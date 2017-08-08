Mozilla heeft versie 55 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. Nieuw in versie 55 is onder meer de ondersteuning voor WebVR, zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht in de zoekbalk, zien we enkele prestatieverbeteringen en zal bij een schone installatie automatisch de 64bit-versie worden geïnstalleerd als de systeemspecificaties van de computer goed genoeg zijn. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New Launched Windows support for WebVR, bringing immersive experiences to the web. See examples and try working demos at Mozilla VR.

Added options that let users optimize recent performance improvements Setting to enable Hardware VP9 acceleration on Windows 10 Anniversary Edition for better battery life and lower CPU usage while watching videos Setting to modify the number of concurrent content processes for faster page loading and more responsive tab switching

Simplified installation process with a streamlined Windows stub installer Firefox for Windows 64-bit is now installed by default on 64-bit systems with at least 2GB of RAM Full installers with advanced installation options are still available

Improved address bar functionality Search with any installed one-click search engine directly from the address bar Search suggestions appear by default When entering a hostname (like pinterest.com) in the URL bar, Firefox resolves to the secure version of the site (https://www.pinterest.com) instead of the insecure version (http://www.pinterest.com) when possible

Updated Sidebar for bookmarks, history, and synced tabs so it can appear at the right edge of the window as well as the left

Added support for stereo microphones with WebRTC

Simplified printing from Reader Mode

Updated Firefox for OSX and macOS to allow users to assign custom keyboard shortcuts to Firefox menu items via System Preferences

Browsing sessions with a high number of tabs are now restored in an instant

Make screenshots of webpages, and save them locally or upload them to the cloud. This feature will undergo A/B testing and will not be visible for some users.

Added Belarusian (be) locale Fixed Various security fixes Changed Made the Adobe Flash plugin click-to-activate by default and allowed only on http:// and https:// URL schemes. (This change will not be visible to all users immediately. For more information see the Firefox plugin roadmap)

Firefox does not support downgrades, even though this may have worked in past versions. Users who install Firefox 55+ and later downgrade to an earlier version may experience issues with Firefox.

Modernized application update UI to be less intrusive and more aligned with the rest of the browser. Only users who have not restarted their browser 8 days after downloading an update or users who opted out of automatic updates will see this change. Developer Sites that don’t use SSL can no longer access Geolocation APIs to determine a user’s physical location

