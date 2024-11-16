Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 3.28 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de gangbaarste muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, iTunes MP4, WMA, Vorbis Comments en APE-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Depending on the screen resolution, the Windows DPI settings, and/or the individual strength of eyesight, the toolbar icons could be perceived as too small and as difficult to identify and distinguish. I've added support for scaling toolbar icons up to 200%. You can find the new configuration setting at File → Options → Appearance.

If you want to replace the existing embedded album cover, it involved a couple of steps (removing old, and selecting new). If the file had multiple covers and you wanted to replace a cover, even more steps were involved: in addition, the existing covers needed to be exported and re-added. This is a thing of the past, and the currently displayed cover can now easily be replaced via the Edit → Cover → Replace Cover function (also available via the right-click contextual menu on the cover window).

And there is the usual bunch of fixes and smaller improvements, which always give the feeling that this version, yes — this current one, might be the best version of Mp3tag yet.

Added support for replacing displayed cover via Tag Panel and Extended Tags. (#42361, #44338, #47635, #51792, #53337, #54769)

Added scripting function `uuid` to create a 128-bit universally unique identifier (UUID).

Added support for scaling toolbar icons up to 200% (see 'Options > Appearance'). (#13986)

Increased the maximum number of possible search fields for Tag Sources to 5.

Find results sort column and sort order is remembered for the current search session.

Runtime error when removing last item from Tag Panel when docked horizontally.

Debug output of web sources framework used incorrect script-line numbers in some cases. (#66132)

Option to reference contents of output buffers via `%output%` in string parameters of web sources framework functions also replaced `output`. (#66196)

Find results sort indicator was not updated correctly for subsequent searches. (#65741)

Action type 'Generate Playlists' used format string for playlist filenames to partition files.

Last command in Tag Sources script was omitted if followed by comment. (#65645)

File List sort indicator changed to previous column after customizing File List columns (since v3.15). (#65691)