Software-update: Mp3tag 3.23

Mp3tag logo (75 pix) Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 3.23 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de gangbaarste muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, iTunes MP4, WMA, Vorbis Comments en APE-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave ziener als volgt uit:

Modernized Dialogs and Larger Default Font

I've modernized various dialogs and increased the default font size in all dialogs and windows. Some users had difficulty seeing the texts and labels and it was one of the more common feedback. There is always the option to increase the text and layout scaling in Windows, but I think having a slightly larger default font plays very well with this setting.

Improvements in Web Sources Framework

I've also added various improvements to the Web Sources Framework, something you will most likely notice only indirectly, by using one of the Tag Sources that makes use of the new features and fixes.

Other Improvements and Fixes

And there is the usual bunch of fixes and smaller improvements, which always give the feeling that this version, yes — this current one, might be the best version of Mp3tag yet.

Mp3tag

Versienummer 3.23
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Mp3tag
Download https://www.mp3tag.de/en/download.html
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

03-11-2023 • 16:31

03-11-2023 • 16:31

4

Bron: Mp3tag

Mp3tag

Server.1968 3 november 2023 18:30
CD rip > Exact Audio Copy. Finishing touch tags > Mp3tag. Fijne tool.
magician2000 @Server.19683 november 2023 21:43
Wat zijn jouw "finishing touch tags" als ik vragen mag?
Server.1968 @magician20004 november 2023 08:40
Albumhoes met redelijke resolutie en checken album gegevens en aanpassen in geval van niet correct.
magician2000 @Server.19684 november 2023 21:05
Bedankt! Neem ik mee bij het optimaliseren van mijn gedigitaliseerde muziek.

