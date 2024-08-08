Software-update: Python 3.12.5

Python logo (75 pix) Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido was als BDFL betrokken bij de ontwikkeling van Python. Hij heeft daarnaast voor Dropbox gewerkt, ging daarna met pensioen en toen dat niet echt beviel, ging hij aan de slag bij Microsoft. Versie 3.12.5 is uitgekomen en de releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden.

Python 3.12.5 released

This is the fifth maintenance release of Python 3.12. Python 3.12 is the newest major release of the Python programming language, and it contains many new features and optimizations. 3.12.5 is the latest maintenance release, containing more than 250 bugfixes, build improvements and documentation changes since 3.12.4.

This version of Python 3.12 also comes with pip 24.2 by default. However, due to an incompatibility with older macOS versions, macOS 10.9 through 10.12 will downgrade their version of pip to 24.1.2 during the installation process (in the Install Certificates step). See the installer ReadMe and the pip issue on the matter for more information. Versions of macOS older than 10.13 haven’t been supported by Apple since 2019, and maintaining support for them is becoming increasingly difficult. While this release of 3.12 still supports them, it is likely that we will be forced to drop support for macOS 10.12 and older in a future 3.12 release. (Python 3.13 has already dropped support for them.)

Python

Versienummer 3.12.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Python insider
Download https://www.python.org/downloads/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Anoniem: 84997 8 augustus 2024 15:59
Wel tof dat een bestaande taal zo'n ongelooflijke comeback maken. Ben benieuwd of ik ooit weer m'n Perl skills uit het stof kan halen :D
phobosdeimos @Anoniem: 849978 augustus 2024 17:04
Voor zover ik weet gaat de populariteit en het gebruik van python de afgelopen 20 jaar maar in één richting: namelijk een pijlsnelle lijn omhoog?
Anoniem: 84997 @phobosdeimos8 augustus 2024 17:47
Yes, dat bedoel ik. Volgens Google trends neemt de populariteit vanaf +- 2012 rap toe, maar het bestaat al sinds 1991.
Nozmordre @Anoniem: 849978 augustus 2024 20:25
Python is de basis van veel automation tools, o.a Ansible en Robot Framework
Dit vanwege de hoge mate van flexibiliteit
fenrirs @Anoniem: 849978 augustus 2024 17:30
Ik heb vroeger heel veel met perl gedaan, maar wil nóóit meer terug (ben nu bezig met een perl project met code nog uit 1998-2004 te porten, hell hell hell)
Anoniem: 84997 @fenrirs8 augustus 2024 17:54
Herkenbaar, vond 't zelf stiekem wel genieten. De reguliere expressies in if-statements maakten het wel erg lastig terug te lezen.
Heb rond 2002 scripts gemaakt die gebruikers en mailboxen beheerden icm Windows Server/Exchange voor een hostingsprovider. Was wel lollig om te horen wat de programmeurs zeiden die het overnamen: "geen idee waarom, maar het werkt wel" :D
fenrirs @Anoniem: 849978 augustus 2024 20:37
Ik zit in een wel erg ver doorgevoerd mvc patroon, waarbij het volkomen onduidelijk is waar de code leeft die een onleesbare template bestuurt met wazige obscure sql statements gemixed met een object model
Anoniem: 84997 @fenrirs9 augustus 2024 08:22
Oef, ben fan van OOP en design-patterns, maar als er teveel "vanzelf" gaat en de flow is niet meer te volgen zijn het vaak de zwaardere hoofdpijn projecten. Meestal helpt 't bij de mensen die ermee werken in de buurt te zitten, zodat je vragen kan stellen om 't functioneel te begrijpen.
Succes! :)
fenrirs @Anoniem: 849979 augustus 2024 09:04
Dank. Veel functionaliteit implementeren we nu vanaf scratch met django en htmx.
Tosti55 8 augustus 2024 15:34
Eindelijk !! _/-\o_

