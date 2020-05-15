Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Acrobat Reader 2020.009.20063

Adobe Reader DC logo (75 pix) Adobe heeft versie 2020.009.20063 van Acrobat Reader DC uitgebracht. Acrobat Reader DC bestaat uit het commerciële pakket om pdf-documenten te creëren en de gratis Reader om ze te kunnen lezen. Met Reader is het overigens ook mogelijk om via een onlinetool eenvoudige pdf-documenten te maken. Versie 2020.009.20063 wordt door Adobe als een planned update aangeduid en brengt de volgende verbeteringen:

Security bulletin
  • This release provides mitigations for vulnerabilities described in the corresponding security bulletins of Reader and Acrobat.
Preflight
  • 4297032: Preflight PDF/X-4 verification erroneously flags error for JPEG2000-compressed image
  • 4286860: Error appear while creating output intents
  • 4286412: Preflight output intent for customisation of “Japan Color 2011 Coated.icc” profile error
  • 4267994: Unable to modify preflight settings from an imported action
Collaboration
  • 4294405: Confusing dialog appears when try to close the app just after review initiation
  • 4299078: Upsell card is shown when “Send for Comment” clicked in Reader in signed-out state
  • 4301524: Not able to share for comment , Reader gets stuck after signing into it on Mac systems
OneDrive business
  • 4298607: Consent dialog shown on adding OneDrive business account for non-admin users even when org wide consent provided by admin in Azure AD environment
Printing
  • 4198097: Issues with print Output using Acrobat DC
Rendering
  • 4290523: Horizontal scrolling with two fingers on touchPad or trackPad does not work
Digital Signature
  • 4299026: Not able to disable Certificate app using cDisabled
  • 4292202: AllowReasonWhenSigning plist setting not propagating in Mac
Forms
  • 4278573: On moving/resizing the form field, <form> tag is deleted in the tag panel
  • 4294877: Tabs in form fields properties dialog becomes inaccessible, as the dialog and scroll bar is re-positioned
  • 4222600: In case of dropdown, unable to select items in DropdownProperties->Options->Item list if they have same export values
  • 4301496: Crash while changing tab order when cursor is on edit field
Viewer
  • 4299060: Honor windows cursor pointer size setting in Acrobat
  • 4291505: “Show Shadows Under Windows” is deselected on opening the pdf file
  • 4298046: Acrobat crashes on clicking “Enable all features” button on the Protected View banner when some 3rd party tools are present
  • 4286594: Hyperlink with asian character strings does not open from Acrobat DC but works from Reader DC

0Ralfie165
15 mei 2020 09:44
Voor macOS gebruikers dicht deze versie een groot lek waarmee root toegang mogelijk was, zie voor meer info o.a. https://www.macrumors.com...rity-vulnerabilities-mac/
