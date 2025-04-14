Versie 10.4.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen peaformaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zipbestanden creëren en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

PeaZip 10.4.0 is mainly focused on fixes, smarter error checking, and in providing an overall smoother user experience. The app can now automatically adapt icons and colors to system light/dark mode, and Themes can now customize all app's icons for better integration with different system styles. Backend were updated to Pea 1.24 and Zstd 1.5.7.



Sources are compiled with Lazarus 3.x, and are still compatible with Lazarus 2.x line.



A total of 242 file extensions can now be opened as archives by PeaZip.



Translations are available in over than 30 languages, any help is welcome to translate PeaZip to new languages and to maintain current localizations up to date, so please consider taking the time to give a look to translations repository for newer language files and for any resource useful for translators.