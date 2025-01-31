Astonsoft heeft versie 12.1.3 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen te gebruiken, waaronder het Nederlands.

EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Microsoft, Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. Uitgebreide informatie over versie 12 zijn op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 12.1.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: