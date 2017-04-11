Adobe heeft een update van Acrobat Reader DC uitgebracht. Acrobat Reader DC is de opvolger van Acrobat XI en bestaat uit het commerciële pakket om pdf-documenten te creëren en de gratis Reader om ze te kunnen lezen. Met Reader is het overigens ook mogelijk om via een onlinetool eenvoudige pdf-documenten te maken. Versie 17.009.20044 wordt door Adobe als een Continuous update aangeduid en moet enkele kleine problemen verhelpen. De changelog laat de volgende verbeteringen zien:
Browser
Scan
- 4171525: IE crashing with Reader DC while acessing ACF application.
- 4183515: Acrobat IE EPM support: User need to sign in again when saving file to Document Cloud.
- 4204963: Acrobat/Reader takes 15-20 seconds to respond to close.
- 4205128: IE Crashes when “Run in AppContainer” is checked and a several refresh/ back/ forward operations are done.
OCR
- 4117013: While scanning Size works in inches only, even if acrobat has different unit selected.
Sandbox
- 4161575: Renderable text error is thrown if OCR is run with Searchable Image Exact(SIE) or Searchable Image(SI).
- 4208627,4202367: Acrobat Crashes on OCR certain files and Pages.
Annotations
- 4183095: [PM App Container] Spell Check does not give any suggestion on misspelled words and causes Reader to crash on closing PDF.
Collaboration
- 4148086: Acrobat showing a lag when scrolling from one comment to another.
Send Mail
- 4201373: Authentication window keeps opening up if review was hosted under a subsite and the participant has no access on the subsite.
Viewer
- 4180881: [Outlook 2016 64Bit]: Reader hangs for sometimes after closing the draft mail window.
Compare
- 4192958: Reader crashes when trying to overwrite an offline pdf located in redirected folder.
- 4173755: File remains selected in Recent File List thereby locking it from being edited by other apps
- 4191947: Acrobat throws Out of Memory error while comparing.