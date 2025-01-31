Software-update: EssentialPIM 12.1.3

EssentialPIM logo (60 pix) Astonsoft heeft versie 12.1.3 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen te gebruiken, waaronder het Nederlands.

EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Microsoft, Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. Uitgebreide informatie over versie 12 zijn op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 12.1.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New in EssentialPIM 12.1.3
  • Full support for Windows on Arm devices.
  • Enhanced multi-display support for a better EPIM experience across multiple screens.
  • Improved highlighting of quick search results within rich text emails for better visibility.
  • Improved template applicability in the Calendar module.
  • Resolved an issue with the expand/collapse feature not functioning correctly in Tasks and Notes.
  • Fixed an error that occurred when changing the calendar affiliation of events.
  • Plus many other small fixes and improvements to make EPIM even better.
New in EssentialPIM 12.1.2
  • Added the ability to wake all sleeping sticky notes at once.
  • Resolved an issue related to the removal of contact groups.
  • Fixed the "The API version 'V2' has been deprecated" error for certain Outlook.com mail accounts.
  • Enhanced synchronization of tasks with Microsoft 365.
  • Improved overall performance and addressed several minor issues.
EssentialPIM 9EssentialPIM 9EssentialPIM 9
Versienummer 12.1.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Astonsoft
Download https://www.essentialpim.com/index.php
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 31-01-2025 19:00
3 • submitter: danmark_ori

31-01-2025 • 19:00

3

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Astonsoft

Update-historie

14-04 EssentialPIM 12.2 1
03-03 EssentialPIM 12.1.4 0
31-01 EssentialPIM 12.1.3 3
28-11 EssentialPIM 12.1.1 4
11-11 EssentialPIM 12.1 0
02-09 EssentialPIM 12.0.6 0
08-'24 EssentialPIM 12.0.5 0
07-'24 EssentialPIM 12.0.4 0
07-'24 EssentialPIM 12.0.2 0
06-'24 EssentialPIM 12.0.1 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

EssentialPIM

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
3
3
3
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
FvH 31 januari 2025 19:23
Wat mij een beetje ontgaat wat dit meer zou bieden dan bijv. gmail of anders outlook.com. Vanuit zakelijk standpunt zie ik helemaal geen reden om hier zelfs naar te kijken? Iedereen heeft zowat M365 of GSuite nodig vandaag de dag.

Proof me wrong :D
Xorifelse 31 januari 2025 19:43
EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Microsoft, Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd.
Aha
New in EssentialPIM 12.1.2
Enhanced synchronization of tasks with Microsoft 365.
Huh? Ik zou toch graag willen van zo'n software dat als dit zo verkocht word dan dit een functionaliteit is die je aan en uit kan zetten. Maar ik ben maar een simpele Linux gebruiker, en dit is niet beschikbaar voor Linux en de toevoegingen die deze software heeft heb ik al in mijn programma's zitten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Xorifelse op 31 januari 2025 19:49]

DrWaltman 1 februari 2025 18:00
Wow, die interface, doet gewoon pijn aan m'n ogen.

absoluut geen waardevolle toevoeging, maar dat moest ik even kwijt

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq