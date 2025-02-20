Versie 6.0 van Pi-hole Core is eerder deze week uitgekomen en inmiddels is er ook alweer een kleine update verschenen. Pi-hole is een advertising-aware dns- en webserver bedoeld om te draaien op een Raspberry Pi in het netwerk. Als op de router naar Pi-hole wordt verwezen voor dns-afhandelingen, zullen alle apparaten binnen het netwerk er automatisch gebruik van maken zonder dat er instellingen moeten worden aangepast. Vervolgens worden advertenties niet meer opgehaald, waardoor pagina's sneller laden. In potentie kan er ook malware mee buiten de deur worden gehouden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de uitleg en video's op deze pagina, of deze handleiding van tweaker jpgview. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Changes in Pi-hole Core 6.0.1
Changes in Pi-hole Core 6.0.0
- Fix i386 fallback download in #5903
- Remove option to set static IP address if DHCPCD is installed in #5111
- Do not remove -all|exact when not surrounded by space in query.sh in #5300
- Add code to remove old lighttpd config files left over from v5. in #5314
- Switch to new branch name for FTL v6 development in #5319
- Set new gravity database version to 16 in #5328
- Add /var/log/pihole/webserver.log to the logrotate scripts in #5329
- If ${USER} variable is blank, then populate it with whoami in #5341
- Remove webpage.sh in #5357
- Remove fake user agent when downloading adlist in #5367
- Ignore ABP style entries in debug log dig test in #5382
- Ensure pihole-FTL can write to all files in /etc/pihole, /run/pihole and /var/log/pihole in #5356
- Add antigravity support to gravity in #5330
- Some verbiage change to outputs (plus a couple of comments) in #5406
- Disable checkout function for (official) docker containers in #5416
- Allow pihole to access subdirs in /etc/pihole in #5427
- Remove Chronometer in #5423
- Set owner of gravity output files to pihole in #5419
- Update query.sh to use FTL's API instead of directly interacting with the database in #5361
- Add a final message to gravity in #5441
- Avoid printing getFTLConfigValue return in statusFunc() in #5442
- Logrotate config file needs to be owned by root in #5444
- Remove temp dir created when downloading FTL in #5429
- BREAKING Drop support for ancient ARMv4 and ARMv5 in #5445
- Fix gravity swapping in #5455
- Fix and simplify binary download in #5451
- Use suffixed temp file in #5457
- Tweak Pi-hole's debug facility for v6 in #5461
- Remove idn2 as punycode conversion is handled by FTL in #5468
- Start counting at postion 1 in #5470
- Check for valid OS via IPv4 and IPv6 in #5305
- When setting a blank password, use
webserver.api.passwordinstead of
webserver.api.pwhashin #5465
- Tweak help text of pihole setpassword in #5476
- pihole -d: Include pihole.toml only once in #5478
- Move custom.list to /hosts/custom.list in #5488
- Improve v6 debug log and remove leftovers in #5481
- Support special webserver.port ports ending in "s" (secure) and "r" (redirect) in #5499
- Use files.gravity_tmp as temporary directory for the intermediate lists in #5504
- Treat FTL return data as strings in #5509
- Bash completion in #5516
- Remove obsolete sudo file in #5514
- Simplify pihole -v in #5517
- Add "-ni" to all sqlite3 invocations in #5518
- pihole -d: Fix gateway ping if it is a LL address in #5527
- Fix failing tests in development-v6 branch in #5542
- Do not store remote version in versions file if on custom branch in #5549
- Use 204 return code for deleted sessions in #5541
- Drop Fedora 36 and add Fedora 39 to the test suite in #5482
- Test ftl.pi-hole.net availability in #5563
- Make IDs of anti-/gravity lists available in vw_(anti)gravity in #5526
- Remove local.list and openVPN traces in #5480
- Fix gravity in #5573
- Allow adlist duplicates in #5572
- Highlight "### CHANGED" strings in the debug log of pihole.toml in #5601
- Verify remote FTL checksum in #5603
- Fix edge-case where an adlist domain is blocked in #5571
- Improve changed binary message during update process in #5621
- Only use local files (file://) when they have explicit permissions a+r in #5622
- Add Ubuntu 24.04 and Fedora 40, remove Fedora 38 in #5657
- Also check for IPv6 address for configured DNS servers in #5560
