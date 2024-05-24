Foxit Software heeft versie 2024.2.2 van Foxit PDF Reader uitgebracht, een alternatief voor Adobe Reader. Met dit gratis programma kunnen pdf-documenten bekeken, ingevuld en ondertekend worden. Voor het bewerken van pdf-documenten heeft Foxit Software het betaalde Foxit PDF Editor (voorheen PhantomPDF) in huis, vergelijkbaar met Acrobat Pro DC. Gebruik je de interne updatefunctie, vergeet dan niet het vinkje weg te halen voor het downloaden en installeren van PDF Editor. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Issues Addressed
- Addressed a potential issue where the application could be exposed to hidden dangers lurking in common tools when opening certain PDFs that include the Launch File action, which attackers could exploit to deceive users into executing harmful commands. This appears in the security warning dialog box as it shows “OK” as the default selected option, which may cause users to habitually click “OK” without understanding the potential risks involved.
- Fixed other security and stability issues. Click here for details.