Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele Studio-drivers uitgebracht. Waar bij de Game Ready drivers de focus ligt op spellen, zijn de Studio drivers meer gericht op creatieve applicaties, zoals DaVinci Resolve, Autodesk Maya, 3ds Max 2020, Maxon Cinema 4D en SideFX Houdini. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

nVidia Studio Drivers provide artists, creators, and 3D developers the best performance and reliability when working with creative applications. To achieve the highest level of reliability, Studio Drivers undergo extensive testing against multi-app creator workflows and multiple revisions of the top creative applications from Adobe to Autodesk and beyond.

The March nVidia Studio Driver provides optimal support for the latest new creative applications and updates announced at nVidia GTC including nVidia Canvas 1.4 and a myriad of new functionality for nVidia Omniverse. In addition, this nVidia Studio Driver also introduces support for the new RTX Video Super Resolution for GeForce RTX 40 and 30 Series GPUs.