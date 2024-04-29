Software-update: Freeciv 3.1.1

Freeciv logo (79 pix)Gamers die veel tijd hebben besteed aan Sid Meier's Civilization, dat in 1991 door Microprose voor DOS werd uitgebracht, moeten oppassen om niet opnieuw verslaafd te raken. Er is namelijk sinds 1995 een groep ontwikkelaars bezig om onder de naam Freeciv een opensourceversie te maken die gebaseerd is op dit turnbased strategiespel. De spelers van deze game starten in het jaar 4000 voor Christus met een handvol kolonisten en proberen daarmee een succesvolle beschaving neer te zetten. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze en deze pagina's. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 3.1.1 uitgebracht, een zogenaamde bugfixrelease. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

What's Changed Since 3.1.0

3.1.1 is a generic bugfix release, notably fixing an issue causing gtk4-client to overwrite user options on every launch.

Server / General
  • Fixed issues with more than 65535 cities and units. Both server and client need to be updated for the fix to be active RM#304 RM#489
  • Fixed allied victory in case all players get allied before anyone perish RM#324
  • Fixed server crash after player removal when some remaining unit has that player as their nationality RM#383
Changes affecting other rulesets / modders
  • Worklist items with unreachable local range building requirements correctly purged osdn#48773
  • Supposedly hidden extras are no longer sent to the client as resources either RM#350
General
  • Various internal changes which should only affect developers. RM#147 RM#352
AI Clients
  • gtk4
    • Assert failures on policies dialog fixed RM#312
    • Fixed saving of the options migration status, so there's no new attempt on every client launch RM#427
Tools Ruledit
  • Editing of unit type flags added RM#284
  • Editing of extra flags added RM#323
  • Editing of terrain flags added RM#339
  • Editing of terrain native_to added RM#298
  • Editing of extra native_to added RM#316
  • Buildings flag editing unified with other flag editors RM#349
  • Make helptext of buildings available for viewing RM#326 RM#368 RM#327
  • Tech's values editing addded RM#358
  • Corrected Tech Add/Remove buttons placements on experimental mode builds RM#430
Manual Generator
  • Use proper wiki tag in improvements manual RM#321
  • Add horizontal line between terrain types RM#325
Help / Documentation Translations
  • Updated translations:
    • Complete translations: Russian
    • Incomplete translations: Finnish (100% core, 92% nations, 100% ruledit)
Build/portability
  • Refreshed bootstrap files from their upstreams RM#272 RM#291 RM#367 RM#378 RM#404 RM#405
  • Fixed some clang analyzer warnings RM#286 RM#317 RM#335 RM#377
  • Metainfo updates
    • Developer name information added RM#280
    • New gtk3.22-client screenshot RM#290
  • Meson based build fixes
  • Appimages
    • Added appimage configure option to meson based builds RM#393
    • Added build_appimages.sh script RM#396
  • Flatpak updates
    • Gnome sdk and platform updated to 46 RM#322
    • Qt sdk and platform updated to 6.7 RM#438
  • Fixed C++20 "capture this" sematics configure check RM#328
  • Fixed python syntax errors on generating network packet definitions RM#365
  • Fixed build against Qt-6.8 development version RM#462

Freeciv

Versienummer 3.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Freeciv
Download https://www.freeciv.org/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 29-04-2024 19:46 2

29-04-2024 • 19:46

2

Update-historie

06-01 Freeciv 3.1.4 3
14-10 Freeciv 3.1.3 1
04-'24 Freeciv 3.1.1 2
03-'24 Freeciv 3.1.0 2
11-'23 Freeciv 3.0.9 0
12-'22 Freeciv 3.0.5 9
06-'22 Freeciv 3.0.2 0
02-'22 Freeciv 3.0.0 2
06-'10 Freeciv 2.2.1 5
12-'09 Freeciv 2.1.10 0
Meer historie

ocf81 30 april 2024 08:54
Ik vind het een mooi spel binnen de 4X categorie, en het kost helemaal niks!
RogerWilco2 30 april 2024 12:26
Wie zou dit nog spelen op Solaris?

