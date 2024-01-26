Software-update: Mp3tag 3.24

Mp3tag logo (75 pix) Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 3.24 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de gangbaarste muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, iTunes MP4, WMA, Vorbis Comments en APE-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Playlist Generator

The Playlist Generator is available via File → Generate Playlists... or Ctrl+Shift+P and enables the creation of several playlists at once based on a format string that is used to partition the set of selected files. This way, you can create, e.g., one playlist for each album or one for each directory. It's quite powerful! And it's also available as an action for Mp3tag's action groups.

Improvements for action Remove Duplicate Fields

I've extended the Remove Duplicate Fields action to allow for selecting the duplicate field to remove (before it removed all duplicate fields) and to allow for removing only duplicate fields that have the same content.

Optimization of Padding for FLAC Files

For people who are using FLAC, I've added Utils → Optimize FLAC to the right-click context menu which ensures that 4KB of padding exists in the file. It's especially helpful if metadata isn't displayed in Windows Explorer, because either the embedded cover or the embedded padding is too big to handle.

Mp3tag

Versienummer 3.24
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Mp3tag
Download https://www.mp3tag.de/en/download.html
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

26-01-2024 • 16:48

26-01-2024 • 16:48

5

Bron: Mp3tag

Mp3tag

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Aerkhanite 27 januari 2024 10:13
Jarenlang gebruikt, maar omdat Foobar2000 eigenlijk dezelfde functionaliteiten heeft ingebouwd gebruik ik MP3Tag compleet niet meer.
De tag-editor interface van Foobar2000 verschilt van die van MP3Tag dus je moet ff wennen, maar verder kan je precies hetzelfde.
zenith 26 januari 2024 16:54
Tijd geleden 👍
buhrman 26 januari 2024 19:06
Toevallig gisteren voor het eerst in jaren weer gebruikt. Prettig stukje software.
Raziel 26 januari 2024 22:10
Jammer dat de Mac versie 25 euro is, ik zou er best wat voor willen betalen, maar voor dat geld boot ik wel even in Windows om de gratis versie te gebruiken. Verschil is mij te groot.
i_like_scotland @Raziel27 januari 2024 12:38
Het is voor Mac echter wel veruit de beste tagger die er beschikbaar is. Zelf vind ik MusicBrainz Picard bijvoorbeeld een stuk minder fijn werken.

