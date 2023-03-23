Software-update: Pi-hole Core 5.16.1 / Web 5.19 / FTL 5.22

Pi-hole logo (75 pix) Versie 5.16.1 van Pi-hole Core is uitgekomen. Ook zijn Pi-hole Web 5.19 en Pi-hole FTL 5.22 verschenen. Pi-hole is een advertising-aware dns- en webserver bedoeld om te draaien op een Raspberry Pi in het netwerk. Als op de router naar Pi-hole wordt verwezen voor dns-afhandelingen, zullen alle apparaten binnen het netwerk er automatisch gebruik van maken zonder dat er instellingen moeten worden aangepast. Vervolgens worden advertenties niet meer opgehaald, waardoor pagina's sneller laden. In potentie kan er ook malware mee buiten de deur worden gehouden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de uitleg en video's op deze pagina, of deze handleiding van tweaker jpgview. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Highlights

A long time ago (in this galaxy…) we dropped gravity’s support for parsing Adblock Plus (ABP) style lists (v4.3.2 release notes). The parsing implementation we had in place at the time was causing far too many false positive results and the decision was taken to remove the functionality until we could come up with a better implementation. Besides which, pre-parsed and correctly formatted versions of the most popular ABP style lists have always been available via WaLLy3K’s firebog.net so there was no major disruption to users, despite what some hack articles may have led one to believe.

I don’t think we ever meant for it to take 4 years, but that better implementation has now come. To be precise, we have added support for the following domain matching syntax defined here at the time of release. No other filter rules on that page are appropriate for a DNS-based blocker, and so any entries matching them will be ignored.

These rules are intended to be wildcard blocks. So not only will they block the domain (e.g ads.example.com) but they will also block subdomains (e.g more.ads.example.com)

Pi-hole FTL changes:
  • Update embedded SQLite to 3.41.1 in #1537
  • Add support for Adblock Plus domain lists in #1532
  • Put version.ftl also behind new no-ident config option in #1539
  • Add RISC-V 64-bit support and builds in #1536
  • Update embedded dnsmasq in #1543

Full Changelog: v5.21...v5.22

Pi-hole Web changes:
  • Introducing new high contrast themes in #2522
  • Fix successful temperature notification in #2537
  • Tweak teleporter output in #2545

Full Changelog: v5.18.4...v5.19

Pi-hole Core changes:
  • Don’t use intermediate strings to filter false positives in gravity in #5176
  • Use buildx to create docker test images in #5178
  • GitHub Workflows security hardening in #5053
  • Convert domain to lowercase in pihole -q in #5200
  • Allow limited parsing of ABP style adlists in #5179
  • Fix addKey to handle substrings of existing keys in #5211
  • Allow pihole -q to match subdomains using ABP style domains in #5210
  • Declaring all local variables under the function declaration line in #5219
  • Add configurable GRAVITY_TMPDIR variable into setupVars in #5216
  • Remove systemd service and optionally override configs on uninstall in #5183
  • Fix getting ‘privacylevel’ in #5224

Full Changelog: v5.15.5...v5.16.1

Versienummer 5.16.1 / 5.19 / 5.22
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Pi-hole
Download https://github.com/pi-hole/pi-hole/#one-step-automated-install
Licentietype GPL

Lees meer

Reacties

Cageman1984 23 maart 2023 14:37
Hoe zit het met de nieuwe versie van pihole en de adlists van oisd? Ik krijg een 'ignoring non domain entry' melding of iets in die zin
Neo-- @Cageman198423 maart 2023 15:48
https://oisd.nl/howto werkt hier prima.

https://big.oisd.nl
https://small.oisd.nl
https://nsfw.oisd.nl

[Reactie gewijzigd door Neo-- op 23 juli 2024 16:18]

Cageman1984 @Neo--23 maart 2023 15:51
Hoe update je de lijst? Via de webinterface of pihole -g?

Zou die 'ignoring xxx non domain entries ' alleen te zien zijn in de terminal?
EmbarrassedBit @Cageman198424 maart 2023 02:10
"Ignoring non domain entries" is geen error o.i.d. Eerder informatief. Slaat enkel op het feit dat veel lijsten bv. #comment-regels e.a. zaken bevatten waar de Gravity-updater niets mee doet.
Marcoevich 23 maart 2023 07:47
Leuk dat Tweakers tegenwoordig hun achtergrond artikeltjes blokkeert als je een adblocker hebt draaien, maar ik ga er mijn pi-hole echt niet voor uitzetten. :+

Anyways zeer fijn programma dit. Gebruik het al enkele jaren naar tevredenheid.
Gizz @Marcoevich23 maart 2023 07:53
Niemand vraagt je om je pi-hole geheel uit te zetten. Gewoon tweakers.nl white-listen. De advertenties op tweakers zijn volgens mij de beste die je kunt hebben (geen tracking, geen gekke domeinen), waardoor er vanuit privacy gezien geen reden is om ze te blokkeren. En voor het voortbestaan van deze site is het uiterst belangrijk dat men de advertenties ziet (of een advertentie-vrij abonnement neemt).

Ik word altijd een beetje treurig van die "haha, jullie vragen mij om ervoor te zorgen dat jullie salaris betaald kan worden, maar dat doe ik lekker niet :+ " - reacties.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Gizz op 23 juli 2024 16:18]

Marcoevich @Gizz23 maart 2023 08:01
Hmm je hebt gelijk. Ik heb idd de meldingen gezien dat de advertenties nu tracker vrij zijn. Had eigenlijk de link met pi-hole nog niet gelegd..

