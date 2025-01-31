Astonsoft heeft versie 12.1.3 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen te gebruiken, waaronder het Nederlands.
EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Microsoft, Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. Uitgebreide informatie over versie 12 zijn op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 12.1.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New in EssentialPIM 12.1.3
New in EssentialPIM 12.1.2
- Full support for Windows on Arm devices.
- Enhanced multi-display support for a better EPIM experience across multiple screens.
- Improved highlighting of quick search results within rich text emails for better visibility.
- Improved template applicability in the Calendar module.
- Resolved an issue with the expand/collapse feature not functioning correctly in Tasks and Notes.
- Fixed an error that occurred when changing the calendar affiliation of events.
- Plus many other small fixes and improvements to make EPIM even better.
- Added the ability to wake all sleeping sticky notes at once.
- Resolved an issue related to the removal of contact groups.
- Fixed the "The API version 'V2' has been deprecated" error for certain Outlook.com mail accounts.
- Enhanced synchronization of tasks with Microsoft 365.
- Improved overall performance and addressed several minor issues.