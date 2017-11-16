Adobe heeft een update van Acrobat Reader DC uitgebracht. Acrobat Reader DC is de opvolger van Acrobat XI en bestaat uit het commerciële pakket om pdf-documenten te creëren en de gratis Reader om ze te kunnen lezen. Met Reader is het overigens ook mogelijk om via een onlinetool eenvoudige pdf-documenten te maken. Versie 18.009.20044 wordt door Adobe als een Continuous update aangeduid en moet diverse fouten en beveiligingsproblemen verhelpen. De changelog ziet er als volgt uit:

Accessibility 4217236: Acrobat crashes while selecting multiple cells of any table by pressing shift key.

4053550: Some part of image/text is getting disappeared while using Reading Order tool-Figure/Caption.

4205378: “Read this page only” and “Read to the end of Document” option under Read Out Loud is not working in MAC OS.

4222926: Read Out Loud feature not working for Chinese text. Viewers 4219850: Acrobat crashes on launch with GFlags enabled.

4212006: Acrobat Reader DC opened in background steals focus while dragging a file from source to destination explorer window.

4221976: Page controls goes missing on clicking link in a PDF. Preflight 4220486: Issue while converting TIFF to PDF/A and then PDF/A-2B. Browser• 4212507: IE crashes while opening PDF due to Acrobat browser plugin getting unloaded.

4220596 : Unable to open PDFs in Internet Explorer when 64bit enhanced protected mode is enabled. Scan 4202520: Cannot Select A Document Cloud file from Browse option in Enhance Scan. PDFMaker 4217300: Images in emails are converted to garbled text in the PDF.