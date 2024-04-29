Gamers die veel tijd hebben besteed aan Sid Meier's Civilization, dat in 1991 door Microprose voor DOS werd uitgebracht, moeten oppassen om niet opnieuw verslaafd te raken. Er is namelijk sinds 1995 een groep ontwikkelaars bezig om onder de naam Freeciv een opensourceversie te maken die gebaseerd is op dit turnbased strategiespel. De spelers van deze game starten in het jaar 4000 voor Christus met een handvol kolonisten en proberen daarmee een succesvolle beschaving neer te zetten. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze en deze pagina's. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 3.1.1 uitgebracht, een zogenaamde bugfixrelease. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

What's Changed Since 3.1.0 3.1.1 is a generic bugfix release, notably fixing an issue causing gtk4-client to overwrite user options on every launch. Server / General Fixed issues with more than 65535 cities and units. Both server and client need to be updated for the fix to be active RM#304 RM#489

Fixed allied victory in case all players get allied before anyone perish RM#324

Fixed server crash after player removal when some remaining unit has that player as their nationality RM#383 Changes affecting other rulesets / modders Worklist items with unreachable local range building requirements correctly purged osdn#48773

Supposedly hidden extras are no longer sent to the client as resources either RM#350 General Various internal changes which should only affect developers. RM#147 RM#352 AI Tex AI fixes towards consulting its own copy of map where it should RM#265 RM#273 RM#281 RM#296 RM#320 RM#342 RM#340 RM#361 RM#362 RM#374 RM#434 RM#390 RM#403 RM#410

Stop camping Helicopters on the open where they lose HP RM#207

Fixed city spot evaluation when there are unknown or unavailable tiles within the city area RM#408

Fixed city spot evaluation on high output granularity rulesets RM#407

Marked AI module interface as stable freeciv-3.1 version RM#495 Clients gtk4 Assert failures on policies dialog fixed RM#312 Fixed saving of the options migration status, so there's no new attempt on every client launch RM#427

Tools Ruledit Editing of unit type flags added RM#284

Editing of extra flags added RM#323

Editing of terrain flags added RM#339

Editing of terrain native_to added RM#298

Editing of extra native_to added RM#316

Buildings flag editing unified with other flag editors RM#349

Make helptext of buildings available for viewing RM#326 RM#368 RM#327

Tech's values editing addded RM#358

Corrected Tech Add/Remove buttons placements on experimental mode builds RM#430 Manual Generator Use proper wiki tag in improvements manual RM#321

Add horizontal line between terrain types RM#325 Help / Documentation Issue tracker URL updated to redmine.freeciv.org one RM#2

Doxygen documentation updates: RM#260 RM#319

Miscellaneous changes to developer/install/ruleset docs RM#282 RM#297 RM#330 RM#357 RM#371 RM#386 RM#431 Translations Updated translations: Complete translations: Russian Incomplete translations: Finnish (100% core, 92% nations, 100% ruledit)

Build/portability Refreshed bootstrap files from their upstreams RM#272 RM#291 RM#367 RM#378 RM#404 RM#405

Fixed some clang analyzer warnings RM#286 RM#317 RM#335 RM#377

Metainfo updates Developer name information added RM#280 New gtk3.22-client screenshot RM#290

Meson based build fixes Dropped duplicate tests RM#307 Install man pages to correct subdir osdn#57664

Appimages Added appimage configure option to meson based builds RM#393 Added build_appimages.sh script RM#396

Flatpak updates Gnome sdk and platform updated to 46 RM#322 Qt sdk and platform updated to 6.7 RM#438

Fixed C++20 "capture this" sematics configure check RM#328

Fixed python syntax errors on generating network packet definitions RM#365

Fixed build against Qt-6.8 development version RM#462