Gamers die veel tijd hebben besteed aan Sid Meier's Civilization, dat in 1991 door Microprose voor DOS werd uitgebracht, moeten oppassen om niet opnieuw verslaafd te raken. Er is namelijk sinds 1995 een groep ontwikkelaars bezig om onder de naam Freeciv een opensourceversie te maken die gebaseerd is op dit turnbased strategiespel. De spelers van deze game starten in het jaar 4000 voor Christus met een handvol kolonisten en proberen daarmee een succesvolle beschaving neer te zetten. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze en deze pagina's. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 3.1.1 uitgebracht, een zogenaamde bugfixrelease. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:
What's Changed Since 3.1.0
3.1.1 is a generic bugfix release, notably fixing an issue causing gtk4-client to overwrite user options on every launch.Server / General
Changes affecting other rulesets / modders
- Fixed issues with more than 65535 cities and units. Both server and client need to be updated for the fix to be active RM#304 RM#489
- Fixed allied victory in case all players get allied before anyone perish RM#324
- Fixed server crash after player removal when some remaining unit has that player as their nationality RM#383
General
- Worklist items with unreachable local range building requirements correctly purged osdn#48773
- Supposedly hidden extras are no longer sent to the client as resources either RM#350
Clients
- Tex AI fixes towards consulting its own copy of map where it should RM#265 RM#273 RM#281 RM#296 RM#320 RM#342 RM#340 RM#361 RM#362 RM#374 RM#434 RM#390 RM#403 RM#410
- Stop camping Helicopters on the open where they lose HP RM#207
- Fixed city spot evaluation when there are unknown or unavailable tiles within the city area RM#408
- Fixed city spot evaluation on high output granularity rulesets RM#407
- Marked AI module interface as stable freeciv-3.1 version RM#495
Tools Ruledit
- gtk4
Manual Generator
- Editing of unit type flags added RM#284
- Editing of extra flags added RM#323
- Editing of terrain flags added RM#339
- Editing of terrain native_to added RM#298
- Editing of extra native_to added RM#316
- Buildings flag editing unified with other flag editors RM#349
- Make helptext of buildings available for viewing RM#326 RM#368 RM#327
- Tech's values editing addded RM#358
- Corrected Tech Add/Remove buttons placements on experimental mode builds RM#430
Translations
- Issue tracker URL updated to redmine.freeciv.org one RM#2
- Doxygen documentation updates: RM#260 RM#319
- Miscellaneous changes to developer/install/ruleset docs RM#282 RM#297 RM#330 RM#357 RM#371 RM#386 RM#431
Build/portability
- Updated translations:
- Complete translations: Russian
- Incomplete translations: Finnish (100% core, 92% nations, 100% ruledit)
- Refreshed bootstrap files from their upstreams RM#272 RM#291 RM#367 RM#378 RM#404 RM#405
- Fixed some clang analyzer warnings RM#286 RM#317 RM#335 RM#377
- Metainfo updates
- Meson based build fixes
- Dropped duplicate tests RM#307
- Install man pages to correct subdir osdn#57664
- Appimages
- Flatpak updates
- Fixed C++20 "capture this" sematics configure check RM#328
- Fixed python syntax errors on generating network packet definitions RM#365
- Fixed build against Qt-6.8 development version RM#462