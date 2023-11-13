Software-update: Freeciv 3.0.9

Freeciv logo (79 pix)Gamers die veel tijd hebben besteed aan Sid Meier's Civilization, dat in 1991 door Microprose voor DOS werd uitgebracht, moeten oppassen om niet opnieuw verslaafd te raken. Er is namelijk sinds 1995 een groep ontwikkelaars bezig om onder de naam Freeciv een opensourceversie te maken die gebaseerd is op dit turnbased strategiespel. De spelers van deze game starten in het jaar 4000 voor Christus met een handvol kolonisten en proberen daarmee een succesvolle beschaving neer te zetten. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze en deze pagina's. De ontwikkelaars hebben kort geleden versie 3.0.9 uitgebracht, een zogenaamde bugfixrelease. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Server / General

  • Set diplomatic relations state correctly between team members osdn#48295
  • Fixed assert failures when city grows to freeciv's internal max city size (255) osdn#48296
  • Sammarinese city name Borgo Maggiore corrected osdn#48316
  • Cargo gets bounced when transport is lost due to terrain change osdn#46277
  • Fixed crash with recursive autoattacks in case of occupychance setting being > 0 osdn#48300
  • Fixed memory corruption when transport is not bounced, but cargo is osdn#48392
  • Corrected amount treasury gets increased by a city in some situations osdn#48391
  • Cities stop working tiles turned unworkable at turn change osdn#46423
  • Fixed clearing city border claims when player gets removed from the game osdn#48837
Changes affecting players (supplied rulesets)
  • Units hidden by extras no longer impose ZoC osdn#47700
  • scenarios
    • Bordering Glaciers in italy scenario replaced by Inaccessible terrain osdn#42869
Changes affecting other rulesets / modders
  • Fixed problems in passing integer values through lua calls osdn#48722
Changes affecting server operators
  • Fixed handling of invalid player flag on savegame load osdn#48563
General AI
  • AI no longer plans and tries to cancel shared vision from team members osdn#48152
  • Fixed several places where wants were rounded to integers, often causing low want (lower than '1') to be not wanted at all ('0') osdn#47736 osdn#48370 osdn#48421 osdn#48842
  • Fixed diplomatic states corruption after Senate blocked AI's war declaration osdn#47786
  • Made AI missile carriers able to launch multiple missiles osdn#45927
  • AI missile carriers now launch only such missiles that they are carrying themselves osdn#48627

Clients

  • gtk
    • Made it possible to offer techs in a treaty even if player has no embassy to see what techs the other player already has osdn#45552
    • gtk3/gtk3.22 Made Battle Groups menu insensitive for observers osdn#48298
    • gtk3/gtk3.22 Fixed bad padding in theme osdn#48669
    • gtk3/gtk3.22 Fixed bad tooltip contrast in theme osdn#48670
    • gtk3.22 Theme gets applied to all windows, not just root one osdn#48580 osdn#48770
    • gtk3/gtk3.22 Window title mentions gui type osdn#48600
    • gtk3.22 Fixed conflicts between system theme and loaded theme osdn#45601
  • Qt
    • Hud shows when one is observer, and not a controlling player osdn#48132
    • Fixed wrong unit convert times shown in help osdn#48377
    • Fixed supposedly non-fatal tileset errors causing a crash, and display of fatal errors before aborting osdn#47915
    • Fixed Science Dialog crash because of a Future Tech osdn#47787
    • Window title mentions gui type osdn#48603
    • Battle Groups menu added osdn#48732 osdn#48860

Tools

Manual Generator Ruledit
  • In experimental mode builds, newly initialized objects get their flags properly cleared osdn#48767

Help / Documentation

Translations

  • Updated translations:
    • Complete translations: Polish, Russian
    • Incomplete translations: German (83% core, 99% nations, 4% ruledit), Finnish (100% core, 93% nations, 100% ruledit), French (99% core, 100% nations, 100% ruledit), Indonesian (31% core, 49% nations, 3% ruledit)

Build/portability

Freeciv

Versienummer 3.0.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Freeciv
Download https://www.freeciv.org/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Freeciv

