CrystalDiskInfo logo (75 pix) Crystal Dew World heeft versie 9.3.0 van CrystalDiskInfo uitgebracht. Dit programma, dat onder de MIT-licentie wordt uitgebracht, geeft uitgebreide informatie over de drives in de computer. Er is ondersteuning voor traditionele harde schijven, maar ook voor ssd's en in mindere mate voor externe usb- en firewire-schijven. Naast het weergeven van smart-informatie is het mogelijk om de aam- en apm-instellingen aan te passen, mits de hardware dit ondersteunt. De verzamelde informatie kan in overzichtelijke grafieken worden weergegeven. Naast de standaardversie zijn er ook de drie uitvoeringen die een specifiek animethema bevatten, namelijk Shizuku, Kurei Kei en Aoi. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 9.3.0:
  • Added JMicron JMS586 support (Alpha)
  • Improved Silicon Motion SATA SSD support

Versienummer 9.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Crystal Dew World
Download https://crystalmark.info/en/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Crystal Dew World

Jeroen hofman 30 april 2024 10:26
Hoezo minder fijn, ik zie het meer als plus, je leest toch de gezondheid van je schijven, HHD.SSD
Server.1968 @Jeroen hofman30 april 2024 10:36
Wat minder fijn is is dat na twee jaar de SSD al voor zeven procent versleten is. Valt me wat tegen. Kan ik geen plus in ontdekken. Wel een plus is dat CrystalDiskInfo de status van de SSD weergeeft. Maar ja, overbodige uitleg, leek me al duidelijk uit mijn eerdere post.
CriticalHit_NL
@Server.196830 april 2024 19:09
Die dingen hebben niet het eeuwige leven, maar waarschijnlijk tegen de tijd dat je hem wel moet vervangen ben je allang aan een ander systeem toe. Let wel, een mechanische schijf zal het je pas laten weten net voordat deze kapot gaat, of helemaal niet en je staat voor een verrassing. En mechanisch heeft nu eenmaal de eigenschap meer mechanische complexiteit te bevatten, vatbaar is voor trillingen en dus meer point of failures kent en dus de alle kans heeft niet zo lang als de SSD te leven.

Nu is het wel zo dat een SSD ook abrupt kan komen te overlijden, dat percentage zegt ansich niet zo veel behalve dat dit de officiële opgegeven levensduur is van de SSD van de fabrikant, maar uit duurtesten is al gebleken dat SSDs het veel langer dan deze specificatie kunnen volhouden, tot wel meerdere keren, maar dat valt uiteraard buiten de 'officiële gegarandeerde levensduur'.

Paar van deze SSD duurtests:Webarchive mirror mét afbeeldingen van de techreport review:Maar ook die officiële levensduur zegt nogal weinig zoals Elcomsoft heeft onderzocht:
Elcomsoft.com - Why SSDs Die a Sudden Death (and How to Deal with It)
Why SSD Drives Fail with no SMART Errors
SSD drives are designed to sustain multiple overwrites of its entire capacity. Manufacturers warrant their drives for hundreds or even thousands complete overwrites. The Total Bytes Written (TBE) parameter grows with each generation, yet we’ve seen multiple SSD drives fail significantly sooner than expected. We’ve seen SSD drives fail with as much as 99% of their rated lifespan remaining, with clean SMART attributes. This would be difficult to attribute to manufacturing defects or bad NAND flash as those typically account for around 2% of devices. Manufacturing defects aside, why can an SSD fail prematurely with clean SMART attributes?

Each SSD drive has a dedicated system area. The system area contains SSD firmware (the microcode to boot the controller) and system structures. The size of the system area is in the range of 4 to 12 GB. In this area, the SSD controller stores system structures called “modules”. Modules contain essential data such as translation tables, parts of microcode that deal with the media encryption key, SMART attributes and so on.

