Software-update: MKVToolnix 84.0

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 84 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen matroskabestanden worden bekeken, bewerkt en geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandlinetools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features and enhancements
  • mkvmerge: added a new file-specific option --regenerate-track-uids. When used for Matroska files, mkvmerge will generate new random track UIDs instead of keeping existing track UIDs. This is done automatically when a Matroska file was created by MakeMKV.
  • mkvmerge: MP4 reader: added support for FLAC in MP4. Implements #3692.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the “Attachments” tab’s title will now include the total number of attachments (both from source files & to newly attach). Implements #3693.
  • translations: added a Norwegian Bokmål translation of the programs by Roger Knutsen (see AUTHORS).
Bug fixes
  • configure: when called with --disable-gui the build system still ran the check for the GUI libraries & failed if they weren’t found. This check is now skipped when the option is given. Fixes #3680.
  • mkvmerge: several color-related track header properties were parsed into & stored as a wrong integer type internally. This could result in wrong values being copied when very large values were present in source files, or in error messages when very large values were used as command-line parameters.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the keyboard shortcuts from the “modify selected tracks” sub-menu didn’t work right after opening a file. They only started working after opening the “multiplexer” menu. Fixes #3681.
Build system changes
  • Release v8.0.0 of the fmt library is now required. If not found, the bundled copy will be used.
  • A C++20 compatible compiler is now required for several but certainly not all C++20 features. g++ v10 & clang++ v10 should suffice.

MKVToolnix

Versienummer 84.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://mkvtoolnix.download/downloads.html#windows
Licentietype GPL

29-04-2024 • 10:25

29-04-2024 • 10:25

19

Bron: Moritz Bunkus

ArnieNFW 29 april 2024 10:41
Ooit gevonden om subs (srt) uit een MKV te trekken (MKVToolNix + nog een andere utility, waar ik de naam van ben vergeten kan dat). Maar ondertussen gebruik ik het bijna dagelijks, om subs te verwijderen, standaard in te stellen. Perfect tooltje.
dfbt @ArnieNFW29 april 2024 12:02
waarom zou je een SRT uit een bestand willen halen?
Vanwege grote van t bestand? of omdat je anders steeds automatisch moet uitzetten als je dit op een TV afspeeld?
ArnieNFW @dfbt29 april 2024 12:26
Omdat er geen NL subs beschikbaar waren en de engelse niet los te vinden waren, van de film.
Met de door @musback gemelde tool (+MKVToolNix) de SRT eruit getrokken, zelf vertaald en weer toegevoegd.
Dat vertalen is nog eens een hoop werk zeg...

Tegenwoordig is alles wel te vinden (NL of US).

[Reactie gewijzigd door ArnieNFW op 22 juli 2024 16:07]

dfbt @ArnieNFW29 april 2024 13:17
Ja dan begrijp ik t wel :D thx!

ga je t dan vertalen met een programma? OF ga je t voor hobby zelf zin voor zin vertalen?
ArnieNFW @dfbt30 april 2024 10:53
Ik heb 2x wat vertaald.

De eerste keer een Engelse 2-delinge serie (Edge of Darkness, IMDB: Edge of Darkness (TV Mini Series 1985)) die ik in 1986 gezien heb en zo'n indruk bij me achtergelaten heeft. Hiervan waren geen subtitles beschikbaar (NL en UK). En het Engelse accent in die serie is zo sterk dat ik de helft niet verstond.
Na een paar jaren een stream kunnen vinden met UK subs.

De andere film was Feed the Fish (IMDB: Feed the Fish (2010)). Geen NL subs; nu wel.

Het vertalen is echt hard werken. Google Translate vertaald wel, maar de grammatica klopt nooit echt. Veel woorden moet je omdraaien.

Subtitle Edit is inderdaad een goede tool om te gebruiken.
Jacco011 @ArnieNFW30 april 2024 13:10
Probeer eens DeepL en DeepL Write. Mogelijk dat je hiermee betere translates krijgt dan met Google.
Silence @ArnieNFW29 april 2024 13:37
Ik gebruik zelf Bazarr die zoekt de ondertitelingen en je kan hem ook een engelse laten vertalen naar het nederlands of andersom (snel maar wel gewoon letterlijk vertaald dus soms klopt het niet helemaal haha)
JanvdEngel @ArnieNFW29 april 2024 16:36
Ik gebruik subtitle edit voor vertalen. Gebruikt Google translate en dus een goede basis van de vertaling.
musback @dfbt29 april 2024 13:12
Niet alle mediaspelers ondersteunen MKV subtitles (en al zeker niet als het image based subs zijn, ook Plex wil dan iets te snel beginnen transcoden, wat mijn NAS niet ondersteunt)
Klojum
@dfbt29 april 2024 13:47
Ikzelf trek de NL subtitel uit een video bestand met wat zelfgeschreven scripts die de tools MediaInfo en MKVextract. Soms heb je 25/30+ subtitles in een enkel videobestand. Daarna strip ik alle overbodige troep uit dat videobestand zodat video players zich niet meer kunnen vergissen welke audiostream of ondertitel ze moeten gebruiken.

Bovendien kun je bij externe, losse ondertitelbestanden makkelijk spelling/grammaticafouten verbeteren of advertentietexten verwijderen, en ze dan weer opslaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Klojum op 22 juli 2024 16:07]

Orky Rulez @dfbt30 april 2024 08:32
De gebruiker waar je op reageert doet dit zoals je kan lezen om met dat bestand iets anders te doen. Zelf doe ik het inderdaad soms omdat je tegenwoordig .mkv's hebt met 30 verschillende ondertitels. Wel zo handig dat de .nl dan automatisch standaard en bovenaan staat, en evt dat de 28 talen waar je geen interesse in hebt er meteen uit gaan. En en passant kan je soms nog een aantal audiosporen verwijderen.

TopProgramma met een grote T en een grote P
cy-gor25 @ArnieNFW29 april 2024 10:49
dat standaard instellen is me nooit gelukt, maar het helpt wel om audiotracks te verwijderen en na remuxen doen mkv files die soms raar doen wel weer normaal.
Robertdw @cy-gor2529 april 2024 11:35
Zo even uit het hoofd: als je een track selecteert kun je in een venster rechts een aantal zaken aanklikken. Of dat werkt hangt ook af van de instellingen van je player.
cy-gor25 @Robertdw29 april 2024 14:44
thx misschien ligt het aan smplayer in Linux
Justevo @cy-gor2529 april 2024 13:40
Je kan bij het selecteren van de track onderaan default ja/nee selecteren.
cy-gor25 @Justevo29 april 2024 14:44
bedankt!
musback @ArnieNFW29 april 2024 11:11
Inderdaad, wellicht bedoel je het tooltje gMKVExtractGUI? Daarmee trek ik de SRT's er uit, maar ook zet ik daarmee de PGS / SUP (image based) subtitles om naar srt mbv OCR, zodat ze bv ook in LG webOS netjes werken.
ArnieNFW @musback29 april 2024 12:24
Inderdaad, dat was hem
1992Mark @ArnieNFW29 april 2024 10:49
MKVToolNix heeft die utility ingebouwd (Batch convert), waarbij de subtitles uit de MKV kunt halen.

