Astonsoft heeft versie 12.2 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen te gebruiken, waaronder het Nederlands. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Microsoft, Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. Uitgebreide informatie over versie 12 zijn op deze pagina te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New in EssentialPIM 12.2 Calendar Enhancements: Filter and Layout features are now available in all Calendar views.

Send/Receive Dialog: The Send/Receive dialog in Mail will no longer appear by default unless manually triggered.

Dynamic Column Sizing: Columns in table views now automatically adjust their size based on the window width.

Trash Filtering: Filter items in the Trash by type and modified date and display them in groups.

Quick Reply Options: Choose between Reply, Reply All, or Forward directly from the quick reply box in Mail.

Total Item Count: Added indicators for the total number of items in lists (Tasks and Notes) and groups (Contacts and Passwords).

Custom View Templates: Column availability is now saved in customized view templates and applied individually for task lists. **

Follow-Up Email Filter: Easily filter emails marked for follow-up using the new button on the quick filter bar. **

Email Grouping: Group emails by their Unread status.

UI Improvements: Enhanced the UI of small calendars in the Calendar module and sidebar. ** Only in EssentialPIM Pro