- Migrate dnsmasq config files in #5479
- Fix version check for release Docker images in #5667
- Add CAP_SYS_TIME to FTL's ambient capabilities in #5676
- Remove CentOS8 from test suite in #5682
- Add pytest-clarity to test environment to improve error log output in #5692
- Add protocol validation when downloading blocklist from URL in #5698
- Fix minor spelling mistake in #5704
- Finish core v6 implementation in #5689
- Remove obsolet getFTLPIDFile() in #5710
- Remove obsolet files and log file symlink code in #5711
- Merge
development>
development-v6in #5725
- [fix] [v6] typo in bash-completion allow-regex option in #5729
- Fix setting query logging and privacy level in #5724
- Add missing creation of table antigravity in migration script 16 to 17 in #5737
- Add pihole api [endpoint] callback suitable for local API requests in #5736
- Make the help text of "pihole checkout [what] [branch]" more colorful in #5734
- Update existing logrotate files to inlcude webserver.log in #5738
- Disable SELINUX on CentOS 9 test dockerfile in #5743
- Fix pihole status on not-ready states in #5747
- Disable SELINUX on CentOS 9 test dockerfile v5 in #5744
- Resolve merge conflicts (again) in #5745
- Remove obsolet Debian 10 in #5707
- Wait after restarting FTL before trying to check version in #5613
- Tweak/gravity dns in #5752
- Fix risk of popd without a pushd in #5701
- Account for renaming of
develbranch on
webrepo in #5753
- Fix wrong message being displayed while waiting for the DNS in #5757
- Add /etc/pihole/dnsmasq.conf to debug log (stripped-down version) in #5740
- Return early during v6 migration if migration dir exists in #5766
- Revert "Return early during v6 migration if migration dir exists" in #5768
- Add fallback option for OS check without hard-coded nameserver in #5751
- Remove lines containing Adguard JavaScript rules from adlists in #5754
- Add database optimization and gravity timing in #5773
- Grouped common dependencies of distros in #5762
- Fix removing old man page in #5789
- Show version information after a web update in #5788
- Remove the restartdns functionality and promote the reloaddns functions in #5780
- Remove
restartdns: Redux in #5791
- Add color in #5798
- Use pihole.toml to decide if installer runs on an update in #5790
- Fix gavity version 19 in #5801
- Do not print FTL update check details on pihole -up in #5800
- Exit 1 on failure in #5803
- Improved error message for invalid protocol in adlist download in #5806
- Fix errors on fresh installations while setting privacy levels and query logging due to absence of pihole.toml in #5799
- Add Fedora 41 and remove Fedora 39 from tests in #5813
- Remove remaining traces of audit log in #5817
- Fix possible gravity permissions issue in #5819
- Fix empty adlists in #5821
- Remove Ubuntu 23 tests, it is EOL in #5822
- Fix ARP flush command in #5823
- move the sourcing of utils.sh outside of installPihole in #5825
- Remove no-longer-needed utils in #5826
- Install dependencies by creating a meta package on-the-fly in #5785
- Fix rare case when apt and rpm package managers are found in #5827
- Improve v6 user output in #5829
- Improve dependency package output in #5828
- Fix v5 -> v6 update in #5832
- Speedup api response handling in #5833
- Exit early when neither service nor systemctl commands are available in #5834
- Disable lighttpd if found in #5835
- Remove now unused function test_dpkg_lock() in #5848
- Improve lighttpd disabling in #5849
- Explicitly migrate from v5 to v6 in #5830
- Remove unused code from debug log and skip some tests inside containers in #5854
- Gravity database resilience in #5818
- Use a different method to identify if a gravity restore succeeded in #5868
- Fix counting of domains in the gravity summary in #5881
- Gravity: Use ETags in #5867
- Move gravity list cache into dedicated directory in #5869
- Show only enabled domains/regex in the final gravity message in #5884
- Remove outdated dns-servers.conf in #5883
- Add call to os_check in the update script in #5845
- Decide if the content was changed before passing over to FTL in #5872
- installer: use a drop-in to disable systemd-resolved stub listener in #5885
- Amend warning on gravity tree build failure in #5888
- Fix database integrity check in debug log in #5889
- Pi-hole core v6.0.0 in #5842