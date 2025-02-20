Versie 6.0 van Pi-hole Core is eerder deze week uitgekomen en inmiddels is er ook alweer een kleine update verschenen. Pi-hole is een advertising-aware dns- en webserver bedoeld om te draaien op een Raspberry Pi in het netwerk. Als op de router naar Pi-hole wordt verwezen voor dns-afhandelingen, zullen alle apparaten binnen het netwerk er automatisch gebruik van maken zonder dat er instellingen moeten worden aangepast. Vervolgens worden advertenties niet meer opgehaald, waardoor pagina's sneller laden. In potentie kan er ook malware mee buiten de deur worden gehouden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de uitleg en video's op deze pagina, of deze handleiding van tweaker jpgview. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes in Pi-hole Core 6.0.1 Fix i386 fallback download in #5903 Changes in Pi-hole Core 6.0.0 Remove option to set static IP address if DHCPCD is installed in #5111

Do not remove -all|exact when not surrounded by space in query.sh in #5300

Add code to remove old lighttpd config files left over from v5. in #5314

Switch to new branch name for FTL v6 development in #5319

Set new gravity database version to 16 in #5328

Add /var/log/pihole/webserver.log to the logrotate scripts in #5329

If ${USER} variable is blank, then populate it with whoami in #5341

Remove webpage.sh in #5357

Remove fake user agent when downloading adlist in #5367

Ignore ABP style entries in debug log dig test in #5382

Ensure pihole-FTL can write to all files in /etc/pihole, /run/pihole and /var/log/pihole in #5356

Add antigravity support to gravity in #5330

Some verbiage change to outputs (plus a couple of comments) in #5406

Disable checkout function for (official) docker containers in #5416

Allow pihole to access subdirs in /etc/pihole in #5427

Remove Chronometer in #5423

Set owner of gravity output files to pihole in #5419

Update query.sh to use FTL's API instead of directly interacting with the database in #5361

Add a final message to gravity in #5441

Avoid printing getFTLConfigValue return in statusFunc() in #5442

Logrotate config file needs to be owned by root in #5444

Remove temp dir created when downloading FTL in #5429

BREAKING Drop support for ancient ARMv4 and ARMv5 in #5445

Fix gravity swapping in #5455

Fix and simplify binary download in #5451

Use suffixed temp file in #5457

Tweak Pi-hole's debug facility for v6 in #5461

Remove idn2 as punycode conversion is handled by FTL in #5468

Start counting at postion 1 in #5470

Check for valid OS via IPv4 and IPv6 in #5305

When setting a blank password, use webserver.api.password instead of webserver.api.pwhash in #5465

instead of in #5465 Tweak help text of pihole setpassword in #5476

pihole -d: Include pihole.toml only once in #5478

Move custom.list to /hosts/custom.list in #5488

Improve v6 debug log and remove leftovers in #5481

Support special webserver.port ports ending in "s" (secure) and "r" (redirect) in #5499

