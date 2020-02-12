Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Acrobat Reader 2020.006.20034

Adobe Reader DC logo (75 pix) Adobe heeft versie 2020.006.20034 van Acrobat Reader DC uitgebracht. Acrobat Reader DC bestaat uit het commerciële pakket om pdf-documenten te creëren en de gratis Reader om ze te kunnen lezen. Met Reader is het overigens ook mogelijk om via een onlinetool eenvoudige pdf-documenten te maken. Versie 2020.006.20034 wordt door Adobe als een planned update aangeduid en brengt de volgende verbeteringen:

Security bulletin
  • This release provides mitigations for vulnerabilities described in the corresponding security bulletins of Reader and Acrobat.
Installer Mac
  • 4275028: Acrobat installation failed on MAC with error Exit Code: 7. Installer hangs at “Running Package Scripts” due to invalid sudoers
PDFMaker
  • 4269476: Conversion of Emails to PDF from Outlook is slow
  • 4288576: Missing Images when converting Excel to PDF
  • 4289963: Run time error encounters while converting shared Office files from Acrobat ribbon on MAC
Combine
  • 4288516: Acrobat DC takes a long time to combine images to PDF on Mac Mojave
Web Capture
  • 4285718: Fail to create PDF from Web Page when the html file name contains special GB18030 characters.
Collaboration
  • 4288838: Performance improvements in CEF on switching between Comment app and context board
Performance
  • 4290215: Hang observed while opening/saving PDF files
Outlook Plugin
  • 4289081: Outlook hangs on composing new mail, if network proxies set and Adobe Document Cloud add-in enabled in Outlook
Send for Signature
  • 4289079: Send for Signature workflow fails if there are special characters in message subject/body
3D
  • 4282167: Acrobat crashes on inserting 3D media via Tools->Rich Media
Forms
  • 4291463: Changing a value in a Reader Extended Form gives a “Software Failure”
  • 4290491: JavaScript method “xfa.host.pageDown();” fails
Pages App
  • 4286806: Organize Pages Split Pages 50 MB hard limit is insufficient for customers who need larger file splits
Annotations
  • 4283933: Acrobat on MAC drops the rich text information from the annotations
Create PDF
  • 4285718: Fail to create PDF from Web Page when the html file name contains special GB18030 characters
Viewer
  • 4280380: Default Page Display Settings don’t work if the same settings are set under the Accessibility preferences as well
CEF Infra
  • *4288212: Hang occurring because of synchronous EFS request in BHCore::GetTheTrackSendEndPoint

Versienummer 2020.006.20034
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Adobe
Download https://get.adobe.com/nl/reader/otherversions
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-02-2020 19:17
7 • submitter: Anthonie Smit

12-02-2020 • 19:17

7 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: Anthonie Smit

Bron: Adobe

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Adobe Reader

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3

Overige software Adobe

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1706+13+21+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+2Robtimus
12 februari 2020 20:43
Linkje voor een offline installer: https://get.adobe.com/uk/reader/enterprise/
Reageer
0foxathome
@Robtimus13 februari 2020 00:45
Nog altijd versie 2019 in het Nederlands.
De volledige installer is 156MB, de update is 255MB, ik blijf me keer op keer verbazen dat een update bijna 2x zo groot is als de volledige installer?! Breng dan gewoon de volledige installer up-to-date, dan hebben ze bij Adobe toch ook veel minder data verkeer?
Nu heb je 400MB nodig om Adobe Reader up-to-date te krijgen, terwijl het met rond de 175MB in 1x klaar kan zijn...
Reageer
+1Franckey
12 februari 2020 20:55
Sinds je met Word standaard een document kan opslaan als PDF en je met Edge standaard een PDF kan openen gebruik ik geen losse tools meer voor PDF.
Reageer
+1Aardbol_23564
@Franckey12 februari 2020 23:57
Wel voor pdf formulieren. Zeker die van de eu, die kan je enkel maar met Adobe openen spijtig...
Reageer
0da_PSI
@Qalo12 februari 2020 23:44
Dat het een "groot" programma is ben ik met je eens, maar langzaam..., dat zeker niet.
Reageer
0foxathome
@Qalo13 februari 2020 00:46
Ik zou dan snel de computers eens na laten kijken, want Adobe Reader is alles behalve traag!
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Microsoft Xbox Series X LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True