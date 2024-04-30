Crystal Dew World heeft versie 9.3.0 van CrystalDiskInfo uitgebracht. Dit programma, dat onder de MIT-licentie wordt uitgebracht, geeft uitgebreide informatie over de drives in de computer. Er is ondersteuning voor traditionele harde schijven, maar ook voor ssd's en in mindere mate voor externe usb- en firewire-schijven. Naast het weergeven van smart-informatie is het mogelijk om de aam- en apm-instellingen aan te passen, mits de hardware dit ondersteunt. De verzamelde informatie kan in overzichtelijke grafieken worden weergegeven. Naast de standaardversie zijn er ook de drie uitvoeringen die een specifiek animethema bevatten, namelijk Shizuku, Kurei Kei en Aoi. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 9.3.0: Added JMicron JMS586 support (Alpha)

Improved Silicon Motion SATA SSD support