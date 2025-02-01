Software-update: Nvidia Studio Driver 572.16 WHQL

Nvidia Studio Driver Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele Studio-drivers uitgebracht. Waar bij de Game Ready drivers de focus ligt op spellen, zijn de Studio drivers meer gericht op creatieve applicaties, zoals DaVinci Resolve, Autodesk Maya, 3ds Max 2020, Maxon Cinema 4D en SideFX Houdini. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Applications

The January NVIDIA Studio Driver provides support for the new GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 GPUs. In addition, this release offers optimal support for the latest new creative applications and updates including NVIDIA Broadcast, Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve, CapCut, Wondershare Filmora, and the DLSS 4 update to D5 Render.

Fixed Application Bugs
  • Motion blur renders incorrectly in some more cases in Blender Cycles [4912221]
  • [KeyShot2024] TDR on loading the scene Camera Keyframe Animation [4909719]
  • [Evernote/QQ/Asus Armoury Crate] displays higher than normal CPU usage [4730911]
Fixed General Bugs
  • Certain G-SYNC Compatible monitors may display flickering when game FPS drops below 60FPS [5003305]
  • [G-SYNC] Indiana Jones and the Great Circle may display micro-stutters when Vertical Sync is disabled [5015165]
  • Improved stability for Ubisoft games using the Snowdrop engine [4914325]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 5090

Versienummer 572.16 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Fabrikant
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

01-02-2025 14:13
13 • submitter: NIMIC

01-02-2025 • 14:13

13

Submitter: NIMIC

Bron: Fabrikant

Reacties (13)

JorisM 1 februari 2025 18:09
Inmiddels ook een nieuwe versie van NVCleanstall met versienummer 1.18.0 beschikbaar :)
JWL92 @JorisM1 februari 2025 22:41
Prachtige tool, en zou imo in de download tracker mogen, ipv iets als CCleaner...
JorisM @JWL921 februari 2025 23:51
Staat er gelukkig al een tijdje in, meerdere versies zelfs 😀

Wel is het handig als iemand 'm ook tipt als er een nieuwe versie uit gekomen is, dus bij deze dan ook gedaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door JorisM op 2 februari 2025 10:24]

M. Schaap @JorisM1 februari 2025 20:49
Goed om te weten, ik gebruik NVCleanInstall altijd als ik een nieuwe driver van NVidia installeer.
Dat voorkomt dat er een hoop (voor mij) overbodige zaken worden mee-geïnstalleerd.
EverLast2002 1 februari 2025 15:14
Ik doe veel met Stable Diffusion (ComfyUI) en speel zelden of geen games op mijn pc.
Is deze Studio versie meer geschikt hiervoor dan de Game Ready versie ?
steveman @EverLast20021 februari 2025 15:23
Dat is wel wat ik begrijp van dit onderscheid in drivers.

Bedenk me net dat ik hier onder linux niet op gelet heb voor de gpu-bak op m'n werk, maar daar lijkt het onderscheid ook niet te bestaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door steveman op 1 februari 2025 15:24]

asaki @EverLast20021 februari 2025 15:45
In mijn beleving zijn ze vooral stabieler en worden er geen rare fratsen uit gehaald om meer fps in een spel te behalen. Voor mijn workstation met een quadro gpu pak ik altijd deze driver.
JWL92 @EverLast20021 februari 2025 16:00
T grootste verschil is dat deze stabieler zou moeten zijn, En vooral minder vaak voorzien word van tussen tijdige updates voor specifieke games, die mogelijk weer andere bugs veroorzaken.
YouriHL 1 februari 2025 17:59
Ik hoorde tijdens een CES2025 livestream van een bekende Youtuber die bij het evenement aanwezig was, een nVidia medewerker zeggen dat bij de release van de RTX5000-serie videokaarten, ook DLSS4 beschikbaar wordt gemaakt voor de RTX2000-serie. Ik zie deze aankondiging echter niet staan bij de driver update. Weet iemand hier iets over ?

Ik speel namelijk vrij veel Satisfactory en die staat in de lijst van ondersteunde DLSS4 spellen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door YouriHL op 1 februari 2025 18:04]

JWL92 @YouriHL1 februari 2025 21:35
Deze uitgave voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor de nieuwe RTX 5080 en RTX 5090, en DLSS 4.
download: GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.16 WHQL
YouriHL @JWL921 februari 2025 22:07
Dat is geen antwoord op mijn vraag. Ik weet wel waar je de download vandaan haalt hoor, loop al 30 jaar mee in wereld van computers, assemblade en software spul.
JWL92 @YouriHL1 februari 2025 22:25
Ondersteuning voor DLSS4 wordt met deze update dus beschikbaar gemaakt (dus wel degeliijk antwoord op jouw vraag?! ), en ja ook oudere RTX kaarten worden daar bij ondersteunt als dat je vraag was..? terwijl je zelf al stelt dat....

Zo Duidelijk?

snelle google voor je ;
https://www.nvidia.com/en...frame-generation-out-now/
https://www.nvidia.com/en...-dlss-overrides-and-more/
https://www.digitaltrends.../dlss-4-what-you-can-use/
https://www.pcworld.com/a...s-going-back-to-2018.html
https://www.howtogeek.com...s-4-force-enable-feature/
https://www.trustedreview...s-4-older-rtx-gpu-4586848

edit: voor extra duidelijkheid en te zorgen dat je nog minder zelf hoeft te zoeken op oudere info, Nee, je krijgt dus geen ondersteuning voor (multi) frame gen

[Reactie gewijzigd door JWL92 op 1 februari 2025 22:33]

Henk Poley 13 februari 2025 09:52
Oeps, commentaar bij verkeerde driver.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Henk Poley op 13 februari 2025 09:52]

