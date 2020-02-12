Astonsoft heeft versie 8.64 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 8.62 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New in EssentialPIM 8.64: Improved authorization for some CalDAV/CardDAV servers and for Microsoft services

Ability to change Paste as Plain Text shortcut to your liking in Tools -> Options -> Shortcuts

Synchronization of tags with Toodledo

Alt + D shortcut for quicker deletion of entries in edit mode

+ shortcut for quicker deletion of entries in edit mode Couple of improvements regarding synchronization with Android EPIM

Active list for tasks will now be remembered after switching to another module

Additional shortcuts added to Advanced Search ( Alt +Letter)

+Letter) Editing of mail subjects from the list view will now work as expected through long click

Improved tags assignation in notes

Fixed problem with inability to create new synchronizations with Google on some systems

Fixes for the number of connected users on EssentialPIM Pro Business

DNS errors when manually checking for new version should be gone

Fixed exception error when copy-pasting notes

Better handling of attachments in mail

Cannot connect to Microsoft Store error fixed

Many other minor fixes and improvements New in EssentialPIM 8.63: Improved quicker rich text formatting of note names from the context menu (short left click on the name of the selected note and then right click)

Changed shortcut combination for Paste as Plain Text to most common one (now Ctrl + Shift + V )

+ + ) Improved sending out notes and their attachments by using Send via E-mail function

Fixed custom sort order for tasks not being preserved in some situations

Fixed copy-paste of hierarchical trees in tasks

Various minor bug fixes and performance improvements