Driver-update: Nvidia Studio Driver 522.30 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele Studio-drivers uitgebracht. Waar bij de Game Ready drivers de focus ligt op spellen, zijn de Studio drivers meer gericht op creatieve applicaties, zoals DaVinci Resolve, Autodesk Maya, 3ds Max 2020, Maxon Cinema 4D en SideFX Houdini. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

nVidia Studio Driver

nVidia Studio Drivers provide artists, creators, and 3D developers the best performance and reliability when working with creative applications. To achieve the highest level of reliability, Studio Drivers undergo extensive testing against multi-app creator workflows and multiple revisions of the top creative applications from Adobe to Autodesk and beyond.

Applications

This nVidia Studio Driver provides optimal support for the latest new creative applications including Topaz Sharpen AI and DXO Photo. In addition, this nVidia Studio Driver supports the new application updates announced at Adobe MAX including Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Photoshop Lightroom Classic, and more.

Fixed Issues
  • [PCGAMESHARDWARE.DE][Teardown] Very low performance on Turing/Ampere GPUs compared to AMD Radeon [3653400]
  • Tiny Tina's Wonderlands displays texture corruption after extended gameplay on nVidia GPUs [3777340]
  • UE5.1 crashes when enabling path tracing on some drivers [3731151]
Open Issues
  • Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]
  • Videos played back in Microsoft Edge may appear green if nVidia Image Scaling is enabled upon resuming from hibernate or booting with fastboot. [3624218]
  • [DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings. [200742937]
  • Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]
  • [RTX 30 series] Lower performance in Minecraft Java Edition. [3702953]
  • [Forza Horizon 5] Rainbow like artifacts in game after driver update. [3685123]
  • Dell XPS 9560 may crash and reboot when using desktop applications [3737715]
  • Maxon - Cinema4D + Redshift3D vidmemory allocations cause TDR or Driver Crash [3659104]
  • RedCine-X Pro potential crash while working with effects during video playback [3809401]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 4090

Versienummer 522.30 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 802,93MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-10-2022 09:06
11 • submitter: Mandrake466

24-10-2022 • 09:06

11

Submitter: Mandrake466

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

19-03 Nvidia Studio Driver 572.83 WHQL 8
01-02 Nvidia Studio Driver 572.16 WHQL 13
03-'23 Nvidia Studio Driver 531.41 WHQL 6
10-'22 Nvidia Studio Driver 522.30 WHQL 11
05-'21 Nvidia Studio Driver 462.59 WHQL 0

Lees meer

Nvidia Studio Driver

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (11)

-Moderatie-faq
11
11
7
1
0
1
Wijzig sortering
mixil 24 oktober 2022 09:39
Cinema4D en Redshift nog steeds niet gefixt. Dat staat nu al een jaar open, en maakt de 5xx drivers onwerkbaar voor die (vrij grote) community - het komt er op neer dat als je twee of meer applicaties open hebt staan die de GPU ergens voor inzetten (Adobe software bijv) dat alles onwerkbaar langzaam wordt. Vervelend, want 5xx heeft verbeterde Optix, die je toch wel wil.

Mocht iemand hier mee zitten en dit lezen, verwijder je drivers met DDU (Guru3d.com) en installeer een verse set 497.29 (Game drivers). Die werken vrij stabiel, en hebben al Optix, zodat de boel iig helemaal functioneel is.
K0L3N @mixil24 oktober 2022 11:20
Is dat de bug die er voor zorgt dat mijn beeld eerst artifacts geeft en dan crasht als ik photoshop en netflix tegelijkertijd probeer te draaien? Dan is het iig fijn om te weten dat ik niet de enige ben en ze er mee bezig zijn (al duurt het inderdaad lang).
Ik zet regelmatig iets op terwijl ik foto's aan het bewerken ben, ik heb nu maar een tablet ernaast gezet voor mijn netflix.
HakanX @K0L3N25 oktober 2022 04:28
En anders Netflix op je IGP instellen als je dat hebt, zo niet misschien software rendering. Als je Netflix ernaast draait heb je waarschijnlijk niet de hoogste kwaliteit nodig en zal het wel meevallen met CPU tijd op lagere kwaliteit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HakanX op 23 juli 2024 17:59]

keejoz @mixil24 oktober 2022 10:27
Niet alleen Redshift hoor... Octane bijna hetzelfde verhaal.
Enai @mixil24 oktober 2022 11:13
Of simpelweg Photoshop en Unreal Engine.

Onvoorstelbaar.
Imprezzion 24 oktober 2022 09:38
Waarom staat de Cyberpunk map issue niet in open issues.. het is al lang bekend dat .25 en
30 dit hebben en Nvidia zelf heeft het op Reddit toegegeven en een issue nummer gegeven. Vreemd.

Oh well, de driver draait verder perfect en is zeker een aanrader buiten dat probleempje om.
!GN!T!ON @Imprezzion24 oktober 2022 09:49
Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele Studio-drivers uitgebracht. Waar bij de Game Ready drivers de focus ligt op spellen, zijn de Studio drivers meer gericht op creatieve applicaties, zoals DaVinci Resolve, Autodesk Maya, 3ds Max 2020, Maxon Cinema 4D en SideFX Houdini.
Ik neem aan dat je hiervoor naar de GameReady driver moet kijken en niet de meer zakelijk / creator gerichte Studio drivers?
keejoz @!GN!T!ON24 oktober 2022 10:25
Waarom? Minecraft en weet ik veel welke andere games staan toch ook in de issue lijst hier? Game ready & studio drives zijn identiek en bieden identieke prestaties aan. Het verschil zit er in dat game ready drivers op een sneller launch cycle zitten dan de studio drivers die zogezegd langer/beter getest worden met productie software.
waseland @Imprezzion24 oktober 2022 09:49
Er is wel een fix voor die je lokaal kan toepassen. Werkt bij mij perfect:
https://nvidia.custhelp.c...-up-the-in-game-map-after
Royeboi @Imprezzion27 oktober 2022 20:17
Is opgelost in de nieuwste driver!
Moortu 24 oktober 2022 10:04
negeer

[Reactie gewijzigd door Moortu op 23 juli 2024 17:59]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq