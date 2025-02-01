Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele Studio-drivers uitgebracht. Waar bij de Game Ready drivers de focus ligt op spellen, zijn de Studio drivers meer gericht op creatieve applicaties, zoals DaVinci Resolve, Autodesk Maya, 3ds Max 2020, Maxon Cinema 4D en SideFX Houdini. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The January NVIDIA Studio Driver provides support for the new GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 GPUs. In addition, this release offers optimal support for the latest new creative applications and updates including NVIDIA Broadcast, Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve, CapCut, Wondershare Filmora, and the DLSS 4 update to D5 Render.

Motion blur renders incorrectly in some more cases in Blender Cycles [4912221]

[KeyShot2024] TDR on loading the scene Camera Keyframe Animation [4909719]

[Evernote/QQ/Asus Armoury Crate] displays higher than normal CPU usage [4730911]