Software-update: EssentialPIM 8.64

EssentialPIM logo (60 pix) Astonsoft heeft versie 8.64 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 8.62 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New in EssentialPIM 8.64:
  • Improved authorization for some CalDAV/CardDAV servers and for Microsoft services
  • Ability to change Paste as Plain Text shortcut to your liking in Tools -> Options -> Shortcuts
  • Synchronization of tags with Toodledo
  • Alt+D shortcut for quicker deletion of entries in edit mode
  • Couple of improvements regarding synchronization with Android EPIM
  • Active list for tasks will now be remembered after switching to another module
  • Additional shortcuts added to Advanced Search (Alt+Letter)
  • Editing of mail subjects from the list view will now work as expected through long click
  • Improved tags assignation in notes
  • Fixed problem with inability to create new synchronizations with Google on some systems
  • Fixes for the number of connected users on EssentialPIM Pro Business
  • DNS errors when manually checking for new version should be gone
  • Fixed exception error when copy-pasting notes
  • Better handling of attachments in mail
  • Cannot connect to Microsoft Store error fixed
  • Many other minor fixes and improvements
New in EssentialPIM 8.63:
  • Improved quicker rich text formatting of note names from the context menu (short left click on the name of the selected note and then right click)
  • Changed shortcut combination for Paste as Plain Text to most common one (now Ctrl+Shift+V)
  • Improved sending out notes and their attachments by using Send via E-mail function
  • Fixed custom sort order for tasks not being preserved in some situations
  • Fixed copy-paste of hierarchical trees in tasks
  • Various minor bug fixes and performance improvements
Versienummer 8.64
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Astonsoft
Download https://www.essentialpim.com/index.php
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 12-02-2020 12:583

12-02-2020 • 12:58

Bron: Astonsoft

Update-historie

EssentialPIM

Reacties (3)

0Brainy1978
12 februari 2020 13:07
Ken het niet maar lijkt een leuke en vooral handige tool.. Uiterlijk lijkt wel veel op office 2003.

Prijslijst is HIER te vinden.
0mjl
@Brainy197812 februari 2020 13:36
Inderdaad visueel een kloon van Outlook...
0DaBomb2
12 februari 2020 13:48
Op internet zijn veel aanbiedingen voor Office compleet & legaal (?) voor circa 15 euro, is dat niet goedkoper met Outlook er al in?
