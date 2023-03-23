Versie 5.16.1 van Pi-hole Core is uitgekomen. Ook zijn Pi-hole Web 5.19 en Pi-hole FTL 5.22 verschenen. Pi-hole is een advertising-aware dns- en webserver bedoeld om te draaien op een Raspberry Pi in het netwerk. Als op de router naar Pi-hole wordt verwezen voor dns-afhandelingen, zullen alle apparaten binnen het netwerk er automatisch gebruik van maken zonder dat er instellingen moeten worden aangepast. Vervolgens worden advertenties niet meer opgehaald, waardoor pagina's sneller laden. In potentie kan er ook malware mee buiten de deur worden gehouden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de uitleg en video's op deze pagina, of deze handleiding van tweaker jpgview. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

A long time ago (in this galaxy…) we dropped gravity’s support for parsing Adblock Plus (ABP) style lists (v4.3.2 release notes). The parsing implementation we had in place at the time was causing far too many false positive results and the decision was taken to remove the functionality until we could come up with a better implementation. Besides which, pre-parsed and correctly formatted versions of the most popular ABP style lists have always been available via WaLLy3K’s firebog.net so there was no major disruption to users, despite what some hack articles may have led one to believe.

I don’t think we ever meant for it to take 4 years, but that better implementation has now come. To be precise, we have added support for the following domain matching syntax defined here at the time of release. No other filter rules on that page are appropriate for a DNS-based blocker, and so any entries matching them will be ignored.

These rules are intended to be wildcard blocks. So not only will they block the domain (e.g ads.example.com ) but they will also block subdomains (e.g more.ads.example.com )

Update embedded SQLite to 3.41.1 in #1537

Add support for Adblock Plus domain lists in #1532

Put version.ftl also behind new no-ident config option in #1539

Add RISC-V 64-bit support and builds in #1536

Update embedded dnsmasq in #1543

Full Changelog: v5.21...v5.22

Introducing new high contrast themes in #2522

Fix successful temperature notification in #2537

Tweak teleporter output in #2545

Full Changelog: v5.18.4...v5.19

Don’t use intermediate strings to filter false positives in gravity in #5176

Use buildx to create docker test images in #5178

GitHub Workflows security hardening in #5053

Convert domain to lowercase in pihole -q in #5200

Allow limited parsing of ABP style adlists in #5179

Fix addKey to handle substrings of existing keys in #5211

Allow pihole -q to match subdomains using ABP style domains in #5210

to match subdomains using ABP style domains in #5210 Declaring all local variables under the function declaration line in #5219

Add configurable GRAVITY_TMPDIR variable into setupVars in #5216

Remove systemd service and optionally override configs on uninstall in #5183

Fix getting ‘privacylevel’ in #5224