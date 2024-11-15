Apple heeft versie 11 van zijn videobewerkingsprogramma Final Cut Pro uitgebracht. In versie 11 treffen we onder meer een nieuwe functie aan met de naam Magnetic Mask, waarmee objecten kunnen worden geselecteerd. Verder is er Transcribe to Captions, voor het automatisch genereren van ondertiteling en kunnen er ook projecten met ruimtelijke video van bijvoorbeeld de Apple Vision Pro worden geïmporteerd en bewerkt. Meer informatie is te vinden in Apple's Newsroom; de changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Expand your creative freedom with an all-new AI-enhanced mask that easily isolates people, objects, and shapes from the background without a green screen or time-consuming manual tracking or rotoscoping. See Add a Magnetic Mask in Final Cut Pro for Mac and Add a Magnetic Mask to a video effect in Final Cut Pro for Mac.

Automatically create captions in the timeline with a powerful AI language model built for speed and accuracy. (Requires macOS Sequoia or later.) See Create captions in Final Cut Pro for Mac.

Import and edit spatial video clips from devices such as Apple Vision Pro or iPhone 15 Pro or later; add titles, color correction, and effects; and share captivating spatial projects that can be viewed on Apple Vision Pro. See Intro to stereo and spatial video in Final Cut Pro for Mac.