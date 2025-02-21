Software-update: openHAB 4.3.3

openHAB logo (svg) OpenHAB is domoticasoftware waarmee componenten uitgelezen en aangestuurd kunnen worden. Daarbij kun je denken aan lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Het kan door middel van zogenaamde bindings onder andere praten via Z-Wave, Nest en Zigbee, of producten van IKEA Trådfri, Xiaomi Smart Home en Philips Hue aansturen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en voor gebruikerservaringen kun je ook op ons forum terecht in Het Grote openHAB-topic. De ontwikkelaars hebben openHAB 4.3.3 uitgebracht en hier zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen in aangebracht:

Add-ons
  • 18088: Fix handling of multiple $DELTA conditions
  • 18127: Convert to relative unit in State Filter's Delta check
  • 18181: Fix NullPointerException
  • 18168: Adjust configuration to new API limits
  • 18113: Fix setting vacation hold temperatures and ignore unrealistic actual temperature
  • 18086: Update tariff filter for Netselskabet Elværk
  • 18293: Update tariff filter for FLOW Elnet
  • 18094: Add missing ID's for Wind and Rain Alarms and Slat Positions
  • 18236: Fix bug in discovered Bridge label
  • 18261: Fix support for dynamics on "..only" channels
  • 18100: Fix lost api-token when device goes offline
  • 18135: Remove iolinc event button feature
  • 18136: Limit device request failure condition
  • 18147: Use separate pool for long running threads
  • 18271: Fix icon products first record config
  • 18274: Fix missing links implementation
  • 18275: Fix duplicate scene entry feature listeners
  • 18296: Fix product data not updating first record
  • 18090: Improve connection handling
  • 17945: Fixes for change in Enedis API on 2024 December 20
  • 18115: Add missing status parameter for web socket error
  • 18208: bugfix auth problem causing http 412 error
  • 18116: Fix typos in action label
  • 18153: Fix charging statistics URL
  • 18103: Fix NullPointerException
  • 18105: API change pet weight
  • 18289: Host parameter should not be mandatory
User Interfaces
  • 3015: Addons Store: Search the add-on id and show search term before loading addons
  • 3022: oh-slider: Fix handing of steps with many decimals when rounding state values
  • 3046: oh-image-card: Fix inconsistent image size when action is defined
  • 3053: Addons Store: Show tab bar when left panel is hidden

OpenHAB

Versienummer 4.3.3
Releasestatus Final
Website openHAB
Download https://github.com/openhab/openhab-distro/releases/tag/4.3.3
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

21-02-2025 • 09:00
submitter: danmark_ori

21-02-2025 • 09:00

5

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: openHAB

Update-historie

27-04 openHAB 4.3.5 5
30-03 openHAB 4.3.4 2
21-02 openHAB 4.3.3 5
13-01 openHAB 4.3.2 0
31-12 openHAB 4.3.1 0
16-12 openHAB 4.3.0 1
25-11 openHAB 4.2.3 3
30-09 openHAB 4.2.2 12
08-'24 openHAB 4.2.1 0
07-'24 openHAB 4.2.0 1
Reacties (5)

UTMachine 21 februari 2025 10:24
Ik blijf het een mooi stukje software vinden, alleen legt het af bij home assistant (meer ontwikkeling en steeds gebruiksvriendelijker).
Supersjellie @UTMachine21 februari 2025 12:56
Gebruik het al jaren, werkt prima. Geen idee hoe home assistant nu is, maar OH was destijds voor de programmeur/knutselaar veel flexibeler. En veel is persoonlijke voorkeur, ik ben meer thuis in java/javascript dan de python omgeving. Je merkt inderdaad wel dat de community kleiner wordt. Updates zie ik niet zo'n issue in, zal wel afhangen van wat voor apparaten je bijkoopt :+
ChiLLeR 21 februari 2025 13:04
Ooit begonnen met openhab, maar 2 jaar geleden naar HA overgestapt en dat is wel echt gebruiks vriendelijker en bied veel meer integraties aan standaard. Wel goed dat er nog steeds een alternatief is:)
siepeltjuh @ChiLLeR22 februari 2025 07:50
Betwijfel of dat klopt. Hoe dan ook is het belangrijkste dat de voor jou relevante integraties er zijn.

openHAB wordt merkbaar stabieler. De problemen van upgrades (van 2 naar3) zijn verleden tijd. Neemt niet weg dat (en dat is voor HA niet anders) het best lastig is bij te blijven met de veranderende buitenwereld (API’s, protocol versies, cloud’s diensten die stoppen) van de integraties.
jwbokx 21 februari 2025 11:12
Ik gebruik ook homeassistant.
Af en toe IOBroker er een beetje naast vanwege oven waar wel een lokale integratie in IOBroker voor is, terwijl HA alleen de cloud integratie heeft....

Maar ik krijg het niet echt voor elkaar om een fraai dashboard te maken in IOBroker...
Als ik wat meer tijd heb, kijken of het lukt om via MQTT te koppelen...
Maar is wel omslachtig natuurlijk alleen vanwege die oven....

