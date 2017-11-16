Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Adobe Reader 18.009.20044

Door , 1 reactie, bron: Adobe

16-11-2017 • 18:03

Adobe Reader DC logo (75 pix) Adobe heeft een update van Acrobat Reader DC uitgebracht. Acrobat Reader DC is de opvolger van Acrobat XI en bestaat uit het commerciële pakket om pdf-documenten te creëren en de gratis Reader om ze te kunnen lezen. Met Reader is het overigens ook mogelijk om via een onlinetool eenvoudige pdf-documenten te maken. Versie 18.009.20044 wordt door Adobe als een Continuous update aangeduid en moet diverse fouten en beveiligingsproblemen verhelpen. De changelog ziet er als volgt uit:

Accessibility
  • 4217236: Acrobat crashes while selecting multiple cells of any table by pressing shift key.
  • 4053550: Some part of image/text is getting disappeared while using Reading Order tool-Figure/Caption.
  • 4205378: “Read this page only” and “Read to the end of Document” option under Read Out Loud is not working in MAC OS.
  • 4222926: Read Out Loud feature not working for Chinese text.
Viewers
  • 4219850: Acrobat crashes on launch with GFlags enabled.
  • 4212006: Acrobat Reader DC opened in background steals focus while dragging a file from source to destination explorer window.
  • 4221976: Page controls goes missing on clicking link in a PDF.
Preflight
  • 4220486: Issue while converting TIFF to PDF/A and then PDF/A-2B.
Browser•
  • 4212507: IE crashes while opening PDF due to Acrobat browser plugin getting unloaded.
  • 4220596 : Unable to open PDFs in Internet Explorer when 64bit enhanced protected mode is enabled.
Scan
  • 4202520: Cannot Select A Document Cloud file from Browse option in Enhance Scan.
PDFMaker
  • 4217300: Images in emails are converted to garbled text in the PDF.

Versienummer 18.009.20044
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Adobe
Download https://get.adobe.com/nl/reader/otherversions
Licentietype Freeware

Update-historie

0 Coder
16 november 2017 18:24
Waarschuwing : download die rommel van adobe niet, zoek naar een alternatief van een ander merk!