Heb nu aa.tweakers.nl en ab.tweakers.nl gewhitelist. Eens kijken hoe dat gaat. :)
Bekers @Marcoevich23 maart 2023 09:00
Je kunt ook een abonnement nemen en dan kun je in je profiel de banners blokkeren (en met een gerust hart je pi-hole aan laten staan). Dan pak je de oorzaak van het probleem aan, en niet de symptomen :) (al kan ik niet in je portemonnee kijken natuurlijk, maar meestal is € 3,- per maand wel te overbruggen)
nero355
@Bekers23 maart 2023 14:41
Als je genoeg op Tweakers actief bent geweest zelfs € 1,50 per maand! 8) :*) :Y) d:)b
magician2000 @Bekers24 maart 2023 00:01
De vraag is niet of die € 3,00 per maand te overbruggen is, maar de vraag is of dat het wel waard is. Voor mij absoluut niet, daarvoor vind ik het geheel tegenwoordig veel te matig in kwaliteit.

Overigens doen allerlei partijen altijd maar net of zo'n "klein" bedrag per maand (of soms noemen ze zelfs een nog kleiner bedrag per week of per dag) niets voorstelt. Dat is natuurlijk niet waar. Het ligt er namelijk maar net aan wat je ervoor krijgt.

Prijsstijgingen bij maandbedragen klinken ook heel anders dan bij het jaarbedrag. De reden dat allerlei bedrijven (denk ook aan de banken!) het op deze manier doen.
Magic Power @Marcoevich23 maart 2023 10:18
Heb hier ook Tweakers ge-whitelist op me PiHole. Ben er op zich best tevreden mee, hoe Tweakers die ads onder controle houdt.

Heb hier de volgende Regex Whitelist gebruikt om hem in 1 entry te kunnen stoppen:
(aa|ab)\.tweakers\.nl
NLisTeVol @Magic Power23 maart 2023 13:30
Ik had deze ergens gevonden, weet niet meer waar maar werkt ook prima:
Aaan de Regex Whitelist toevoegen:
(\.|^)tweakers\.nl$
Raymond Deen @Gizz23 maart 2023 23:11
Als dat de enige feature is van een abo dan is imho dat het niet waard.
Pietervs @Gizz24 maart 2023 12:47
/off-topic
"vroegah" was er een support abonnement. Dat heb ik tijden gehad, tot Tweakers (lees: hun bazen) dat niet genoeg meer vonden en de abonnementsprijzen omhoog gooiden. En vervolgens eisen dat mensen hun adblockers uitzetten? Sorry, maar nee.
Laat Tweakers het support abonnement maar terug brengen. Dat vind ik prima. Maar dan wel vrijwillig. En niet op de (in mijn ogen pathetische) manier waarop er nu zaken afgedwongen worden.
Gizz @Pietervs24 maart 2023 12:55
Ik weet niet zo goed welke type abonnementen er waren. Voorheen betaalde ik €45 per jaar voor een Hero-abonnement. Nu betaal ik €1,50 per maand (basisprijs €3 en ik krijg 50% karmakorting). Dus ik ben nu minder geld kwijt aan T.net dan alle voorgaande jaren. Zelfs de €3 per maand zou ik prima vinden, ik breng hier best veel tijd door.
Sorry, maar nee.
Goede onderbouwing :P

Er zijn twee manieren waarop je ervoor kan zorgen dat de mensen van t.net betaald kunnen worden: abonnement of advertenties. Je vindt abonnement te duur, dat kan natuurlijk. Maar waarom je dan zegt dat advertenties, de voor jou gratis(!) manier om ervoor te zorgen dat deze site kan blijven bestaan natuurlijk ook geen optie is, dat snap ik niet helemaal. En ik denk ook niet dat het je echt spijt, ondanks de verontschuldiging ;)
HakanX @Marcoevich23 maart 2023 07:51
Zou eigenlijk geen probleem meer moeten zijn nu de ads niet meer extern zijn en pi hole het niet zou moeten kunnen blokkeren.
EmbarrassedBit 23 maart 2023 12:56
Nu Ablock Plus-stijl lijsten terug ondersteund worden kan je OISD opnieuw gebruiken. _/-\o_
nero355
@EmbarrassedBit23 maart 2023 14:42
Die lijst laat teveel dingen door helaas en bleek onlangs ontzettend onbetrouwbaar opgezet te zijn qua hosting dus die kan je beter overslaan IMHO ;)
Marcoevich @nero35523 maart 2023 18:51
Ik gebruik deze wel al een paar jaar. Op zich is de lijst betrouwbaar en de blocklist maintainer is erg responsief wanneer er een false positive gemeld wordt.

Die hosting issue was wel ff een dingetje idd.. Gelukkig is hij weer in de lucht nu :)
EmbarrassedBit @nero35524 maart 2023 02:14
Die lijst laat teveel dingen door helaas
Zou kunnen, wil ik wel meer over weten. Heb je voorbeelden, of kan je refereren naar een discussie terzake in de community?
nero355
@EmbarrassedBit24 maart 2023 14:58
Ik ben van mening dat als je advertenties en tracking gaat blokkeren dat je dan ALLES moet blokkeren en niet bijvoorbeeld sommige Google zooi stiekem mag doorlaten! :| :/

Check het Pi-Hole Topic op GoT voor de exacte details : Zoeken naar "oisd" in "[Pi-Hole] Ervaringen & discussie"
Ik geloof dat er iemand op een gegeven moment nog meer voorbeelden heeft genoemd in het verleden :)


offtopic:
/EDIT :

Zo te zien kunnen de reacties op de Frontpage ook wel wat aandacht gebruiken als het om Search queries linkjes gaat : forumtopic: Topic Search link de term laten weergeven ?

Effe stemmen a.u.b. :)
Alvast bedankt! _O_

[Reactie gewijzigd door nero355 op 23 juli 2024 16:18]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

