Software-update: MKVToolNix 87.0

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 87 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen matroskabestanden worden bekeken, bewerkt en geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandlinetools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

MKVToolNix v87.0 released

Here’s a small, new MKVToolNix release, v87. Not a lot going on, to be honest. See below for details! Here are the NEWS since the previous release:

New features and enhancements
  • mkvmerge: chapters: added support for specifying MPLS files with --chapters, too, not just as regular source files. The documentation stated this was possible already, but that wasn’t actually the case. Implements/fixes #3735.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: added a progress dialog that is shown during file identification.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: jobs: the status bar now differentiates between numbers of warnings/errors that occurred in the current session and those that occurred before the current session. Implements #3732.
Bug fixes
  • mkvmerge: AAC parser: LOAS/LATM streams: if the first AudioSpecificConfig element is not found within the first LOAS/LATM frame, mkvmerge will no longer discard the frames before it but defer parsing them until after it has found the AudioSpecificConfig element. Fixes #3727.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: job queue: fixed the GUI crashing when re-ordering the jobs in the job queue. This regression was introduced while fixing #3720. Fixes #3729.

MKVToolnix

Versienummer 87.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://mkvtoolnix.download/downloads.html#windows
Licentietype GPL

Sailor69 7 september 2024 22:44
Gebruik het regelmatig, de error's wat aangehaald in dit artikel snap ik na al die jaren nog steeds helemaal niks van. Misschien een leuk workshop voor tweakers.net. Nou goed ws bestaat het al.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sailor69 op 7 september 2024 22:46]

Zodiac @Sailor698 september 2024 16:40
Bedoel je dit?
MKVToolNix GUI: jobs: the status bar now differentiates between numbers of warnings/errors that occurred in the current session and those that occurred before the current session
Dit is gedaan omdat de fouten tijdens een opdracht niet automatisch verdwenen wanneer deze klaar was. Het kon daarom verwarrend zijn om eventuele fouten te analyzeren.
Sailor69 @Zodiac8 september 2024 16:44
Ahh, OK. Daar had ik idd last van. Thanks. Draai het op mijn Synology echter zit nog op versie 86. Zal binnenkort wel een update zijn.
boolean @Sailor698 september 2024 10:55
Dit is zelfs een van mijn meest gebruikte tools. Ideaal voor het (re)muxen van Blu-rays.
PsiTweaker 8 september 2024 12:51
Een prima tool, die ik regelmatig gebruik om b.v. ondertiteling toe te voegen, onnodige streams te verwijdering en/of de volgorde daarvan aan te passen.
cupra4 9 september 2024 09:00
Kun je met deze tool ook het schermformaat converteren? Ik heb wat oude DVD's omgezet naar MKV, maar die zijn allemaal 4:3. Kan ik ze hiermee ook omzetten naar 16:9?
warregubbi @cupra49 september 2024 09:34
Daar gebruik je best een transcoder zoals Handbrake voor.

