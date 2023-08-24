Software-update: Mp3tag 3.22

Mp3tag logo (75 pix) Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 3.22 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de gangbaarste muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, iTunes MP4, WMA, Vorbis Comments en APE-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Configuration Settings for Tag Sources

This feature was a huge undertaking. It allows Tag Sources Developers to define configuration settings for their Tag Sources, which, in turn, are used by Mp3tag to both generate a configuration dialog and in the Tag Source itself. This means no more manual editing of Tag Sources, which was both tedious to keep updated and prone to errors. I've added lots of documentation 5 to get you started.

Checkbox fields on Tag Panel

It's now possible to define checkbox fields to the Tag Panel. This can be useful for certain fields where the only valid input is 1, e.g., for COMPILATION and PODCAST. I've also added a new Type-selector, which now lists the different supported field types Text, Check, and Multiline.

More JSON-related functions for Web Sources Framework

The focus was clearly on Tag Sources with this release. The Web Sources Framework got many new JSON-related functions, which should make developing JSON-based Tag Sources a breeze (or at least more like that).

  • json_select_many has new options for last item separator and maximum items to select,
  • json_select_many_count to emit the number of objects a JSON array, or objects with a certain element,
  • json_foreach_counter to emit the current counter of iteration via json_foreach or json_foreach_reverse,
  • json_foreach_reverse to start iteration over an JSON array in reversed order,

... and one general-purpose function SayDuration which converts a given number to a formatted duration string.

Mp3tag

Versienummer 3.22
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Mp3tag
Download https://www.mp3tag.de/en/download.html
Bestandsgrootte 4,81MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Server.1968 24 augustus 2023 18:00
Heb dit programma al heel veel gebruikt voor muziekbestanden (opnamen van mijn vinyl). Doet precies wat 't moet doen voor flac (zoals in mijn geval). Het programma kent een zeer uitgebreide tag-syntax!
Ragger 24 augustus 2023 22:20
Topprogramma, mijn hele MP3-verzameling heb ik ermee getagd. Tegenwoordig minder nodig, muziek downloaden doe ik bijna niet meer.
LaHormiga93 28 augustus 2023 09:22
Hallo,ik gebruik dit programma heel graag maar heb problemen om het te updaten.
Ik heb de 3.20 versie ik en krijg het maar niet geüpdatet naar de laatste nieuwe versie.
Ik heb geprobeerd om het te verwijderen maar dat lukt ook niet.


https://i.imgur.com/5Y3WJeo.png

https://i.imgur.com/jYZGdcO.png

https://i.imgur.com/Huj8EF9.png

https://i.imgur.com/Mz4KCVm.png


Iemand die me erbij kan helpen ?

Plaats dit bericht hier omdat ik niet weet waar ik eventueel een topic over dit issue kan openen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

