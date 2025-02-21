AdGuard Home versie 0.107.57 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een DNS-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het hele netwerk, waardoor dat niet langer op elk individueel apparaat nodig is. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The year 2025 is only picking up steam, but some of us already need a time out. Speaking of timeouts, in the new version we've added the ability to specify the upstream timeout in the Web UI, alongside with some bug fixes and security updates.

Go version has been updated to prevent the possibility of exploiting the Go vulnerabilities fixed in 1.23.6.

The ability to specify the upstream timeout in the Web UI.

The Fastest IP address upstream mode now correctly collects statistics for all upstream DNS servers.