Software-update: Shotcut 24.09

Shotcut logo (80 pix) Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource- en crossplatform-videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met verschillende sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. In versie 24.09 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixes For Major New Bugs

This is a quick followup release to version 24.08 that introduced a few major new bugs:

  • Fixed seeking and frozen video with some files or scenarios.
  • Fixed Reverb audio filter missing on Windows.
  • Fixed wrong frame rate for Android Camera videos.
Other Fixes
  • Fixed some issues with Timeline > Clip > Apply Copied Filters.
  • Fixed keyframes are added when not intended in Color Grading video filter.
  • Fixed color in Export > Presets > stills > JPEG preset.
  • Fixed audio-only WMA file with DTS audio not playing.
Improvements
  • Added Increase Text Size and Decrease Text Size to the context menu for Notes.
    You can also use Ctrl with the mouse wheel.
  • Added a Reframe video filter (Output only) and Export > Video > Reframe button.
  • Added Export > Video > Resample with warning dialog to enable the oft-misused export video resolution, aspect ratio, and frame rate fields.
  • Added a warning dialog when changing Settings > Video Mode or Timeline > Output > Edit with a project open.
  • Upgraded MLT to version 7.28.0.

Shotcut

Versienummer 24.09.13
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Shotcut
Download https://www.shotcut.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Shotcut

Shotcut

Uruk-Hai 15 september 2024 12:19
Ik heb Shotcut vandaag n.a.v. deze nieuwspost heel even geïnstalleerd om te checken of de GPU support inmiddels serieus iets voorstelt, maar helaas. In het menu staat heel duidelijk: GPU effects (unstable). Jammer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 15 september 2024 12:20]

