Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.16 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 572.16 en zijn voorzien van een Windows Hardware Quality Labs-certificaat. Ze zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor de nieuwe RTX 5080 en RTX 5090, en DLSS 4. Daarnaast bevat het verbeteringen voor de spellen Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 en Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, en zijn er enkele problemen verholpen.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver supports the new GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 GPUs and provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 4 technology including Cyberpunk 2077, Alan Wake 2, Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Outlaws, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Further support for new titles leveraging DLSS technology includes Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

Gaming Technology

  • Adds support for the GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 GPUs
Fixed Gaming Bugs
  • Certain G-SYNC Compatible monitors may display flickering when game FPS drops below 60FPS [5003305]
  • [G-SYNC] Indiana Jones and the Great Circle may display micro-stutters when Vertical Sync is disabled [5015165]
  • Improved stability for Ubisoft games using the Snowdrop engine [4914325]
Fixed General Bugs
  • [Evernote/QQ/Asus Armoury Crate] displays higher than normal CPU usage [4730911]
  • Motion blur renders incorrectly in some more cases in Blender Cycles [4912221]
  • [KeyShot2024] TDR on loading the scene Camera Keyframe Animation [4909719]

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti VENTUS 3X 12G OC

Versienummer 572.16 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

31-01-2025 07:30

31-01-2025 • 07:30

33

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

01-05 GeForce Game Ready Driver 576.28 WHQL 12
18-04 GeForce Game Ready Driver 576.02 WHQL 29
19-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.83 WHQL 19
06-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.70 WHQL 21
28-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.60 WHQL 35
22-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.47 WHQL 24
14-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.42 WHQL 10
31-01 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.16 WHQL 33
06-12 GeForce Game Ready Driver 566.36 WHQL 27
12-11 GeForce Game Ready Driver 566.14 WHQL 16
Meer historie

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Overige software Nvidia

Reacties (33)

33
31
14
1
0
13
KetoRay 31 januari 2025 07:49
Gisteren deze uitgeprobeerd met de nieuwe Spider-Man 2, werkt prima. Wanneer je de app ook installeert kan je de nieuwe DLSS Preset K gebruiken voor een aantal games. Zelf gebruik ik de app niet, maar zet hem manueel aan via de nieuwe dll files en profile inspector wat imo net zo goed werkt.
lapino 31 januari 2025 08:23
Ik heb nog steeds enorm veel framedrops als ik DLSS inschakel in de nieuwe Indiana Jonas (via game pass).
erikloman @lapino31 januari 2025 08:28
Probeer deze fix eens:
disable low latency in nvidia control panel
https://www.reddit.com/r/.../1h9yaw1/comment/m14pj4n/
lapino @erikloman31 januari 2025 09:16
Ook al geprobeerd
BarryS @lapino31 januari 2025 09:39
Gister de nieuwste nVidia drivers geïnstalleerd (handmatig, deze kwam niet op via de nVidia App), nVidia app uninstall en reinstall gedaan om de DLSS override functionaliteit aan de praat te krijgen.

Ik gisteren geen stutter of drops meer tijdens gameplay. Zowel niet met Vsync aan als met Vsync uit en FrameGen aan.

Enige plek waar af en toe de framerate tankte was tijdens wat cinematics maar wel met full path tracing aan en alles max (4090 en 7800X3D op 3440x1440 DLAA).

Ik ga vanavond de low latency mode ook uit zetten, benieuwd of GPU utilization wat om hoog gaat.

Ik heb tevens de DLSS override geprobeerd, was benieuwd naar DLSS 4. Maar ik denk dat het wachten is op native support voor DLSS 4 in de game, gezien de override feature voor heel veel smearing en artifacts zorgde. Helaas, het was scherp, maar door de smearing en artifacts zo storred dat ik terug ben gegaan naar 3.
lapino @BarryS31 januari 2025 12:31
Zeer bizar is eigenlijk enige game met issues. Misschien game pass-gerelateerd?
jaaoie17 @BarryS1 februari 2025 09:47
Die low latency mode stat standaard toch al uit? Tenminste bij wel.
LeroyBrown84 @erikloman15 februari 2025 18:47
Hij moet gewoon alle processen van HimanPro even beëindigen. Dan gaat het goedkomen! ;) Groet'n oet Almelooo
Stapper55 31 januari 2025 08:27
Hardware matig is de rek eruit. Dus dat ze dat nu met nieuwe technieken softwarematig gaan oplossen lijkt me logisch. Als die techniek er is, dan zet je dat in.
Kan me trouwens ook helemaal geen bal schelen hoe een frame word gegenereerd, als het maar word gegenereerd. Natuurlijk zul je met latency een meetbaar verschil zien, en zullen er hier en daar wat artefacts optreden.
Maar dat zal met updates alleen maar beter worden, en games zullen er ook steeds meer op gaan anticiperen. Het is de toekomst.
Fly666 @Stapper5531 januari 2025 10:00
Ik vermoed dat de hardwarematig de overstap van TSMC 4N naar TSMC 4NP ook geen al te grote stap is in verhouding van 8N bij de 3090 naar 4N bij 4090. Dit levert dan ook minder efficiëntie of minder extra frequentie op dan bij de vorige stap.
En vermits NVIDIA zo hard op AI inzet, zal je dit later ook meer terugzien in games. Er zijn al spectaculaire demo's van waterfysics in Unreal engine die volledig op AI draaien. Ik heb ook al enkele bijzonder mooie resultaten gezien waar de AI gezichten van de karakters gaat animeren. En wie weet wat brengt de toekomst nog meer.
Stapper55 @Fly66631 januari 2025 10:44
AI zal alles veranderen, en dan bedoel ik ook echt alles. In games zie ik het als een geweldige ontwikkeling.
Games zullen intelligenter worden, personages waar je hele gesprekken mee kunt voeren alsof je met chatgpt zit te praten.
Grafisch verwacht ik, zodra de ontwikkelaars er echt goed op inspringen, echt wonderen.
biggydeen2 31 januari 2025 08:37
Dlss 4 ook te gebruiken voor oudere generaties en dlls 4 performance is significant beter in kwaliteit vs dlss 3.5 quality. Het echte paradepaardje van deze launch!
Degrader @biggydeen231 januari 2025 22:00
Eens! In Returnal bijvoorbeeld zag ik met de DLSS 4 override 'Nieuwste' + 'DLAA (100%)' zowel een duidelijke verbetering in beeldkwaliteit als een iets hogere framerate.
Leader98 31 januari 2025 09:28
Kan het kloppen dat de 572.16 WHQL versie nog niet beschikbaar is via de Nvidia app?

