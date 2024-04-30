Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 125 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser vereist sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15. In versie 125.0 is een functie toegevoegd die downloads van twijfelachtige bronnen proactief blokkeert. Dit bleek echter niet helemaal te werken zoals bedoeld en is in versie 125.0.2 echter weer verwijderd. Versie 125.0.3 moet verder de volgende vijf problemen verhelpen:

Fixed Fixed an extra blank tab with an address of https://0.0.0.1 sometimes appearing when attempting to launch Firefox when it is already running (bug 1892612).

sometimes appearing when attempting to launch Firefox when it is already running (bug 1892612). Fixed an issue that could cause incorrect font selection in some situations for users with the Japanese locale set (bug 1892363).

Fixed text corruption when dragging text containing unicode characters on Linux systems (bug 1888202).

Fixed a correctness error when checking arguments.length (and not using arguments otherwise) inside of a generator or async function (bug 1892699).

(and not using arguments otherwise) inside of a generator or async function (bug 1892699). Fixed an issue that could lead to inconsistent focus handling of <select> elements when opened (bug 1893177).

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

