AdGuard Home versie 0.107.60 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een DNS-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het hele netwerk, waardoor dat niet langer op elk individueel apparaat nodig is. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

If you are reading through these release notes, you must be a true power user of AdGuard Home, as this update isn’t the most flashy one. There are no exciting new features, but there are patches to Go vulnerabilities, UI and docker updates, and a couple of bugfixes.

Go version has been updated to prevent the possibility of exploiting the Go vulnerabilities fixed in 1.24.2.

Alpine Linux version in Dockerfile has been updated to 3.21 (#7588).

Node 20 support, Node 22 will be required in future releases.

NOTE: npm may be replaced with a different tool, such as pnpm or yarn , in a future release.

Filtering for DHCP clients (#7734).

Incorrect label on login page (#7729).

Validation process for the HTTPS port on the Encryption Settings page.