AdGuard Home logo AdGuard Home versie 0.107.57 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een DNS-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het hele netwerk, waardoor dat niet langer op elk individueel apparaat nodig is. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

AdGuard Home v0.107.57

The year 2025 is only picking up steam, but some of us already need a time out. Speaking of timeouts, in the new version we've added the ability to specify the upstream timeout in the Web UI, alongside with some bug fixes and security updates.

Security
  • Go version has been updated to prevent the possibility of exploiting the Go vulnerabilities fixed in 1.23.6.
Added
  • The ability to specify the upstream timeout in the Web UI.
Changed
  • The Fastest IP address upstream mode now correctly collects statistics for all upstream DNS servers.
Fixed
  • The hostnames of DHCP clients not being shown in the Top clients table on the dashboard (#7627).
  • The formatting of large numbers in the upstream table and query log (#7590).

Adguard Home 0.103.2 screenshot

Versienummer 0.107.57
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AdGuard Team
Download https://github.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardHome/releases/tag/v0.107.57
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

pennywiser 21 februari 2025 12:08
Kun je hiermee Tiktok wel - succesvol - blokkeren op je lan?
lolgast
@pennywiser21 februari 2025 12:16
Ja hoor, werkt hier prima. Kan gewoon met een schuifje :)
pennywiser @lolgast21 februari 2025 12:17
Werkt het vervolgens ook dan? Doet de app het dan niet meer?
lolgast
@pennywiser21 februari 2025 12:25
Geen idee, ik heb de app niet :+ Maar de website is onbereikbaar. Ik doe dit ook voor X.com, Facebook, Instagram en die diensten zijn volledig onbereikbaar voor zover ik kan zien
pennywiser @lolgast21 februari 2025 12:27
De Tiktok website gebruiken maar weinig mensen denk ik. De app heeft namelijk zijn zijn eigen DoH, dus blokkeren met AGH is totaal zinloos.
Jazco2nd
@pennywiser23 februari 2025 01:50
Veel apps (ook op tv) hebben hardcoded een dns server ingesteld. Dat kan je afvangen door bijvoorbeeld in de firewall van je router alle uitgaande verkeer naar poort 53 te blokkeren en te routeren naar (het IP adres van de server van) Adguard Home.
Met een Mikrotik/RouterOS router is dit eenvoudig.

Ik weet niet of dit ook werkt wanneer de app DNS over HTTPS toepast.
satunya 21 februari 2025 08:51
Draait al jaren zonder problemen in mijn OPNsense!
Comp User @satunya21 februari 2025 13:10
Sinds de 25.x release van OPNsense doet AGH bij mij weinig - is wel actief, maar blockt weinig af, bij eerdere versies werkte het wel zoals het hoort.

Geen idee wat veranderd is waardoor het nu niet meer werkt.
Hansie9999 @Comp User21 februari 2025 14:49
Sinds de 25.x release van OPNsense doet AGH bij mij weinig - is wel actief, maar blockt weinig af, bij eerdere versies werkte het wel zoals het hoort.

Geen idee wat veranderd is waardoor het nu niet meer werkt.
oh, goed om te weten, want ging normaal in het weekend de OPNsense updaten en Adguard home is wel belangrijk voor ons,

Al een oorzaak / oplossing gevonden ?
satunya @Comp User21 februari 2025 15:15
😬 ik zit nog op 24.7, en die doet het nog prima idd....
van 't weekend maar eens naar 25....

*ietsje later......
Net de test-omgeving maar een bump naar 25.1.1 gegevens.
AdGuard doet nog steeds zijn werk!

[Reactie gewijzigd door satunya op 21 februari 2025 15:18]

jvr 21 februari 2025 07:48
Aantal jaren in gebruik, werkt echt super goed en gebruiksvriendelijk.
Enige probleem wat ik in het verleden had: als soms de blocklisten update, dat de server dan vast liep. Na een jaar kwam ik er eindelijk achter dat de dockercontainer net iets te weinig geheugen had.
LodanMax 21 februari 2025 08:02
Gebruik het al een flinke tijd, op een dedicated RPi.
Lokaal gehoste allow/blocklist (custom filter ook mogelijk, maar dat wordt al snel te vol.

Ook heel fijn dat als een SSL certificaat dreigt te verlopen deze een nette melding geeft boven in beeld.

Oorspronkelijk gekozen voor AGH in plaats van een Pi-hole puur vanwege het gemak dat het op te zetten in.
BeyondThunder 21 februari 2025 09:08
Dit is echt een hele fijne adblocker. Doet hier ook DHCP. Draait in op docker op een Synology nas. 0,0 issues tegenwoordig.
Pepsichoco 22 februari 2025 10:42
Als er nu eens een simpele uitleg te vinden was hoe dit in te stellen voor niet-programmeurs, dan zou het fijn zijn. Luister interface, dns server, router configureren. Het zegt me niets. Dit is alles behalve gebruiksvriendelijk.
Kan men niet gewoon een knop maken met "blokkeer reclame" ?
qwyrp2 22 februari 2025 21:13
Ik ben net een klein weekje bezig met Adguard Home. Dit bevalt me op zich goed maar bovenin staan toch nog advertenties onder het kopje SPONSOR met diverse plaatjes. Kan ik deze verwijderen? Zie https://ibb.co/fsBbh6H

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

