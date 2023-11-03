Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 3.23 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de gangbaarste muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, iTunes MP4, WMA, Vorbis Comments en APE-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave ziener als volgt uit:

I've modernized various dialogs and increased the default font size in all dialogs and windows. Some users had difficulty seeing the texts and labels and it was one of the more common feedback. There is always the option to increase the text and layout scaling in Windows, but I think having a slightly larger default font plays very well with this setting.

I've also added various improvements to the Web Sources Framework, something you will most likely notice only indirectly, by using one of the Tag Sources that makes use of the new features and fixes.

And there is the usual bunch of fixes and smaller improvements, which always give the feeling that this version, yes — this current one, might be the best version of Mp3tag yet.