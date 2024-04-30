Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 125.0.3

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 125 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser vereist sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15. In versie 125.0 is een functie toegevoegd die downloads van twijfelachtige bronnen proactief blokkeert. Dit bleek echter niet helemaal te werken zoals bedoeld en is in versie 125.0.2 echter weer verwijderd. Versie 125.0.3 moet verder de volgende vijf problemen verhelpen:

Fixed
  • Fixed an extra blank tab with an address of https://0.0.0.1 sometimes appearing when attempting to launch Firefox when it is already running (bug 1892612).
  • Fixed an issue that could cause incorrect font selection in some situations for users with the Japanese locale set (bug 1892363).
  • Fixed text corruption when dragging text containing unicode characters on Linux systems (bug 1888202).
  • Fixed a correctness error when checking arguments.length (and not using arguments otherwise) inside of a generator or async function (bug 1892699).
  • Fixed an issue that could lead to inconsistent focus handling of <select> elements when opened (bug 1893177).

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 125.0.3 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 125.0.3 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 125.0.3 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 125.0.3 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 125.0.3 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 125.0.3 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 125.0.3 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 125.0.3 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 125.0.3 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 125.0.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

30-04-2024 • 09:00
17 • submitter: shaswin

30-04-2024 • 09:00

17

Submitter: shaswin

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

02-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.1 9
29-04 Mozilla Firefox 138.0 11
16-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 8
08-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.1 29
01-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0 17
28-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.4 8
25-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.3 16
18-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.2 35
11-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.1 6
04-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0 23
Meer historie

Reacties (17)

Rumblebumble 30 april 2024 09:36
hoe zit het met de snelheid tegenover vivaldi en chrome? Ben een jaar geleden overgeschakeld naar vivaldi omdat de snelheid van firefox trager was.
thomas_n @Rumblebumble30 april 2024 09:41
Dat lag waarschijnlijk niet aan Firefox. Alle moderne browsers zijn al jarenlang snel genoeg dat je het verschil alleen in synthetische tests ziet.
Gropah @thomas_n30 april 2024 12:16
Mwua, niet helemaal mee eens.

Ik ben groot fan van firefox, maar als ik twitch aan heb staan terwijl ik wat aan het gamen ben, dan doe ik dat vaak in Chrome. Ik weet niet precies waarom, maar twitch werkt een stuk beter in chrome. Toen PirateSoftware een poging deed voor langste subtrein, ging de stream in Firefox kapot door alle evenementen die in chat gebeurde. Chrome had er ook wel iets van moeite mee af en toe, maar over het algemeen hield die het goed vol.
rookie no. 1 @Gropah30 april 2024 13:20
Probeer je user-agent eens op Chrome te zetten en testen of het dan beter werkt. Ben benieuwd.
ViPER_DMRT @rookie no. 11 mei 2024 12:14
Nope: Both incognito / Official Builds / Ext. Disabled.

Firefox 9.1 (126.0b7) (64-bit)
Chrome 7.3 (124.0.6367.119) (64-bit)

https://browserbench.org/Speedometer3.0

Toch best wel aanzienlijk.
On the plus site, Firefox is stabieler.

(Chrome wil nog wel eens een booboo doen.)
GeroldM @Gropah1 mei 2024 07:30
Lijkt me meer dat makers van sites geen tijd willen maken (of krijgen) om te testen of hun creaties ook fatsoenlijk werken in iets anders dan een op Chromium gebaseerde browser.

FireFox is mijn favoriete browser, maar met "chromium"-browsers is het in xWiki (wiki welke ik voornamelijk gebruik voor het maken van notities en als MS-Office vervanger) is het een stuk prettiger werken dan met FireFox. En dat zal met heel veel web-browser gebaseerde software net zo zijn gesteld.