Use files.gravity_tmp as temporary directory for the intermediate lists in #5504

Treat FTL return data as strings in #5509

Bash completion in #5516

Remove obsolete sudo file in #5514

Simplify pihole -v in #5517

Add "-ni" to all sqlite3 invocations in #5518

pihole -d: Fix gateway ping if it is a LL address in #5527

Fix failing tests in development-v6 branch in #5542

Do not store remote version in versions file if on custom branch in #5549

Use 204 return code for deleted sessions in #5541

Drop Fedora 36 and add Fedora 39 to the test suite in #5482

Test ftl.pi-hole.net availability in #5563

Make IDs of anti-/gravity lists available in vw_(anti)gravity in #5526

Remove local.list and openVPN traces in #5480

Fix gravity in #5573

Allow adlist duplicates in #5572

Highlight "### CHANGED" strings in the debug log of pihole.toml in #5601

Verify remote FTL checksum in #5603

Fix edge-case where an adlist domain is blocked in #5571

Improve changed binary message during update process in #5621

Only use local files (file://) when they have explicit permissions a+r in #5622

Add Ubuntu 24.04 and Fedora 40, remove Fedora 38 in #5657

Also check for IPv6 address for configured DNS servers in #5560

Migrate dnsmasq config files in #5479

Fix version check for release Docker images in #5667

Add CAP_SYS_TIME to FTL's ambient capabilities in #5676

Remove CentOS8 from test suite in #5682

Add pytest-clarity to test environment to improve error log output in #5692

Add protocol validation when downloading blocklist from URL in #5698

Fix minor spelling mistake in #5704

Finish core v6 implementation in #5689

Remove obsolet getFTLPIDFile() in #5710

Remove obsolet files and log file symlink code in #5711

Merge development > development-v6 in #5725

> in #5725 [fix] [v6] typo in bash-completion allow-regex option in #5729

Fix setting query logging and privacy level in #5724

Add missing creation of table antigravity in migration script 16 to 17 in #5737

Add pihole api [endpoint] callback suitable for local API requests in #5736

Make the help text of "pihole checkout [what] [branch]" more colorful in #5734

Update existing logrotate files to inlcude webserver.log in #5738

Disable SELINUX on CentOS 9 test dockerfile in #5743

Fix pihole status on not-ready states in #5747

Disable SELINUX on CentOS 9 test dockerfile v5 in #5744

Resolve merge conflicts (again) in #5745

Remove obsolet Debian 10 in #5707

Wait after restarting FTL before trying to check version in #5613

Tweak/gravity dns in #5752

Fix risk of popd without a pushd in #5701

Account for renaming of devel branch on web repo in #5753

branch on repo in #5753 Fix wrong message being displayed while waiting for the DNS in #5757

Add /etc/pihole/dnsmasq.conf to debug log (stripped-down version) in #5740

Return early during v6 migration if migration dir exists in #5766

Revert "Return early during v6 migration if migration dir exists" in #5768

Add fallback option for OS check without hard-coded nameserver in #5751

Remove lines containing Adguard JavaScript rules from adlists in #5754

Add database optimization and gravity timing in #5773

Grouped common dependencies of distros in #5762

Fix removing old man page in #5789

Show version information after a web update in #5788

Remove the restartdns functionality and promote the reloaddns functions in #5780

Remove restartdns : Redux in #5791

: Redux in #5791 Add color in #5798

Use pihole.toml to decide if installer runs on an update in #5790

Fix gavity version 19 in #5801

Do not print FTL update check details on pihole -up in #5800

Exit 1 on failure in #5803

Improved error message for invalid protocol in adlist download in #5806

Fix errors on fresh installations while setting privacy levels and query logging due to absence of pihole.toml in #5799

Add Fedora 41 and remove Fedora 39 from tests in #5813

Remove remaining traces of audit log in #5817

Fix possible gravity permissions issue in #5819

Fix empty adlists in #5821

Remove Ubuntu 23 tests, it is EOL in #5822

Fix ARP flush command in #5823

move the sourcing of utils.sh outside of installPihole in #5825

Remove no-longer-needed utils in #5826

Install dependencies by creating a meta package on-the-fly in #5785

Fix rare case when apt and rpm package managers are found in #5827

Improve v6 user output in #5829

Improve dependency package output in #5828

Fix v5 -> v6 update in #5832

Speedup api response handling in #5833

Exit early when neither service nor systemctl commands are available in #5834

Disable lighttpd if found in #5835

Remove now unused function test_dpkg_lock() in #5848

Improve lighttpd disabling in #5849

Explicitly migrate from v5 to v6 in #5830

Remove unused code from debug log and skip some tests inside containers in #5854

Gravity database resilience in #5818

Use a different method to identify if a gravity restore succeeded in #5868

Fix counting of domains in the gravity summary in #5881

Gravity: Use ETags in #5867

Move gravity list cache into dedicated directory in #5869

Show only enabled domains/regex in the final gravity message in #5884

Remove outdated dns-servers.conf in #5883

Add call to os_check in the update script in #5845

Decide if the content was changed before passing over to FTL in #5872

installer: use a drop-in to disable systemd-resolved stub listener in #5885

Amend warning on gravity tree build failure in #5888

Fix database integrity check in debug log in #5889

Pi-hole core v6.0.0 in #5842