If you have read our previous article, you are aware of the fact that SSD drives actively remap addresses of logical blocks, pointing the same logical address to various physical NAND cells in order to level wear and boost write speeds. Unfortunately, in most (all?) SSD drives the physical location of the system area must remain constant. It cannot be remapped; wear leveling is not applicable to at least some modules in the system area. This in turn means that a constant flow of individual write operations, each modifying the content of the translation table, will write into the same physical NAND cells over and over again. This is exactly why we are not fully convinced by endurance tests such as those performed by 3DNews. Such tests rely on a stream of data being written onto the SSD drive in a constant flow, which loads the SSD drive in unrealistic manner. On the other side of the spectrum are users whose SSD drives are exposed to frequent small write operations (sometimes several hundred operations per second). In this mode, there is very little data actually written onto the SSD drive (and thus very modest TBW values). However, system areas are stressed severely being constantly overwritten.

Such usage scenarios will cause premature wear on the system area without any meaningful indication in any SMART parameters. As a result, a perfectly healthy SSD with 98-99% of remaining lifespan can suddenly disappear from the system. At this point, the SSD controller cannot perform successful ECC corrections of essential information stored in the system area. The SSD disappears from the computer’s BIOS or appears as empty/uninitialized/unformatted media.

If the SSD drive does not appear in the computer’s BIOS, it may mean its controller is in a bootloop. Internally, the following cyclic process occurs. The controller attempts to load microcode from NAND chips into the controller’s RAM; an error occurs; the controller retries; an error occurs; etc.

However, the most frequent point of failure are errors in the translation module that maps physical blocks to logical addresses. If this error occurs, the SSD will be recognized as a device in the computer’s BIOS. However, the user will be unable to access information; the SSD will appear as uninitialized (raw) media, or will advertise a significantly smaller storage capacity (e.g. 2MB instead of the real capacity of 960GB). At this point, it is impossible to recover data using any methods available at home (e.g. the many undelete/data recovery tools).
Wat er dus erop neerkomt dat als de system-area van de SSD dusdanig versleten is, wat je niet kan herleiden uit het percentage die deze tools kunnen uitlezen, de SSD alsnog kapot kan gaan. Meestal worden ze read-only als je zoveel geschreven heeft zodat je de data er nog vanaf kan halen, maar de situaties die ik tot dusver heb gezien is dat ze eerst veel fouten genereren in de sectoren, vastlopen, vertragen, tot ze helemaal niet meer herkenbaar zijn in de bios en is het einde oefening.

Dat gebeurde overigens ook met een paar Samsung 850 Pro's in een vriend zijn X99 systeem, ondanks dat ze maar weinig of zelfs erg weinig schrijfacties hadden, maar wel veel uren gedraaid hadden. Was ook vrij kort na elkaar einde oefening.

