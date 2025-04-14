Software-update: AdGuard Home 0.107.60

AdGuard Home logo AdGuard Home versie 0.107.60 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een DNS-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het hele netwerk, waardoor dat niet langer op elk individueel apparaat nodig is. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

AdGuard Home v0.107.60

If you are reading through these release notes, you must be a true power user of AdGuard Home, as this update isn’t the most flashy one. There are no exciting new features, but there are patches to Go vulnerabilities, UI and docker updates, and a couple of bugfixes.

Security
  • Go version has been updated to prevent the possibility of exploiting the Go vulnerabilities fixed in 1.24.2.
Changed
  • Alpine Linux version in Dockerfile has been updated to 3.21 (#7588).
Deprecated
  • Node 20 support, Node 22 will be required in future releases.
    NOTE: npm may be replaced with a different tool, such as pnpm or yarn, in a future release.
Fixed
  • Filtering for DHCP clients (#7734).
  • Incorrect label on login page (#7729).
  • Validation process for the HTTPS port on the Encryption Settings page.
Removed
  • Node 18 support.

Adguard Home 0.103.2 screenshot

Versienummer 107.60
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AdGuard Team
Download https://github.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardHome/releases/tag/v0.107.60
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-04-2025 14:35 2

14-04-2025 • 14:35

2

Bron: AdGuard Team

Update-historie

13-07 AdGuard Home 0.107.78 9
02-06 AdGuard Home 0.107.77 27
19-05 AdGuard Home 0.107.75 32
16-04 AdGuard Home 0.107.74 5
11-03 AdGuard Home 0.107.73 16
19-02 AdGuard Home 0.107.72 11
08-12 AdGuard Home 0.107.71 33
03-12 AdGuard Home 0.107.70 4
10-'25 AdGuard Home 0.107.69 0
10-'25 AdGuard Home 0.107.68 16
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Raziel 14 april 2025 18:11
Voor het eerst (docker) issues met Adguard op mijn Synology NAS, container kwam in een bootloop met deze foutmelding:

[fatal] initing hosts container: hosts container: adding path: os watcher: no space left on device

Gelukkig een oplossing kunnen vinden.
Xander2 @Raziel14 april 2025 19:09
Helaas wat meerdere issues sinds de laatste versies, IPV6 resolving i.c.m. Windows clients levert timeouts.

In je home netwerk met een paar PCs geen probleem maar serieuze problemen in een wat groter netwerk. Ik overweeg terug te gaan naar PiHole.

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