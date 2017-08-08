Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Adobe Acrobat Reader DC 2017.012.20093

Adobe Reader DC logo (75 pix) Adobe heeft een update van Acrobat Reader DC uitgebracht. Acrobat Reader DC is de opvolger van Acrobat XI en bestaat uit het commerciële pakket om pdf-documenten te creëren en de gratis Reader om ze te kunnen lezen. Met Reader is het overigens ook mogelijk om via een onlinetool eenvoudige pdf-documenten te maken. Versie 2017.012.20093 wordt door Adobe als een Continuous update aangeduid en moet enkele kleine problemen verhelpen. De changelog laat de volgende verbeteringen zien:

Annotations
  • 4215874: Copy-Paste of a comments generates XML-Code instead of the actual comment.
  • 4194671: For Filtered comment list selecting multiple comments using click and shift key doesn’t work.
Collaboration
  • 4201895: Not able to initiate Shared Review using Webmail.
Send Mail
  • 4166523: [Outlook MAC ]: Error occurs while attaching a PDF from network location if default email client is Outlook.
  • 4212803: Acrobat/Reader crashes if we quit Acrobat/Reader process after sending email using Webmail.
  • 4213751: While attaching a PDF using email icon, a draft mail is created with default subject line which includes a word “Emailing”.
Viewer
  • 4104476: Ruler lines are not visible anymore during dragging [Mac Only]
Printing
  • 4187862: Watermark text are corrupted when you print a protected PDF in Reader DC.
  • 4131953: Unable to print to PDF at a particular size.
  • 4211929: Acrobat DC fails to print in Citrix 7.13 Xendesktop. No print progress dialog is produced.
  • 4110518: Missing text when printing files using Acrobat DC.
PDFMaker
  • 4207571: Text overlaps when creating PDF from attached word file.
  • 4198197: Margins are off when converting Excel sheets to PDF using PDFMaker.
Combine
  • 4163594: Acrobat crashes on combining attached PDF files.

Versienummer 2017.012.20093
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Adobe
Download https://get.adobe.com/nl/reader/otherversions
Licentietype Freeware