EDIT:
Na downloaden en installeren van de hier gelinkte nieuwe versie (inc Nvidia app) wordt de nieuwe versie ook in de app weergegeven.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Leader98 op 31 januari 2025 09:54]

Leeuwtje 31 januari 2025 10:53
Hmm ik heb installatieproblemen bij schone installatie. Na 15 minuten de pc herstart gelukkig weer beeld.
StarWolfer @Leeuwtje2 februari 2025 00:25
Ja, had ik ook (GTX 4090). Na 10 minuten opnieuw opgestart, en toen deze versie voor de zekerheid nog een keer geïnstalleerd via ‘opnieuw installeren’ (Nvidia app). Tweede keer wel een gebruikelijke/normale installatie, al was de eerste vermoedelijk wel gewoon geslaagd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door StarWolfer op 2 februari 2025 08:46]

nachtuil 31 januari 2025 08:02
Ten minste iets om de cope mee te verwerken; die 5090 met fatsoenlijke voorraad gaat nog wel minstens een half jaar duren.
Henk Poley 13 februari 2025 09:53
Blauwe schermen op deze Geforce RTX 3050 Laptop. Ook gewoon van de vorm waarbij de kernel niet meer weet hoe een crashdump te schrijven.

Detected Driver(s) Version(s): 32.0.15.7216

Een beetje jammer.

Nu maar verwijderd en even verder op de WHQL versie uit Windows Update 27.21.14.6275 (462.75) van 2021 😂. Ik game toch niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Henk Poley op 13 februari 2025 10:09]

Altijdgriep @nachtuil31 januari 2025 08:15
Je praat alleen maar anderen na. Ik vlieg nu een week in flight simulator 2024 met dlss4 met een 4070 super en het resultaat is verbluffend. Ik wou eigenlijk upgraden naar een 5080 maar dit is nu helemaal niet meer nodig.
SgtElPotato @Altijdgriep31 januari 2025 08:31
Jup, maar dat doet de rest van de wereld helaas ook. DLSS4 is echt perfect voor dat soort simulatie games waar frametimes niet boeien. Straks met MFG erbij kun je lekker rondvliegen in MFS op de hoogste settings met 200+ fps...
jaaoie17 @SgtElPotato1 februari 2025 09:52
De 4000 serie zou ooit er wel ondersteuning voor krijgen. Maar kan ook zijn dat ze toch niet doen.
qbig1970 @Altijdgriep31 januari 2025 11:48
Ik dacht dat DLSS4 alleen voor de RTX 50X0 kaarten beschikbaar was...?
Dat had NVIDIA ergens in een reveal gemeld en bij de launch?
Altijdgriep @qbig197031 januari 2025 12:42
Zie reactie hierboven
JWL92 @qbig197031 januari 2025 19:39
Multi frame gen is enkel voor RTX 5xxx
Stapper55 @Altijdgriep31 januari 2025 10:49
Kicken, dat had ik nog niet eens door, dacht dat Dlss4 alleen ging draaien met de nieuwste serie kaarten. Dus mijn 4070 super krijgt ook dlss4? :P
Altijdgriep @Stapper5531 januari 2025 12:41
https://www.reddit.com/r/...from_cyberpunk_patch_221/

In het flight simulator 2024 forum hier op tweakers staat meer info
japie06 @nachtuil31 januari 2025 08:39
Let ook op de neppe polygonen in je games! Nvidia verkoopt je neppe pixels! :+
Visgek82 @japie0631 januari 2025 08:51
Niet meer nep of nepper dan gewone upscaling al is. Trouwens, wat maakt het uit als de eind ervaring een heerlijk soepel draaiende game met prachtige beelden is? exact, helemaal niets. persoonlijk zal mij het mijn **** roesten hoe ik aan mijn fps kom, als ik ze maar haal, en zolang ik er geen nadelige gevolgen van heb.
japie06 @Visgek8231 januari 2025 14:42
Indeed.
Zer0 @japie0631 januari 2025 11:48
Alle polygonen en pixels die uit een videokaart komen zijn nep.......
japie06 @Zer031 januari 2025 14:42
Goh