Bovenstaande is het op een na beste geval. Dan zijn er ook genoeg personen en bedrijven die hun website ervaring expres verminderen wanneer er geen "chromium"-browser gebruikt wordt. Of zelfs compleet onklaar. Kun je wel je browser maskeren als een andere browser, maar dat lost het eigenlijke probleem niet op. Veel (teveel) website software bouwers respecteren standaarden niet. Browsermakers zijn daar ook debet aan, ontwikkelaars/management zijn echter een slag erger.
CH4OS @Rumblebumble30 april 2024 09:42
Ik heb niet de indruk dat "snelheid" tegenwoordig echt een issue is, ongeacht welke browser er gebruikt wordt. Over welke snelheid praten we? Het laden van pagina's? Het opstarten? Snelheid in gebruik door de Firefox eigen menu's? Snelheid is behoorlijk relatief en afhankelijk van op welke apparatuur het draait.

Via https://browserbench.org/Speedometer3.0/ kun je een aantal tests doen, wellicht dat die jou wat uitsluitsel kunnen geven, moet je wel zelf meerdere browsers testen om te vergelijken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 22 juli 2024 13:17]

CH4OS @Rumblebumble30 april 2024 09:46
EDIT: Oeps, had beter mijn eerdere bericht bewerkt, bij deze dus gedaan. :$

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 22 juli 2024 13:17]

CH4OS 30 april 2024 09:31
Fixed an extra blank tab with an address of https://0.0.0.1 sometimes appearing when attempting to launch Firefox when it is already running (bug 1892612).
Deze viel mij vooral op, omdat uBlock Origin de pagina tegenhield, want is blijkbaar een pagina (of het er naar herleid) wat dingen met tracking doet.
Jerie @CH4OS30 april 2024 23:00
Deze viel mij vooral op, omdat uBlock Origin de pagina tegenhield, want is blijkbaar een pagina (of het er naar herleid) wat dingen met tracking doet.
Nee, 0.0.0.1 is onderdeel van 0.0.0.0/8 (ofwel 0/8) en is een reserved address space door IANA. Het is doorgaans niet bereikbaar, en wordt gebruikt als bijvoorbeeld placeholder (dat ook nog wel eens in een software release te vinden kan zijn). Dat is ook exact het gedrag dat je wilt, want je wilt doorgaans binnen een test niet naar een random publiek routed IP adres connecten. En dat wil je ook niet voor anderen beslissen.

Sommige firewalls, anti malware, anti advertentie software blokkeert (standaard) bepaalde ranges.
cool1971 30 april 2024 09:41
Ik heb al een tijdje problemen met kopiëren/plakken uit websites en in websites, kan er niets over vinden verder. Het is ook de ene keer wel en de andere keer niet. In Chrome en Edge werkt het wel.
Wimmie13 @cool197130 april 2024 09:48
Pas had ik ook wat vreemde problemen in firefox. Dit kwam bij mij toen doordat de updater om de een of andere reden firefox niet goed had geïnstalleerd. Ik heb toen firefox verwijderd uit de appdata (roaming en local) en firefox opnieuw geïnstalleerd. Het meeste wordt bij mij gesynchroniseerd in mijn mozilla account, dus ik hoefde niets opnieuw in te stellen. Misschien helpt dit ook voor jouw probleem.
cool1971 @Wimmie1330 april 2024 10:08
Dank, ga het proberen, ik had FF al 'ververst' maar niet geholpen.

Zie ook dat een serieuze vraag /opmerking over het onderwerp (Firefox dus) irrelevant wordt benoemd, blijven rare rakkers die Tweakers...
Xfade 30 april 2024 15:43
Erg veel incremental fixes de laatste tijd.
Church of Noise @Xfade30 april 2024 16:50
Da's toch goed? Toont dat ze kort op de bal spelen.
Jerie @Xfade30 april 2024 23:03
Mwah, valt wel mee. Bij de 125 release was de .0 niet eens beschikbaar, die is direct opgevolgd door een .1 met name dat is opmerkelijk. Twee incremental releases is vrij gangbaar binnen een major. Ze zijn trouwens niet eens altijd van toepassing. Soms heb je enkel fixes voor Windows, terwijl jij dan op Linux zit. Of enkel fixes voor macOS, die doen niks op je Windows install. Meest makkelijke is gewoon altijd de laatste installeren, of ESR gebruiken.
JoHnnY-Btm 30 april 2024 10:02
niet gemerkt maar mooi dat er snel een update is

