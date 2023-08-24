Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 3.22 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de gangbaarste muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, iTunes MP4, WMA, Vorbis Comments en APE-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

This feature was a huge undertaking. It allows Tag Sources Developers to define configuration settings for their Tag Sources, which, in turn, are used by Mp3tag to both generate a configuration dialog and in the Tag Source itself. This means no more manual editing of Tag Sources, which was both tedious to keep updated and prone to errors. I've added lots of documentation 5 to get you started.

It's now possible to define checkbox fields to the Tag Panel. This can be useful for certain fields where the only valid input is 1 , e.g., for COMPILATION and PODCAST . I've also added a new Type-selector, which now lists the different supported field types Text, Check, and Multiline.

The focus was clearly on Tag Sources with this release. The Web Sources Framework got many new JSON-related functions, which should make developing JSON-based Tag Sources a breeze (or at least more like that).

json_select_many has new options for last item separator and maximum items to select,

has new options for last item separator and maximum items to select, json_select_many_count to emit the number of objects a JSON array, or objects with a certain element,

to emit the number of objects a JSON array, or objects with a certain element, json_foreach_counter to emit the current counter of iteration via json_foreach or json_foreach_reverse ,

to emit the current counter of iteration via or , json_foreach_reverse to start iteration over an JSON array in reversed order,