Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 3.26 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de gangbaarste muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, iTunes MP4, WMA, Vorbis Comments en APE-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

When importing via Discogs or MusicBrainz, it was often difficult to decide which release to pick from the list of Tag Sources query results. Some had the correct cover, but for many, it often was a back-and-forth to decide which release to pick. This new version now adds support for Cover Thumbnails in the list of query results. You can even hover over the small thumbnail image to see a bigger version.

Another often requested feature was a quick way of copying a textual representation of the selected files to the clipboard. There is this workaround of using Mp3tag's export feature, but it's often too powerful for the task at hand. This new version now offers Edit → Copy as Text... 4 where you can use a format string to select what to copy to the clipboard.

Last, this release fixes a lot of long-standing bugs. Beyond that, there is a significant increase in performance when writing tags via the Tag Panel, Extended Tags, or the converters. It's quite nice!

Discogs Tag Sources: added column for `BARCODE` to list of query results.

Discogs Tag Sources: added support for importing `BARCODE`.

Discogs Tag Sources: added support for importing `ALBUMARTISTSORT`.

Added support for copying textual representation of files to clipboard.

Added larger preview when hovering above cover thumbnails in list of Tag Sources query results. (#64614)

Added support for cover thumbnails in list of Tag Sources query results.

Tag Sources confirmation dialog now uses stable sorting when clicking on column headers in Tracks list.

Refined thread-locking strategy when writing tags to significantly increase performance. (#64634)

Discogs Tag Sources: `CATALOGNUMBER` set to `none` is now ignored.

Discogs Tag Sources: multiple media per release are now separated by comma.

Added caching of cover previews to prevent redundant image downloads when navigating back to list of query results.

Adding cover art now uses the actual cover data to determine image file format

Reapplying current filter expression via manage filter dialog did clear the filter field. (#64758)

Tag Sources Quick button and keyboard shortcut did not skip search dialog for Tag Sources that use the new search dialog with possibly multiple search criteria. (#64726)

Discogs Tag Sources: further improvements at detecting implicit artists for subtracks. (#64385)

Discogs Tag Sources: release titles containing hyphens were not displayed correctly in query results list. (#64680)

Columns for Tag Sources with cover thumbnails were offset by one on first use (since v3.25c). (#64678)

Runtime error when dismissing the dialog with Tag Sources query results before all cover previews are downloaded (since v3.25c). (#64677)

Discogs Tag Sources: subtracks with implicit artist from index track were not identified correctly. (#49688, #64385)

Discogs Tag Sources: comma used as join separator had extra whitespace prefix.

Renaming directories via action Format value stopped working on some systems (since v3.25a). (#64532)

Renaming directories via action Format value or 'Convert > Tag - Tag' with `_DIRECTORY` resulted in inconsistent File List state when Overwrite, Skip, or Keep Both was used at collisions. (#56247)

Text in filter field was displayed as selected and highlighted on startup, despite filter field not being focused. (#53067) instead of relying on the file extension.

Empty temporary file was not removed after error due to invalid file structure when writing MP4 files. (#59387)

Moving files via Edit → Move... removed skipped files from File List despite them not being moved. (#63232)

JSON-related functions `json_foreach` and `json_foreach_end` of web sources framework reverted back to root object and not to previously selected object. (#64047)