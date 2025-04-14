Software-update: EssentialPIM 12.2

EssentialPIM logo (60 pix) Astonsoft heeft versie 12.2 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen te gebruiken, waaronder het Nederlands. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Microsoft, Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. Uitgebreide informatie over versie 12 zijn op deze pagina te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New in EssentialPIM 12.2
  • Calendar Enhancements: Filter and Layout features are now available in all Calendar views.
  • Send/Receive Dialog: The Send/Receive dialog in Mail will no longer appear by default unless manually triggered.
  • Dynamic Column Sizing: Columns in table views now automatically adjust their size based on the window width.
  • Trash Filtering: Filter items in the Trash by type and modified date and display them in groups.
  • Quick Reply Options: Choose between Reply, Reply All, or Forward directly from the quick reply box in Mail.
  • Total Item Count: Added indicators for the total number of items in lists (Tasks and Notes) and groups (Contacts and Passwords).
  • Custom View Templates: Column availability is now saved in customized view templates and applied individually for task lists. **
  • Follow-Up Email Filter: Easily filter emails marked for follow-up using the new button on the quick filter bar. **
  • Email Grouping: Group emails by their Unread status.
  • UI Improvements: Enhanced the UI of small calendars in the Calendar module and sidebar.
** Only in EssentialPIM Pro
EssentialPIM 9EssentialPIM 9EssentialPIM 9
Versienummer 12.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Astonsoft
Download https://www.essentialpim.com/index.php
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-04-2025 16:00
1 • submitter: danmark_ori

14-04-2025 • 16:00

1

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Astonsoft

Update-historie

21-01 EssentialPIM 12.5.6 1
17-12 EssentialPIM 12.5.5 0
18-11 EssentialPIM 12.5.4 0
09-'25 EssentialPIM 12.5.2 0
09-'25 EssentialPIM 12.5.1 1
08-'25 EssentialPIM 12.5 0
05-'25 EssentialPIM 12.2.2 0
05-'25 EssentialPIM 12.2.1 9
04-'25 EssentialPIM 12.2 1
03-'25 EssentialPIM 12.1.4 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

EssentialPIM

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
1
1
1
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
DjoeC 14 april 2025 16:40
Dit is een mooie desktop/taskbar client voor bijvoorbeeld een kalender/kalenders in nextcloud. Ik houd niet zo van afhankelijkheden met grote tech-bedrijven. Deze onder Windows, een andere client op Android (aCalendar+) en de familiekalender loopt altijd synchroon. Hij kan vast meer maar dat gebruik ik (nog) niet.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.