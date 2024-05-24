Software-update: Mp3tag 3.26

Mp3tag logo (75 pix) Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 3.26 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de gangbaarste muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, iTunes MP4, WMA, Vorbis Comments en APE-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Cover Thumbnails for Query Results from Tag Sources

When importing via Discogs or MusicBrainz, it was often difficult to decide which release to pick from the list of Tag Sources query results. Some had the correct cover, but for many, it often was a back-and-forth to decide which release to pick. This new version now adds support for Cover Thumbnails in the list of query results. You can even hover over the small thumbnail image to see a bigger version.

Copy as Text to Clipboard

Another often requested feature was a quick way of copying a textual representation of the selected files to the clipboard. There is this workaround of using Mp3tag's export feature, but it's often too powerful for the task at hand. This new version now offers Edit → Copy as Text... 4 where you can use a format string to select what to copy to the clipboard.

Bugfixes and Performance Improvements

Last, this release fixes a lot of long-standing bugs. Beyond that, there is a significant increase in performance when writing tags via the Tag Panel, Extended Tags, or the converters. It's quite nice!

New:
  • Discogs Tag Sources: added column for `BARCODE` to list of query results.
  • Discogs Tag Sources: added support for importing `BARCODE`.
  • Discogs Tag Sources: added support for importing `ALBUMARTISTSORT`.
  • Added support for copying textual representation of files to clipboard.
  • Added larger preview when hovering above cover thumbnails in list of Tag Sources query results. (#64614)
  • Added support for cover thumbnails in list of Tag Sources query results.
Changed:
  • Tag Sources confirmation dialog now uses stable sorting when clicking on column headers in Tracks list.
  • Refined thread-locking strategy when writing tags to significantly increase performance. (#64634)
  • Discogs Tag Sources: `CATALOGNUMBER` set to `none` is now ignored.
  • Discogs Tag Sources: multiple media per release are now separated by comma.
  • Added caching of cover previews to prevent redundant image downloads when navigating back to list of query results.
  • Adding cover art now uses the actual cover data to determine image file format
Fixed:
  • Reapplying current filter expression via manage filter dialog did clear the filter field. (#64758)
  • Tag Sources Quick button and keyboard shortcut did not skip search dialog for Tag Sources that use the new search dialog with possibly multiple search criteria. (#64726)
  • Discogs Tag Sources: further improvements at detecting implicit artists for subtracks. (#64385)
  • Discogs Tag Sources: release titles containing hyphens were not displayed correctly in query results list. (#64680)
  • Columns for Tag Sources with cover thumbnails were offset by one on first use (since v3.25c). (#64678)
  • Runtime error when dismissing the dialog with Tag Sources query results before all cover previews are downloaded (since v3.25c). (#64677)
  • Discogs Tag Sources: subtracks with implicit artist from index track were not identified correctly. (#49688, #64385)
  • Discogs Tag Sources: comma used as join separator had extra whitespace prefix.
  • Renaming directories via action Format value stopped working on some systems (since v3.25a). (#64532)
  • Renaming directories via action Format value or 'Convert > Tag - Tag' with `_DIRECTORY` resulted in inconsistent File List state when Overwrite, Skip, or Keep Both was used at collisions. (#56247)
  • Text in filter field was displayed as selected and highlighted on startup, despite filter field not being focused. (#53067) instead of relying on the file extension.
  • Empty temporary file was not removed after error due to invalid file structure when writing MP4 files. (#59387)
  • Moving files via Edit → Move... removed skipped files from File List despite them not being moved. (#63232)
  • JSON-related functions `json_foreach` and `json_foreach_end` of web sources framework reverted back to root object and not to previously selected object. (#64047)
Updated languages:
  • Brazilian Portuguese
  • Catalan
  • Corsican
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Slovak, Spanish
  • Turkish translation.

