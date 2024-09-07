Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 87 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen matroskabestanden worden bekeken, bewerkt en geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandlinetools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Here’s a small, new MKVToolNix release, v87. Not a lot going on, to be honest. See below for details! Here are the NEWS since the previous release:

mkvmerge: chapters: added support for specifying MPLS files with --chapters , too, not just as regular source files. The documentation stated this was possible already, but that wasn’t actually the case. Implements/fixes #3735.

MKVToolNix GUI: jobs: the status bar now differentiates between numbers of warnings/errors that occurred in the current session and those that occurred before the current session. Implements #3732.