Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 3.27 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de gangbaarste muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, iTunes MP4, WMA, Vorbis Comments en APE-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

I've added support for searching the File List 4 via Edit → Find... and Ctrl + F . Till now, it was always possible to Filter the File List, i.e., reducing the list of files based on simple or complex criteria. However, sometimes it's also helpful to see which fields are affected or to inspect the matching files in context of the unmatched files. This is where the new Find feature comes into play. It opens a dedicated search window, lists the matching files (you also sort the list, e.g., by field!), and provides means of selecting and navigating the File List based on those matches.

This new column for Discogs Query Results is for everyone who prefers square cover art.

This version adds support for Opus in MP4 containers, introduces new MP4-specific field mappings, adds support for detection of AV1 video tracks in MP4, and adds error reporting for malformed MP4 files.

I got rid of the official TAK library tak_deco_lib.dll , which was only available as external DLL and re-implemented Mp3tag's support for TAK with my own parser. This change was triggered by CVE-2024-7193 , where a malicious actor created and distributed Mp3tag alongside a modified tak_deco_lib.dll , which contained malicious code.

I've updated the code-signing certificate that is used to digitally sign and verify the origin and integrity of Mp3tag's installer and executable.

This new version also includes a surprising amount of fixed bugs, so I recommend everyone to update — especially if something doesn't work as expected.

Added support for searching the File List via 'Edit > Find...' and Ctrl + F .

+ . Added 'Copy as Text...' to File List context menu. (#65135)

Added support for `©enc` MP4 atom which is mapped to ENCODEDBY. (#64923)

Added support for `sdes` MP4 atom which is mapped to STOREDESCRIPTION.

Added support for Opus in MP4.

Added support for detection of AV1 video tracks in MP4.

Discogs Tag Sources: added column with cover dimensions to list of query results.

Reimplemented parsing of TAK files and removed dependency to `tak_deco_lib.dll`.

Addressed CVE-2024-7193 by adding checks for integrity and manual loading of `tak_deco_lib.dll` for handling TAK files to prevent DLL side-loading.

Changed keyboard shortcut for favorite directory to Ctrl + M .

+ . MP4 files that couldn't be parsed are now listed in the File List with an error description in the Tag column. (#65311)

Updated code-signing certificate.

Added `TRACK` and `TITLE` to track list at Tag Sources result dialog for releases

Internal changes to parts that are responsible for reading and writing MP4 metadata.

Updating 32-bit MP4 `stco` chunk-offset atoms to 64-bit `co64` chunk-offset atoms if referenced sizes are exceeding the unsigned int 32-bit range. (#65218)

Tag Sources settings dialogs showed resize grip despite not being resizable in some cases. (#65115)

Writing an UTF-8 encoded temporary playlist via the File Explorer shell extension produced wrong 4-byte character encoding for some Unicode characters (requires restart to be updated if shell extension is already installed and currently in use). (#65003)

Matroska Segment title was not read and removed on updates. (#65083) with only one track. (#65029)

Track list at Tag Sources result dialog didn't list track length for releases with only one track. (#65029)

UTF-8 encoded cuesheets without BOM were read as ANSI-encoded text. (#64997)

Runtime error if sort criteria of a file list column used invalid syntax.

Cover preview control at Tag Sources overlapped with cover info and checkbox on some systems. (#64900)

Issues regarding skipped files or inconsistent state when renaming directories via action Format value or 'Convert > Tag - Tag' with `_DIRECTORY`. (#56247, #64890, #64962)