when unit was created by lua upon receiving "unit_lost" signal HRM#867958
- Made lua city creation methods to not allow illegal city placement osdn#44508
- Improved ruleset load time checking against illegal city_size values for units for which it's relevant osdn#44730
- Log messages about ruleset errors are less likely to get cut. They can now be as long as other log messages osdn#44704
Low-level changes
- Fixed /create command used midgame not to assume that there's a dead player's slot for it to take when there is not osdn#44495
- maxplayers setting can now be changed also after the game has started osdn#44567
- /create command used midgame now respects maxplayers setting osdn#44185
General
- Improved freeciv's idea of what are the minimum and maximum values an effect can ever reach in a given ruleset. This allows both gui and AI to adjust better to the ruleset osdn#44303
- Fixed chance for a diplomat to win a battle sometimes being over 100% osdn#44291
- Minor optimizations osdn#44089 osdn#43432 osdn#44090
- Fixed memory leaks osdn#44492 osdn#44432 osdn#44618 osdn#44682 osdn#44790
- Various internal changes which should only affect developers. HRM#700913 osdn#41785 osdn#44130 osdn#44212 osdn#44178 osdn#44415 osdn#43620 osdn#43900 osdn#44547 osdn#43970 osdn#44404
Clients
- Client now sends the governors data to the server just before it requests saving the game, so more up-to-date data will be saved osdn#44304
- freeciv-3.1 development version scenarios are no longer listed as compatible with freeciv-3.0 osdn#44452
- Fixed potential crash when unit awaiting details of its orders dies osdn#44757
- gtk
- Added tooltip for the "Size" line in the city dialog osdn#44515
- qt
- Added tooltip for the "Size" line in the city dialog osdn#44409
- Fixed memory handling problem in server list display osdn#44421
- Fixed option dialog crash osdn#44484
- sdl2
- Fixed memory handling problem when the diplomacy dialogs are being closed osdn#44687
ToolsRuledit
Ruleup
- Have the "same name" toggle consistenly toggled initially in all tabs osdn#44140
- Made the initial size of the window bigger HRM#721403
- Fixed rare case of some resources not loading correctly from a 2.6 ruleset osdn#44190
- Fixed upgrading activities of units doing terrain transforming Irrigation on Mine activitity in a 2.6 ruleset osdn#44591
Tilesets, Art, etc
- Corrected/updated flag file formats osdn#44427 osdn#44619 osdn#44701
Help / Documentation
- Vulnerability reporting email address updated osdn#44479
- Miscellaneous improvements to in-game text and user documentation. osdn#44194 osdn#44331 osdn#44120 osdn#44438 osdn#44473 osdn#43857
- Miscellaneous changes to developer/install/ruleset docs. osdn#44309 osdn#44039 osdn#44453 osdn#43945
Translations
- Updated translations:
- Complete translations: French, Polish, Russian
- Incomplete translations: Catalan (99% core, 100% nations, 100% ruledit), Finnish (100% core, 91% nations, 100% ruledit), German (76% core, 85% nations, 5% ruledit)
- Marked strings for translations where they erroneously were not. osdn#44556
Build/portability
- Natural languages (translations) support now works on crosser-based Qt-client installers osdn#44293 osdn#44294 osdn#44292
- Applied CVE-2022-28805 fix to included lua osdn#44467
- Improved macOS configure options for building Qt-programs
- Added new --with-qt5-framework option osdn#44412
- Fixed --with-qt5-framework-bin option osdn#44422
- Fixed compiler warnings from builds where asserts are not enabled osdn#44395 osdn#43868
- Fixed some clang analyzer warnings osdn#44449 osdn#44437 osdn#44569
- Appdata files have been renamed as org.freeciv.*.appdata.xml osdn#44466
- project_license field has been added to appdata files osdn#44712
- Fixed compiler warnings from clang-15 (development version) osdn#44563 osdn#44564
- Added support for flatpak packaging osdn#44463