Software-update: Apple Final Cut Pro 11

Apple Final Cut Pro logo (Über)Apple heeft versie 11 van zijn videobewerkingsprogramma Final Cut Pro uitgebracht. In versie 11 treffen we onder meer een nieuwe functie aan met de naam Magnetic Mask, waarmee objecten kunnen worden geselecteerd. Verder is er Transcribe to Captions, voor het automatisch genereren van ondertiteling en kunnen er ook projecten met ruimtelijke video van bijvoorbeeld de Apple Vision Pro worden geïmporteerd en bewerkt. Meer informatie is te vinden in Apple's Newsroom; de changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Magnetic Mask

Expand your creative freedom with an all-new AI-enhanced mask that easily isolates people, objects, and shapes from the background without a green screen or time-consuming manual tracking or rotoscoping. See Add a Magnetic Mask in Final Cut Pro for Mac and Add a Magnetic Mask to a video effect in Final Cut Pro for Mac.

Transcribe to Captions

Automatically create captions in the timeline with a powerful AI language model built for speed and accuracy. (Requires macOS Sequoia or later.) See Create captions in Final Cut Pro for Mac.

Spatial video editing

Import and edit spatial video clips from devices such as Apple Vision Pro or iPhone 15 Pro or later; add titles, color correction, and effects; and share captivating spatial projects that can be viewed on Apple Vision Pro. See Intro to stereo and spatial video in Final Cut Pro for Mac.

Workflow improvements

Apple Final Cut Pro

Versienummer 11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, iOS
Website Apple
Download https://apps.apple.com/us/app/final-cut-pro/id424389933
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

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Feedback • 15-11-2024 15:00
17 • submitter: Anactia

15-11-2024 • 15:00

17

Submitter: Anactia

Bron: Apple

Update-historie

05-'25 Final Cut Pro 11.1.1 0
02-'25 Final Cut Pro 11.0.1 0
11-'24 Apple Final Cut Pro 11 17
06-'07 Apple Final Cut Pro 6.0.1 0
02-'07 Apple Final Cut Pro 5.1.4 4

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Winduss 15 november 2024 15:12
Grappig dat ze nu naar versie 11 gaan na meer dan 10 jaar. Ook al voelt dit niet eens als een gigantische update :P
rscheper @Winduss15 november 2024 16:41
Dat is alleen wat Tweakers laat zien. Versie 10 bestaat bijvoorbeeld ook, als ik een beetje zoek.
Banix @rscheper15 november 2024 17:33
versie 10 bestaat al 10 jaar
rscheper @Banix15 november 2024 18:07
Ah check. Zo had ik hem nog niet gelezen haha. Excuses.
micnocom @Winduss15 november 2024 17:59
MacOS 10 slechts 5 jaar, Apple dingetje denk ik 😆
Winduss @micnocom15 november 2024 22:53
Eerder 20 jaar om van 10 naar 11 te gaan bij macOS :)
micnocom @Winduss16 november 2024 08:22
Dit geeft maar weer aan dat de tijd vliegt...

Van Wikipedia;

MacOS X 10.0 (Cheetah) is van 2001
MacOS 10.15 (Catalina) is van 2019
Waarna 11 (Big Sur) in 2020 uit kwam.
Merlijn1234 @Winduss15 november 2024 18:30
<Nerd>
Het is eigenlijk heel simpel: de opvolger van OS 9 was OS X (OS 10 dus). Alle huidige MacOS versies zijn een iteratie van OS X. Vandaar 10.7 Snow Leopard en 10.13 High Sierra. Met de komst van Apple Silicon hebben ze bedacht dat het duidelijker is om elk jaar gewoon een hele versie omhoog te gaan, dus MacOS 11 Big Sur. Ook al is het under the hood eigenlijk gewoon een versie van OS X. Final Cut kreeg een hele nieuwe versie, speciaal voor OS X, verie X (10 dus). Nu hebben ze besloten ook voor Final Cut elk zoveel tijd een hele versie omhoog te gaan, under the hood is het natuurlijk gewoon een versie van Final Cut Pro X.
<\Nerd>
cmegens @Merlijn123415 november 2024 19:00
Interessante vraag is of je license nu ook nog steeds iedere keer mee omhoog gaat, of dat 12 echt een nieuwe release wordt.
Sofyan @cmegens15 november 2024 21:46
Ik heb ooit een licentie gekocht voor versie X en kon nu gewoon geupgraden naar versie 11.
ako 16 november 2024 08:49
Wel bijzonder hoe goed dit werkt op een iPad. Ik heb een iPad Air M1 aan een 32 inch 4K monitor hangen, Bluetooth toetsenbord en muis erbij en je kunt video’s bewerken alsof je op een desktop pc werkt. Voor thuisgebruik echt geen laptop of desktop meer nodig. En dat voor 5 euro per maand.
tvtech @ako16 november 2024 19:58
Dat is ook mijn insteek. Ik heb nu een iPad Air 2020 dus geen m1 cpu.
Idee is deze vervangen door een iPad Air m1 of een Pro m1 of nog mooier een m2. En als dat goed gaat mijn mac mini ook weg en kun je overal op 1 apparaat alles doen.

Jij bent dus tevreden?
ako @tvtech17 november 2024 19:15
Ja, werkt goed.
tvtech @ako17 november 2024 20:10
net een vakantievideo (dan wel van 30 min 4K 60 fps) op mijn iPad Air 2020 met slechts 64GB weg moeten gooien, was niets meer mee te beginnen met iMovie. Iedere keer video files weg, opnieuw downloaden uit iCloud maar even later waren ze weer weg. Toen de hele tijdlijn weer ok was div keren proberen te exporteren, als video en als export project. Werkte gewoon totaal niet, zelfs niet met mijn docking en 1 GB ethernet verbinding.
Dus alles verwijderd en ik monteer het nu maar in DaVinci op mijn Mac mini m1....
Tomatoman @ako17 november 2024 13:53
Qua rekenkracht zit je met een iPad met M1 processor natuurlijk prima, maar kun je met iOS interface een beetje uit de voeten?
ako @Tomatoman17 november 2024 19:16
Ja, geen problemen.
Dark Angel 58 @ako18 november 2024 11:49
Voor gewone video's is dat geen probleem.
Maar voor complexe video bewerkingen heb je wel een Mac nodig. Natuurlijk hoop ik ook dat iPad/tablets in de toekomst hetzelfde functies als Mac/pc krijgen. Laptops worden vast en zeker in de toekomst steeds meer op tablets lijken.

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