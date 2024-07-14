Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 86 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen matroskabestanden worden bekeken, bewerkt en geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandlinetools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

MKVToolNix v86.0 is out. There were several bug fixes, most notably around the handling of timestamp files. That was code I hadn’t touched for… a decade, maybe. Quite the trip. A couple of enhancements were also made; see below.

mkvmerge: Matroska reader: track statistics tags are included in the JSON identification output just like other tags had already been included: as part of the track properties, prefixed with tag_ . Implements #3714.

. Implements #3714. mkvmerge: MPEG TS reader: mkvmerge will now detect teletext subtitle tracks even if they’re not listed in the PMT as long as it can find teletext pages flagged as subtitles in the header within the probed ranged of the file. Implements #3650.

MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the default mode for escaping the arguments in the “Show command line” dialog can now be set in the preferences. Partially implements #3709.

MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the “Show command line” dialog now includes the command lines for all currently open multiplex settings, switchable with a combo box. Partially implements #3709.

MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: some users add the option --regenerate-track-uids to the “additional options”, even though --regenerate-track-uids is a file-specific option, and you can only use global options in the “additional options”. However, the GUI currently doesn’t have an option for specifying additional file-specific options. The GUI now detects the use of this option in the “additional options” & adds it for each of the source files instead. Implements #3707.

MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the option --regenerate-track-uids has been added to the "additional command line options" dialog. See #3703.

has been added to the “additional command line options” dialog. See #3703. translations: added a Norwegian Bokmål translation of the man pages by Roger Knutsen (see AUTHORS ).