Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 572.16 en zijn voorzien van een Windows Hardware Quality Labs-certificaat. Ze zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor de nieuwe RTX 5080 en RTX 5090, en DLSS 4. Daarnaast bevat het verbeteringen voor de spellen Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 en Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, en zijn er enkele problemen verholpen.

This new Game Ready Driver supports the new GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 GPUs and provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 4 technology including Cyberpunk 2077, Alan Wake 2, Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Outlaws, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Further support for new titles leveraging DLSS technology includes Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

Gaming Technology

Adds support for the GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 GPUs

Certain G-SYNC Compatible monitors may display flickering when game FPS drops below 60FPS [5003305]

[G-SYNC] Indiana Jones and the Great Circle may display micro-stutters when Vertical Sync is disabled [5015165]

Improved stability for Ubisoft games using the Snowdrop engine [4914325]