Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 3.24 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de gangbaarste muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, iTunes MP4, WMA, Vorbis Comments en APE-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

The Playlist Generator is available via File → Generate Playlists... or Ctrl + Shift + P and enables the creation of several playlists at once based on a format string that is used to partition the set of selected files. This way, you can create, e.g., one playlist for each album or one for each directory. It's quite powerful! And it's also available as an action for Mp3tag's action groups.

I've extended the Remove Duplicate Fields action to allow for selecting the duplicate field to remove (before it removed all duplicate fields) and to allow for removing only duplicate fields that have the same content.

For people who are using FLAC, I've added Utils → Optimize FLAC to the right-click context menu which ensures that 4KB of padding exists in the file. It's especially helpful if metadata isn't displayed in Windows Explorer, because either the embedded cover or the embedded padding is too big to handle.