Adobe heeft versie 2020.009.20063 van Acrobat Reader DC uitgebracht. Acrobat Reader DC bestaat uit het commerciële pakket om pdf-documenten te creëren en de gratis Reader om ze te kunnen lezen. Met Reader is het overigens ook mogelijk om via een onlinetool eenvoudige pdf-documenten te maken. Versie 2020.009.20063 wordt door Adobe als een planned update aangeduid en brengt de volgende verbeteringen:
Security bulletin
Preflight
- This release provides mitigations for vulnerabilities described in the corresponding security bulletins of Reader and Acrobat.
Collaboration
- 4297032: Preflight PDF/X-4 verification erroneously flags error for JPEG2000-compressed image
- 4286860: Error appear while creating output intents
- 4286412: Preflight output intent for customisation of “Japan Color 2011 Coated.icc” profile error
- 4267994: Unable to modify preflight settings from an imported action
OneDrive business
- 4294405: Confusing dialog appears when try to close the app just after review initiation
- 4299078: Upsell card is shown when “Send for Comment” clicked in Reader in signed-out state
- 4301524: Not able to share for comment , Reader gets stuck after signing into it on Mac systems
Printing
- 4298607: Consent dialog shown on adding OneDrive business account for non-admin users even when org wide consent provided by admin in Azure AD environment
Rendering
- 4198097: Issues with print Output using Acrobat DC
Digital Signature
- 4290523: Horizontal scrolling with two fingers on touchPad or trackPad does not work
Forms
- 4299026: Not able to disable Certificate app using cDisabled
- 4292202: AllowReasonWhenSigning plist setting not propagating in Mac
Viewer
- 4278573: On moving/resizing the form field, <form> tag is deleted in the tag panel
- 4294877: Tabs in form fields properties dialog becomes inaccessible, as the dialog and scroll bar is re-positioned
- 4222600: In case of dropdown, unable to select items in DropdownProperties->Options->Item list if they have same export values
- 4301496: Crash while changing tab order when cursor is on edit field
- 4299060: Honor windows cursor pointer size setting in Acrobat
- 4291505: “Show Shadows Under Windows” is deselected on opening the pdf file
- 4298046: Acrobat crashes on clicking “Enable all features” button on the Protected View banner when some 3rd party tools are present
- 4286594: Hyperlink with asian character strings does not open from Acrobat DC but works from Reader DC