Server.1968 24 mei 2024 23:56
Fijn programma, de afgelopen week veel gebruikt om mijn flac cd verzameling qua tagging op orde te krijgen. Helemaal gelukt!
Uruk-Hai @Server.196825 mei 2024 09:15
Waarom doe je dat?

Waarom digitaliseer je je cd's en ga je vervolgens de aldus verkregen bestanden nabewerken met dit soort tools?
Andros @Uruk-Hai25 mei 2024 09:47
Omdat tags niets te maken hebben met de geluidskwaliteit? Als ik een CD rip krijg ik een lijstje bestandjes "track 1", "track 2" etc wat niet erg handig is. En om nou alles handmatig te gaan taggen terwijl er tools en databases bestaan...
stresstak @Andros25 mei 2024 14:00
Omdat tags niets te maken hebben met de geluidskwaliteit? Als ik een CD rip krijg ik een lijstje bestandjes "track 1", "track 2" etc wat niet erg handig is.
Tevens staat het leuker in mn afspeelprogramma ipv unknown artist, unknown album, unknown year, track 1 etc. Verder bak ik ook een hoesafbeelding in en een cue-sheet aangezien ik de schijfjes veelal rip als image.
jozuf @Uruk-Hai25 mei 2024 09:40
Je digitaliseert cd's omdat de kwaliteit vele malen beter is dan iets als Spotify.
Als je cd's ript mis je alle metadata dus daar heb je tools als dit voor.
Daarnaast host ik zelf jellyfin als vervanger van Spotify. Eigen beheer, geen maandelijkse abo kosten (uiteraard wel kosten voor stroom en HW maar dat spreid zich over veel verschillende zaken die ik zelf host), en daadwerkelijk alle muziek die ik wil hebben bij elkaar (Spotify heeft veel maar zeker niet alles).

[Reactie gewijzigd door jozuf op 23 juli 2024 06:29]

zordaz @Uruk-Hai25 mei 2024 11:22
Omdat de tags na rippen vaak nog niet voldoen aan zoals ik het wil. Het is metadata en staat helemaal los van de audio zelf.
bytemaster460 @Uruk-Hai25 mei 2024 14:55
Zoals anderen ook zeggen heeft het niets met de geluidskwaliteit te maken maar enkel met de metadata. Waarschijnlijk brengt de naam MP3 je in verwarring. Met MP3 heeft het programma eigenlijk niets te maken. Het is ontstaan in de MP3-tijd en de naam is nooit aangepast.
Jbro 25 mei 2024 14:36
MP3tag haalt (als je wilt) de tags van het internet. En het is niet alleen geschikt voor mp3, maar zeker voor flac en een hele reeks andere formats.
Ideaal programma, zeker als je een hele muziekbibliotheek hebt. Door ingegeven van de titel (met componist dan wel artiest, jaar van opname) kun je heel makkelijk iets terug vinden.

NB: iemand merkte op waarom je een CD digitaliseert? Gek een CD is een medium waarop digitale informatie staat en na het rippen staat die info (zonder kwaliteits verlies) op een HDD of SSD,

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jbro op 23 juli 2024 06:29]

polol 25 mei 2024 11:56
Ik gebruik Clementine music player en die heeft ook een tag-editor en zelfs een automatische modus om tags van internet op te halen. Werkt ook voor flac.
bytemaster460 @polol25 mei 2024 14:54
Met MP3tag kun je ze ook van internet halen alleen ben je dan ook afhankelijk van allerlei verschillende methodes van indexeren. Zeker voor klassieke muziek. Bij klassieke muziek kun je het beste ze;f een methode kiezen en daar alles op aanpassen. Bij metadata van internet staat soms de componist als artiest en soms staat de solist, dirigent of orkest als artiest. Dan heb je ook nog performing artist. Daar gaat ook weer iedereen anders mee om.
KirovAir 25 mei 2024 11:53
Heerlijke tool! Gebruik dit als DJ om controle op m’n collectie te houden. De mac versie werkt ook super. :)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

