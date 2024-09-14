Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource- en crossplatform-videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met verschillende sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. In versie 24.09 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixes For Major New Bugs This is a quick followup release to version 24.08 that introduced a few major new bugs: Fixed seeking and frozen video with some files or scenarios.

Fixed Reverb audio filter missing on Windows.

Fixed wrong frame rate for Android Camera videos. Other Fixes Fixed some issues with Timeline > Clip > Apply Copied Filters.

Fixed keyframes are added when not intended in Color Grading video filter.

Fixed color in Export > Presets > stills > JPEG preset.

Fixed audio-only WMA file with DTS audio not playing. Improvements Added Increase Text Size and Decrease Text Size to the context menu for Notes.

You can also use Ctrl with the mouse wheel.

You can also use with the mouse wheel. Added a Reframe video filter (Output only) and Export > Video > Reframe button.

Added Export > Video > Resample with warning dialog to enable the oft-misused export video resolution, aspect ratio, and frame rate fields.

Added a warning dialog when changing Settings > Video Mode or Timeline > Output > Edit with a project open.

Upgraded MLT to version 7.28.0.