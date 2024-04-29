Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 84 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen matroskabestanden worden bekeken, bewerkt en geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandlinetools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features and enhancements mkvmerge: added a new file-specific option --regenerate-track-uids . When used for Matroska files, mkvmerge will generate new random track UIDs instead of keeping existing track UIDs. This is done automatically when a Matroska file was created by MakeMKV.

MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the “Attachments” tab’s title will now include the total number of attachments (both from source files & to newly attach). Implements #3693.

translations: added a Norwegian Bokmål translation of the programs by Roger Knutsen (see AUTHORS ). Bug fixes configure: when called with --disable-gui the build system still ran the check for the GUI libraries & failed if they weren’t found. This check is now skipped when the option is given. Fixes #3680.

MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the keyboard shortcuts from the “modify selected tracks” sub-menu didn’t work right after opening a file. They only started working after opening the “multiplexer” menu. Fixes #3681. Build system changes Release v8.0.0 of the fmt library is now required. If not found, the bundled copy will be used.

library is now required. If not found, the bundled copy will be used. A C++20 compatible compiler is now required for several but certainly not all C++20 features. g++ v10 & clang++ v10 should suffice.