Hier overigens een overzichtje van een paar SSDs die ik gebruik:Wat ik jammer vind is dat CrystalDiskInfo geen historische statistieken kan inzien van verschillende storage media, zoals HD Tune Drive Status dit wel kan:
Server.1968 @CriticalHit_NL30 april 2024 19:38
Leuk om te zien dat jouw 256 GB schijf op 80% health staat en toch gebruik je 'm blijkbaar probleemloos. Geeft mij hoop voor mijn Samsung SSD. In elk geval zeer uitgebreide post, weer wat geleerd, dank je.
stresstak @Server.19681 mei 2024 09:01
Hoop is er zeker. Mijn Crucial van 240 GB uit 2014 is mn opstartschijf. Met 13500+ uren en 8600 starts doet-ie het nog probleemloos.
28 graden en 86% health. Terwijl een vriend zo'n zelfde disk na anderhalf jaar doodverklaarde.
Robertdw @Server.196830 april 2024 10:52
Heb je dat ook al eens gecontroleerd met samsung Magician?
Robertdw @Server.196830 april 2024 19:35
Ik heb 2 SATA ssd Samsung 860 QVO 2 tb
Sinds mei 2019
De meest gebruikte geeft in Crystal Diskinfo aan
Goed 93%
Bedrijfsuren 21447
Inschakelingen 2633
Geschreven 83952 GB
Server.1968 30 april 2024 09:55
Fijn programma, minder fijn is dat het laat zien dat de SAMSUNG MZVLQ256HAJD-00000 256,0 GB SSD in mijn systeem als systeemschijf na 2 jaar op 93% gezondheid zit, oftewel 7% al versleten.
twiFight @Server.196830 april 2024 10:59
En ik durf te wedden dat jij niet weet wat '7% versleten' betekent en waar dat getal over gaat. Want dan zou je snappen dat dit gewoon een ingecalculeerde eigenschap van ssds is.
Robertdw @twiFight30 april 2024 11:28
En ik durf te wedden dat jij niet kunt onderbouwen dat die 7% een ingecalculeerde eigenschap van ssd's is.
twiFight @Robertdw30 april 2024 19:31
Nou, vooruit dan maar.
De health die CrystalDiskInfo aangeeft is het getal dat het gebruik van de reservesectors aangeeft. Elke SSD heeft zo'n reserve tegenwoordig.
De hoeveelheid reserve die de SSD heeft (Available Spare) is uit de fabriek altijd 100%, want je hebt er nog niets van gebruikt. CrystalDiskInfo geeft daarnaast aan hoeveel van die reserve je wel in gebruik hebt via de parameter "Percentage Used". De waarden zijn in hexadecimale notering, maar die kun je makkelijk omrekenen. De health is de totale reserve (100%) minus de waarde van Percentage Used. Bij Server.1968 zal CrystalDiskInfo aangeven dat zijn percentage used 7 is, of 000000000000007 in hexadecimaal in CrystalDiskInfo.

Wat zijn reservesectoren? De chips van SSDs zijn aan slijtage onderhevig en ze kunnen ook deels stukgaan. Dat is nu eenmaal de realiteit. Fabrikanten weten dit. Omdat consumenten niet willen dat zodra een klein stukje stuk gaat of bijna dreigt te gaan hun hele SSD onbruikbaar is, hebben fabrikanten een buffer ingebouwd. Dat zijn de reservesectoren. De controller van de SSD heeft algoritmes om te bepalen wanneer een sector vermeden moet worden en zal dan zelf de slechte sector uitschakelen en in plaats daarvan een reservesector in gebruik nemen. Daardoor merkt de gebruiker niets van deze slijtage. De reservesectors zijn bovenop de ruimte die de SSD normaal als beschikbaar aangeeft. Dus als je een 256 GB SSD hebt dan zal er bv. 20 GB extra aan opslagruimte opzitten, die apart gehouden wordt als reserve. Dit is dus geheel bewust gedrag en de hoeveelheid reserve en het gebruik daarvan is door de fabrikant ingecalculeerd in de opgegeven levensduur van de SSD.
Robertdw @twiFight30 april 2024 23:42
Dat onderbouwt nog steeds niet dat die 7% "slijtage" een ingecalculeerde eigenschap van ssd's is.
Je hebt het volgens mij gewoon over "over provisioning" die je ook gewoon zelf kan instellen.
Ik zie trouwens bij mijn Samsung 860 QVO geen "percentage used" staan maar wel 93% good. Weet dus niet hoe Crystal Diskinfo dat dan berekent.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Robertdw op 22 juli 2024 15:22]

Xfade @Server.196830 april 2024 15:50
Wij weten dan ook niet wat je met je schijf doet. Daarnaast is dit een redelijk normaal resultaat voor een mindere schijf. Die dingen springen pas op read-only bij heel lage percentages.
robj28 @Server.196830 april 2024 11:01
7% klinkt veel na 2 jaar, maar dat is 70% na 20 jaar dus valt ruze mee voor een OEM model SSD (PM991) met TLC NAND en zonder dram cache.
Jeroen hofman 30 april 2024 10:42
Sorry begrijp je even niet, Dus je weid de schuld van de SSD,
CrystalDiskInfo geeft toch de status aan van je SSD, HDD
Wat heb je voor SSD ??

