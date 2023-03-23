Versie 5.16.1 van Pi-hole Core is uitgekomen. Ook zijn Pi-hole Web 5.19 en Pi-hole FTL 5.22 verschenen. Pi-hole is een advertising-aware dns- en webserver bedoeld om te draaien op een Raspberry Pi in het netwerk. Als op de router naar Pi-hole wordt verwezen voor dns-afhandelingen, zullen alle apparaten binnen het netwerk er automatisch gebruik van maken zonder dat er instellingen moeten worden aangepast. Vervolgens worden advertenties niet meer opgehaald, waardoor pagina's sneller laden. In potentie kan er ook malware mee buiten de deur worden gehouden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de uitleg en video's op deze pagina, of deze handleiding van tweaker jpgview. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Highlights
A long time ago (in this galaxy…) we dropped gravity’s support for parsing Adblock Plus (ABP) style lists (v4.3.2 release notes). The parsing implementation we had in place at the time was causing far too many false positive results and the decision was taken to remove the functionality until we could come up with a better implementation. Besides which, pre-parsed and correctly formatted versions of the most popular ABP style lists have always been available via WaLLy3K’s firebog.net so there was no major disruption to users, despite what some hack articles may have led one to believe.
I don’t think we ever meant for it to take 4 years, but that better implementation has now come. To be precise, we have added support for the following domain matching syntax defined here at the time of release. No other filter rules on that page are appropriate for a DNS-based blocker, and so any entries matching them will be ignored.
These rules are intended to be wildcard blocks. So not only will they block the domain (e.gPi-hole FTL changes:
ads.example.com) but they will also block subdomains (e.g
more.ads.example.com)
- Update embedded SQLite to 3.41.1 in #1537
- Add support for Adblock Plus domain lists in #1532
- Put version.ftl also behind new no-ident config option in #1539
- Add RISC-V 64-bit support and builds in #1536
- Update embedded dnsmasq in #1543
Full Changelog: v5.21...v5.22Pi-hole Web changes:
- Introducing new high contrast themes in #2522
- Fix successful temperature notification in #2537
- Tweak teleporter output in #2545
Full Changelog: v5.18.4...v5.19Pi-hole Core changes:
- Don’t use intermediate strings to filter false positives in gravity in #5176
- Use buildx to create docker test images in #5178
- GitHub Workflows security hardening in #5053
- Convert domain to lowercase in pihole -q in #5200
- Allow limited parsing of ABP style adlists in #5179
- Fix addKey to handle substrings of existing keys in #5211
- Allow
pihole -qto match subdomains using ABP style domains in #5210
- Declaring all local variables under the function declaration line in #5219
- Add configurable GRAVITY_TMPDIR variable into setupVars in #5216
- Remove systemd service and optionally override configs on uninstall in #5183
- Fix getting ‘privacylevel’ in #5224
Full Changelog: v5.15.5...v5.16.1