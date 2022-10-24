Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele Studio-drivers uitgebracht. Waar bij de Game Ready drivers de focus ligt op spellen, zijn de Studio drivers meer gericht op creatieve applicaties, zoals DaVinci Resolve, Autodesk Maya, 3ds Max 2020, Maxon Cinema 4D en SideFX Houdini. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

nVidia Studio Drivers provide artists, creators, and 3D developers the best performance and reliability when working with creative applications. To achieve the highest level of reliability, Studio Drivers undergo extensive testing against multi-app creator workflows and multiple revisions of the top creative applications from Adobe to Autodesk and beyond.

This nVidia Studio Driver provides optimal support for the latest new creative applications including Topaz Sharpen AI and DXO Photo. In addition, this nVidia Studio Driver supports the new application updates announced at Adobe MAX including Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Photoshop Lightroom Classic, and more.

[PCGAMESHARDWARE.DE][Teardown] Very low performance on Turing/Ampere GPUs compared to AMD Radeon [3653400]

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands displays texture corruption after extended gameplay on nVidia GPUs [3777340]

UE5.1 crashes when enabling path tracing on some drivers [3731151]