Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido was als BDFL betrokken bij de ontwikkeling van Python. Hij heeft daarnaast voor Dropbox gewerkt, ging daarna met pensioen en toen dat niet echt beviel, ging hij aan de slag bij Microsoft. Versie 3.12.6 is uitgekomen en de releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden.

Python 3.12.6 is the sixth maintenance release, containing about 90 bugfixes, build improvements and documentation changes since 3.12.5. This is an expedited release to address the following security issues:

gh-123678 and gh-116741: Upgrade bundled libexpat to 2.6.3 to fix CVE-2024-28757, CVE-2024-45490, CVE-2024-45491 and CVE-2024-45492.

gh-123067: Fix quadratic complexity in parsing " -quoted cookie values with backslashes by http.cookies . Fixes CVE-2024-7592.

gh-121285: Remove backtracking from tarfile header parsing for hdrcharset, PAX, and GNU sparse headers. That's CVE-2024-6232.

gh-102988: email.utils.getaddresses() and email.utils.parseaddr() now return ('', '') 2-tuples in more situations where invalid email addresses are encountered instead of potentially inaccurate values. Add optional strict parameter to these two functions: use strict=False to get the old behavior, accept malformed inputs. getattr(email.utils, 'supports_strict_parsing', False) can be use to check if the strict paramater is available. This improves the CVE-2023-27043 fix.

gh-123270: Sanitize names in zipfile.Path to avoid infinite loops (gh-122905) without breaking contents using legitimate characters. That's CVE-2024-8088.

Also, as mentioned in the previous release of 3.12, this release drops support for macOS versions 10.9 through 10.12. Versions of macOS older than 10.13 haven't been supported by Apple since 2019, and maintaining support for them has become too difficult. (All versions of Python 3.13 have already dropped support for them.)