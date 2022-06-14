De gamers die veel tijd hebben besteed aan Sid Meier's Civilization, dat in 1991 door Microprose voor DOS werd uitgebracht, moeten oppassen om niet opnieuw verslaafd te raken. Er is namelijk sinds 1995 een groep ontwikkelaars bezig om onder de naam Freeciv een opensource-versie te maken die gebaseerd is op dit turn-based strategiespel. De spelers van deze game starten in het jaar 4000 voor Christus met een handvol kolonisten en proberen daarmee een succesvolle beschaving neer te zetten. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze en deze pagina's. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 3.0.2 uitgebracht, een zogenaamde bugfix-release. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Server / General Savegame integrity check improvements osdn#44211

Improved the way lua variables are included to the savegame osdn#44447 Changes affecting players (supplied rulesets) Also unit's further orders are cancelled, not only the current one, when it turns illegal osdn#44370 osdn#44504 osdn#44519

Unit upgrade is disallowed when it's in the process of converting osdn#43328

Activities illegal for the new unit type are cancelled after unit upgrade and conversion osdn#44410

When a city is disbanded to an unit, and that unit cannot stay at the spot, it now can escape to neighboring tile HRM#692482

Supplied scenarios have been refreshed to match how 3.0.1 saves them osdn#44152

Destroyed cities are now removed from the maps of players seeing them through Reveal_Cities' effect, like then one civ1 ruleset Apollo Program gives osdn#444028

Fixed generated team names like Team 1 to be consistent which team they refer to in all situations osdn#44382

Corrected the number of "other units killed" when the attacked tile has also unreachable units osdn#44416

Fixed bookkeeping of number of techs known, when one is about to receive a tech but fails to do so. This affects research cost of later techs osdn#44593

Prevented startunits setting from creating multiple units of a type that is supposed to be unique osdn#44685

Fixed the player created by a civil war to have as many future techs as the original player osdn#44737

experimental Upkeep of Engineers is now switched to gold once the player knows The Corporation osdn#43848

Europe 1900 WWI scenario Added missing information for tex AI module osdn#44445

Changes affecting other rulesets / modders Check that resources have "extra" defined now works correctly osdn#44191

Fixed zombies appearing on the client side when unit was created by lua upon receiving "unit_lost" signal HRM#867958

Made lua city creation methods to not allow illegal city placement osdn#44508

Improved ruleset load time checking against illegal city_size values for units for which it's relevant osdn#44730

Log messages about ruleset errors are less likely to get cut. They can now be as long as other log messages osdn#44704 Changes affecting server operators Fixed /create command used midgame not to assume that there's a dead player's slot for it to take when there is not osdn#44495

maxplayers setting can now be changed also after the game has started osdn#44567

/create command used midgame now respects maxplayers setting osdn#44185 Low-level changes Improved freeciv's idea of what are the minimum and maximum values an effect can ever reach in a given ruleset. This allows both gui and AI to adjust better to the ruleset osdn#44303

Fixed chance for a diplomat to win a battle sometimes being over 100% osdn#44291 General Minor optimizations osdn#44089 osdn#43432 osdn#44090

Fixed memory leaks osdn#44492 osdn#44432 osdn#44618 osdn#44682 osdn#44790

Various internal changes which should only affect developers. HRM#700913 osdn#41785 osdn#44130 osdn#44212 osdn#44178 osdn#44415 osdn#43620 osdn#43900 osdn#44547 osdn#43970 osdn#44404 Clients Client now sends the governors data to the server just before it requests saving the game, so more up-to-date data will be saved osdn#44304

freeciv-3.1 development version scenarios are no longer listed as compatible with freeciv-3.0 osdn#44452

Fixed potential crash when unit awaiting details of its orders dies osdn#44757

gtk Added tooltip for the "Size" line in the city dialog osdn#44515

qt Added tooltip for the "Size" line in the city dialog osdn#44409 Fixed memory handling problem in server list display osdn#44421 Fixed option dialog crash osdn#44484

sdl2 Fixed memory handling problem when the diplomacy dialogs are being closed osdn#44687

Tools Ruledit Have the "same name" toggle consistenly toggled initially in all tabs osdn#44140

Made the initial size of the window bigger HRM#721403 Ruleup Fixed rare case of some resources not loading correctly from a 2.6 ruleset osdn#44190

Fixed upgrading activities of units doing terrain transforming Irrigation on Mine activitity in a 2.6 ruleset osdn#44591 Tilesets, Art, etc Corrected/updated flag file formats osdn#44427 osdn#44619 osdn#44701 Help / Documentation Vulnerability reporting email address updated osdn#44479

Miscellaneous improvements to in-game text and user documentation. osdn#44194 osdn#44331 osdn#44120 osdn#44438 osdn#44473 osdn#43857

Miscellaneous changes to developer/install/ruleset docs. osdn#44309 osdn#44039 osdn#44453 osdn#43945 Translations Updated translations: Complete translations: French, Polish, Russian Incomplete translations: Catalan (99% core, 100% nations, 100% ruledit), Finnish (100% core, 91% nations, 100% ruledit), German (76% core, 85% nations, 5% ruledit)

Marked strings for translations where they erroneously were not. osdn#44556 Build/portability Natural languages (translations) support now works on crosser-based Qt-client installers osdn#44293 osdn#44294 osdn#44292

Applied CVE-2022-28805 fix to included lua osdn#44467

Improved macOS configure options for building Qt-programs Added new --with-qt5-framework option osdn#44412 Fixed --with-qt5-framework-bin option osdn#44422

Fixed compiler warnings from builds where asserts are not enabled osdn#44395 osdn#43868

Fixed some clang analyzer warnings osdn#44449 osdn#44437 osdn#44569

Appdata files have been renamed as org.freeciv.*.appdata.xml osdn#44466

project_license field has been added to appdata files osdn#44712

Fixed compiler warnings from clang-15 (development version) osdn#44563 osdn#44564

Added support for flatpak packaging osdn#44463