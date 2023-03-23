Driver-update: Nvidia Studio Driver 531.41 WHQL

Nvidia Studio Driver Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele Studio-drivers uitgebracht. Waar bij de Game Ready drivers de focus ligt op spellen, zijn de Studio drivers meer gericht op creatieve applicaties, zoals DaVinci Resolve, Autodesk Maya, 3ds Max 2020, Maxon Cinema 4D en SideFX Houdini. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

nVidia Studio Driver

nVidia Studio Drivers provide artists, creators, and 3D developers the best performance and reliability when working with creative applications. To achieve the highest level of reliability, Studio Drivers undergo extensive testing against multi-app creator workflows and multiple revisions of the top creative applications from Adobe to Autodesk and beyond.

Applications

The March nVidia Studio Driver provides optimal support for the latest new creative applications and updates announced at nVidia GTC including nVidia Canvas 1.4 and a myriad of new functionality for nVidia Omniverse. In addition, this nVidia Studio Driver also introduces support for the new RTX Video Super Resolution for GeForce RTX 40 and 30 Series GPUs.

Fixed Bugs
  • Adobe application stability issues using 531.18 [4008751]
  • Enscape crash at startup with 531.18 [4008190]
  • Beamr - Issue with AV1 encoding in PTD=0 mode [3981172]
  • Derivative TouchDesigner - NVAR: crash when using multi-person tracking [3808674]
  • [Forza Horizon 5] Rainbow like artifacts in game after driver update [3839021]
  • [Portal with RTX] "Background application max frame rate" setting is getting engaged while game is in focus [3897352]
  • Disable Horizon Zero Dawn Resizable Bar profile on Intel platforms [3759681]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 4090

Versienummer 531.41 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 852,69MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

jellybrah 23 maart 2023 08:36
Hopen dat Nvidia nog (op tijd) met een game ready driver komt voor RE4 remake.
Rabbitto @jellybrah23 maart 2023 08:55
De demo liep in ieder geval wel als een zonnetje met de 531.29.
Manicsr @jellybrah23 maart 2023 15:56
525 .25 werkt perfect
Wildfire @jellybrah23 maart 2023 17:32
Er is in ieder geval ook een 531.41 Game Driver zie ik.
jellybrah @Wildfire24 maart 2023 10:55
Daar ziet ie bij zie ik :)
SBAB 23 maart 2023 09:00
Heeft hier een heel gedoe geweest, mijn Quadro GPU helemaal ontregelt, en dan manueel de fix moeten downloaden en installeren. Normaal worden al mijn updates minstens een week uitgesteld voor installeren, zoals bij het beheren van Windows. Maar ik vrees dat Nvidia die functie niet heeft. Maar alles werkt terug zoals het hoort.

