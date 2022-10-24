Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource- en cross-platform videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met verschillende sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. Versie 22.10.22 van Shotcut is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Bugs in Previous Version 22.09.23 Fixed translations not updated.

Fixed crash in Size, Position & Rotate filter when size approaches zero, for example when editing a size numeric field.

Fixed bitrate in some Export presets such as VP8, VP9, D10, and XDCAM.

Fixed Timeline > Lift and Delete not working with no clip selected.

Fixed Transition > Properties resets the Invert and Softness options. Old Bugs Fixed an incorrect timecode appears at 2 minutes in 24 or 23.98 fps.

Fixed Timeline > Select Clip Above and Select Clip Below not working with no clip selected.

Fixed incorrect resulting aspect ratio when changing Export > Video > Resolution and pixel aspect ratio is not square.

Fixed Properties > Measure Video Quality on Windows.

Fixed Fade Out Video filter not working after trimming the in point.

Fixed updating an animation Properties > Duration after changed in Glaxnimate.

Fixed ripple trim on the in point of a clip that is at the very beginning (00:00:00:00) of the Timeline.

Fixed adjusting keyframes of the second clip when a trimming the in point of a transition.

Fixed Keyframes UI when using Timeline > Trim Clip In menu-item/action/shortcut (not interactive trim).

Fixed opening a MLT XML file with a % in its path or name.

in its path or name. Fixed keyframes after an undo and redo upon making a transition while trimming the in point of a clip. Improvements and Changes Finished the menu technology updates (marker context, rich text editor) that were mostly done in v22.09.23.

Added icons for the 360 video filters.

Performance improvement in Timeline for when there is opaque clip on a track above another clip.

Disallow allow adding Filters to a device or live input since this is not working and could interfere with integrity of capture.

Increased the maximum values in the Mask: Simple Shape > Horizontal and Vertical video filter.

Changing Timeline > Zoom no longer pauses playback.