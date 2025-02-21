OpenHAB is domoticasoftware waarmee componenten uitgelezen en aangestuurd kunnen worden. Daarbij kun je denken aan lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Het kan door middel van zogenaamde bindings onder andere praten via Z-Wave, Nest en Zigbee, of producten van IKEA Trådfri, Xiaomi Smart Home en Philips Hue aansturen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en voor gebruikerservaringen kun je ook op ons forum terecht in Het Grote openHAB-topic. De ontwikkelaars hebben openHAB 4.3.3 uitgebracht en hier zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen in aangebracht:

Add-ons 18088: Fix handling of multiple $DELTA conditions

conditions 18127: Convert to relative unit in State Filter's Delta check

18181: Fix NullPointerException

18168: Adjust configuration to new API limits

18113: Fix setting vacation hold temperatures and ignore unrealistic actual temperature

18086: Update tariff filter for Netselskabet Elværk

18293: Update tariff filter for FLOW Elnet

18094: Add missing ID's for Wind and Rain Alarms and Slat Positions

18236: Fix bug in discovered Bridge label

18261: Fix support for dynamics on "..only" channels

18100: Fix lost api-token when device goes offline

18135: Remove iolinc event button feature

18136: Limit device request failure condition

18147: Use separate pool for long running threads

18271: Fix icon products first record config

18274: Fix missing links implementation

18275: Fix duplicate scene entry feature listeners

18296: Fix product data not updating first record

18090: Improve connection handling

17945: Fixes for change in Enedis API on 2024 December 20

18115: Add missing status parameter for web socket error

18208: bugfix auth problem causing http 412 error

18116: Fix typos in action label

18153: Fix charging statistics URL

18103: Fix NullPointerException

18105: API change pet weight

18289: Host parameter should not be mandatory User Interfaces 3015: Addons Store: Search the add-on id and show search term before loading addons

3022: oh-slider: Fix handing of steps with many decimals when rounding state values

3046: oh-image-card: Fix inconsistent image size when action is defined

3053: Addons Store: Show tab bar when left panel is hidden