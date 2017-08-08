Adobe heeft een update van Acrobat Reader DC uitgebracht. Acrobat Reader DC is de opvolger van Acrobat XI en bestaat uit het commerciële pakket om pdf-documenten te creëren en de gratis Reader om ze te kunnen lezen. Met Reader is het overigens ook mogelijk om via een onlinetool eenvoudige pdf-documenten te maken. Versie 2017.012.20093 wordt door Adobe als een Continuous update aangeduid en moet enkele kleine problemen verhelpen. De changelog laat de volgende verbeteringen zien:

Annotations 4215874: Copy-Paste of a comments generates XML-Code instead of the actual comment.

4194671: For Filtered comment list selecting multiple comments using click and shift key doesn’t work. Collaboration 4201895: Not able to initiate Shared Review using Webmail. Send Mail 4166523: [Outlook MAC ]: Error occurs while attaching a PDF from network location if default email client is Outlook.

4212803: Acrobat/Reader crashes if we quit Acrobat/Reader process after sending email using Webmail.

4213751: While attaching a PDF using email icon, a draft mail is created with default subject line which includes a word “Emailing”. Viewer 4104476: Ruler lines are not visible anymore during dragging [Mac Only] Printing 4187862: Watermark text are corrupted when you print a protected PDF in Reader DC.

4131953: Unable to print to PDF at a particular size.

4211929: Acrobat DC fails to print in Citrix 7.13 Xendesktop. No print progress dialog is produced.

4110518: Missing text when printing files using Acrobat DC. PDFMaker 4207571: Text overlaps when creating PDF from attached word file.

4198197: Margins are off when converting Excel sheets to PDF using PDFMaker. Combine 4163594: Acrobat crashes on combining attached PDF files.