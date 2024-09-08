De vijfde update voor KiCad versie 8.0.0 is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van het pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, de footprint en 3d-modellen. Een Spice-simulator ontbreekt evenmin. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 8.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; de changelog voor versie 8.0.5 ziet er als volgt uit:
General
Schematic Editor
- Fix crash on close due to curl shut down issue. #17103
- Make grid cell editors with extra button consistent with normal text cell editors.
- Fix default cell alignment for configure paths dialog.
- Improve grid cell editors appearance.
- Fix EasyEDA/JLCEDA Pro 2.2 footprint and symbol library import. #18250
- Generate hidpi variants for medium sized application icons.
- Hide notification panel on focus loss. #17295
- Fix build issue with experimental GCC version 15. #18539
- Fix rendering issue when using dotted lines. #16757
- Update text weight when changed from properties panel. #17077 and #14875
Spice Simulator
- Resolve netclasses on vector buses embedded in buses. #16545
- Fix crash when renaming fields in symbol fields table. #18330
- Correctly track symbol instances in "unplaced units" ERC. #18445
- Fix different presentation of symbols with attribute "Do Not Populate". #18530
- Fix missing schematic symbol instance data. #18486
- Fix incorrect sheet order and uninitialized sheet number when printing. #18594
Symbol Editor
- Increase default measurement precision from 2 to 3 digits.
- Fix measurements not being loaded with workbook. #18326
- Prevent a tab change while editing measurement from impacting measurements of target tab.
- Fix spice errors when rerunning a simulation with measurements.
- Fix measurement format not saved when modified.
- Prevent excessive memory usage using complex piece wise linear DC source. #18338
- Fix crash when editing SPICE model path. #18472
Board Editor
- Add undo for repeat pin action. #18261
Footprint Editor
- Show correct via length in net inspector. #18277
- Do not delete segments in some cases when completing a route. #18409
- Show footprint changes and updates immediately. #18248
- Fix broken Cyrillic characters. #18406
- Fix crash when routing curved trace. #18391
- Performance improvements when updating tear drops.
- False DRC warning about footprint not matching library when footprint is rotated. #18399
- Allow deleting text item out of parent footprint. #18425
- Remove extraneous fields when updating footprint from library when option is selected. #17756
- Give padstack DRC warning violation a name. #18334
- Remember target tuning length within a session. #18109
- Fix snapping in free via placer. #9024
- Ensure constraints when changing pad hole properties. #17575
- Fix issues after removing a track ending with a teardrop.
- Update message panel when placing a via with interactive router.
- Correctly handle track clearance constraints in router.
- Use correct track width constraint when starting PNS from footprint pad.
- Report track clearance constraint from DRC rule if >= board minimum.
- Fix crash when changing pad type from SMD to NPTH. #18585
- Fix broken footprint references on Altium import. #18502
- Fix compatibility with EasyEDA/LCEDA Pro v2.2.26. #18620
3D Viewer
- Save properties pane custom visible columns state. #18352
- Fix issue when converting an Altium footprint library to KiCad format. #18452
Gerber Viewer
- Fix incorrect custom pad shape. #18495
Worksheet Editor
- Fix arc rendering issue. #18587
Command Line Interface
- Do not require extra mouse click to start text tool. #18366
Windows
- Fix PCB drill export when output path does not end with path separator. #14438