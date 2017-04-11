Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: Adobe

Adobe Reader DC logo (75 pix) Adobe heeft een update van Acrobat Reader DC uitgebracht. Acrobat Reader DC is de opvolger van Acrobat XI en bestaat uit het commerciële pakket om pdf-documenten te creëren en de gratis Reader om ze te kunnen lezen. Met Reader is het overigens ook mogelijk om via een onlinetool eenvoudige pdf-documenten te maken. Versie 17.009.20044 wordt door Adobe als een Continuous update aangeduid en moet enkele kleine problemen verhelpen. De changelog laat de volgende verbeteringen zien:

Browser
  • 4171525: IE crashing with Reader DC while acessing ACF application.
  • 4183515: Acrobat IE EPM support: User need to sign in again when saving file to Document Cloud.
  • 4204963: Acrobat/Reader takes 15-20 seconds to respond to close.
  • 4205128: IE Crashes when “Run in AppContainer” is checked and a several refresh/ back/ forward operations are done.
Scan
  • 4117013: While scanning Size works in inches only, even if acrobat has different unit selected.
OCR
  • 4161575: Renderable text error is thrown if OCR is run with Searchable Image Exact(SIE) or Searchable Image(SI).
  • 4208627,4202367: Acrobat Crashes on OCR certain files and Pages.
Sandbox
  • 4183095: [PM App Container] Spell Check does not give any suggestion on misspelled words and causes Reader to crash on closing PDF.
Annotations
  • 4148086: Acrobat showing a lag when scrolling from one comment to another.
Collaboration
  • 4201373: Authentication window keeps opening up if review was hosted under a subsite and the participant has no access on the subsite.
Send Mail
  • 4180881: [Outlook 2016 64Bit]: Reader hangs for sometimes after closing the draft mail window.
Viewer
  • 4192958: Reader crashes when trying to overwrite an offline pdf located in redirected folder.
  • 4173755: File remains selected in Recent File List thereby locking it from being edited by other apps
Compare
  • 4191947: Acrobat throws Out of Memory error while comparing.

Adobe Reader DC screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 17.009.20044)
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Adobe
Download https://get.adobe.com/nl/reader/otherversions
Licentietype Freeware
Reacties (3)
Reacties (3)

0 mutley69
11 april 2017 20:15
Heel spijtig voor Adobe maar acrobat reader is zo dysfunctioneel geworden dat het als software extreem onbruikbaar geworden is. Dus hebben we iets genomen wat snel is, compact blijft en nog over een traditioneel menu beschikt.
En Adobe - ik zal zeker nooit een abbo bij jullie afnemen op uw software - dan zal er veel moeten veranderen - respect voor de klant al om te beginnen.
0 aygul12345
@mutley6911 april 2017 20:19
Wat kunt u dan aanraden?
