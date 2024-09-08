Software-update: KiCad 8.0.5

KiCad logo (79 pix)De vijfde update voor KiCad versie 8.0.0 is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van het pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, de footprint en 3d-modellen. Een Spice-simulator ontbreekt evenmin. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 8.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; de changelog voor versie 8.0.5 ziet er als volgt uit:

General Schematic Editor
  • Resolve netclasses on vector buses embedded in buses. #16545
  • Fix crash when renaming fields in symbol fields table. #18330
  • Correctly track symbol instances in "unplaced units" ERC. #18445
  • Fix different presentation of symbols with attribute "Do Not Populate". #18530
  • Fix missing schematic symbol instance data. #18486
  • Fix incorrect sheet order and uninitialized sheet number when printing. #18594
Spice Simulator Symbol Editor
  • Add undo for repeat pin action. #18261
Board Editor Footprint Editor
  • Save properties pane custom visible columns state. #18352
  • Fix issue when converting an Altium footprint library to KiCad format. #18452
3D Viewer
  • Fix incorrect custom pad shape. #18495
Gerber Viewer
  • Fix arc rendering issue. #18587
Worksheet Editor
  • Do not require extra mouse click to start text tool. #18366
Command Line Interface
  • Fix PCB drill export when output path does not end with path separator. #14438
Windows Linux

KiCad 6.0 PCB editor

Versienummer 8.0.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website KiCad
Download https://kicad.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: KiCad

Ralph.nl 8 september 2024 08:07
Flinke update. Ik begreep dat de gehele Würth bibliotheek naar KiCAD zou komen. Weet iemand wanneer dat plaatsvindt?
Pieterboss @Ralph.nl12 september 2024 12:18
Had ik ook begrepen maar nog niets gezien. Ik gebruik nu https://componentsearchengine.com met SamacSys maar helaas niet altijd perfect
Ralph.nl @Pieterboss14 september 2024 21:42
Nooit eerder gezien, bedankt voor de tip. Misschien handig voor toekomstige niet-Würth onderdelen.
Ik hoop/verwacht dat er nog wel een keer (native) ingebouwde online bibliotheek komt.
AibohphobiA BoB 8 september 2024 13:27
Voor de liefhebbers, een webinar over deze software op 12 september:
https://streamyard.com/watch/WjygSemuxgzf

