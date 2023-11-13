Gamers die veel tijd hebben besteed aan Sid Meier's Civilization, dat in 1991 door Microprose voor DOS werd uitgebracht, moeten oppassen om niet opnieuw verslaafd te raken. Er is namelijk sinds 1995 een groep ontwikkelaars bezig om onder de naam Freeciv een opensourceversie te maken die gebaseerd is op dit turnbased strategiespel. De spelers van deze game starten in het jaar 4000 voor Christus met een handvol kolonisten en proberen daarmee een succesvolle beschaving neer te zetten. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze en deze pagina's. De ontwikkelaars hebben kort geleden versie 3.0.9 uitgebracht, een zogenaamde bugfixrelease. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Server / General Set diplomatic relations state correctly between team members osdn#48295

Fixed assert failures when city grows to freeciv's internal max city size (255) osdn#48296

Sammarinese city name Borgo Maggiore corrected osdn#48316

Cargo gets bounced when transport is lost due to terrain change osdn#46277

Fixed crash with recursive autoattacks in case of occupychance setting being > 0 osdn#48300

Fixed memory corruption when transport is not bounced, but cargo is osdn#48392

Corrected amount treasury gets increased by a city in some situations osdn#48391

Cities stop working tiles turned unworkable at turn change osdn#46423

Fixed clearing city border claims when player gets removed from the game osdn#48837 Changes affecting players (supplied rulesets) Units hidden by extras no longer impose ZoC osdn#47700 nations Portuguese viscounty replaced by county osdn#48531 Han dynasty removed from modern era group osdn#48764 osdn#48714 The new nation from Mongols civil war now might be China osdn#48780

scenarios Bordering Glaciers in italy scenario replaced by Inaccessible terrain osdn#42869

Changes affecting other rulesets / modders Fixed problems in passing integer values through lua calls osdn#48722 Changes affecting server operators Fixed handling of invalid player flag on savegame load osdn#48563 General Fixed memory leaks, bad memory access, and improved cleanup on shutdown osdn#48275 osdn#48399 osdn#48445 osdn#48454 osdn#48446 osdn#47186 osdn#48787 osdn#48797 osdn#48788 osdn#48821 osdn#48807

Optimizations osdn#48274 osdn#47794 osdn#48635 osdn#48711 osdn#47737 osdn#48525 osdn#47345 osdn#48838 osdn#48678

Various internal changes which should only affect developers. osdn#48315 osdn#48197 osdn#48368 osdn#41796 osdn#47961 osdn#48587 osdn#48594 osdn#48645 osdn#48652 osdn#46414 osdn#48707 osdn#48526 osdn#48266 osdn#48731 osdn#48771 osdn#48772 osdn#48768 osdn#48869 AI AI no longer plans and tries to cancel shared vision from team members osdn#48152

Fixed several places where wants were rounded to integers, often causing low want (lower than '1') to be not wanted at all ('0') osdn#47736 osdn#48370 osdn#48421 osdn#48842

Fixed diplomatic states corruption after Senate blocked AI's war declaration osdn#47786

Made AI missile carriers able to launch multiple missiles osdn#45927

AI missile carriers now launch only such missiles that they are carrying themselves osdn#48627 Clients gtk Made it possible to offer techs in a treaty even if player has no embassy to see what techs the other player already has osdn#45552 gtk3/gtk3.22 Made Battle Groups menu insensitive for observers osdn#48298 gtk3/gtk3.22 Fixed bad padding in theme osdn#48669 gtk3/gtk3.22 Fixed bad tooltip contrast in theme osdn#48670 gtk3.22 Theme gets applied to all windows, not just root one osdn#48580 osdn#48770 gtk3/gtk3.22 Window title mentions gui type osdn#48600 gtk3.22 Fixed conflicts between system theme and loaded theme osdn#45601

Qt Hud shows when one is observer, and not a controlling player osdn#48132 Fixed wrong unit convert times shown in help osdn#48377 Fixed supposedly non-fatal tileset errors causing a crash, and display of fatal errors before aborting osdn#47915 Fixed Science Dialog crash because of a Future Tech osdn#47787 Window title mentions gui type osdn#48603 Battle Groups menu added osdn#48732 osdn#48860

sdl2 Improvements to theme provided font size setting usage osdn#48271 osdn#48427 osdn#48573 osdn#48574 osdn#48629 osdn#48641 Added commandline parameter '-- --Font SIZE osdn#48305 Fixed units report crash when player has no units osdn#48379 Fixed help tech tree crash when tech requirements are not in first slots osdn#48436

Tools Manual Generator Seperate buildings by a ruler osdn#48440

Setting page format fixed osdn#48762 Ruledit In experimental mode builds, newly initialized objects get their flags properly cleared osdn#48767 Help / Documentation Miscellaneous improvements to in-game text and user documentation. osdn#48693 osdn#48710 osdn#48709 osdn#48761 osdn#48743

Miscellaneous changes to developer/install/ruleset docs osdn#48182 osdn#48438 osdn#48374 osdn#48543 osdn#48877 Translations Updated translations: Complete translations: Polish, Russian Incomplete translations: German (83% core, 99% nations, 4% ruledit), Finnish (100% core, 93% nations, 100% ruledit), French (99% core, 100% nations, 100% ruledit), Indonesian (31% core, 49% nations, 3% ruledit)

Build/portability Refreshed bootstrap files from their upstreams osdn#48263 osdn#48378 osdn#48537 osdn#48540 osdn#48611 osdn#48706 osdn#48799 osdn#48890 osdn#48889

Fixed some clang analyzer warnings osdn#48265 osdn#48363 osdn#48290 osdn#48406 osdn#48456 osdn#48536 osdn#48541 osdn#48555 osdn#48570 osdn#48636 osdn#48688 osdn#48623 osdn#48776 osdn#48834 osdn#48624 osdn#48677 osdn#48875 osdn#48904

Crosser updates Registry key and installation directory names unified with default msys2 based installers osdn#47343

Windows Installer (default msys2 ones) snapshot builds now get ChangeLog refreshed to match current commit osdn#44497

Generating source files with tolua is now silent under automake's silent mode osdn#47468

Flatpak updates Running autogen.sh done once on host, not on each container osdn#48394 Use autotools build system instead of rolling our own list of commands for simple system osdn#48430 Freedesktop sdk and platform updated to 23.08 osdn#48599 Gnome sdk and platform updated to 45 osdn#48689 Qt sdk and platform updated to 5.15-23.08 osdn#48861

Fixed compiler warning about uninitialized variable caused by bad compiler heuristics osdn#48544 osdn#48737

Deprecated function call fixed in gtk4 Modpack Installer osdn#48744

Metainfo updates Qt modpack installer screenshot updated osdn#48775

Fixed gcc-14 development version compiler warnings osdn#48849 osdn#48850